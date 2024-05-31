Track and field roundup: Montevideo boys, MACCRAY/RCW girls have good days

May 30—LUVERNE — The Montevideo boys track and field team finished second in Section 3A championship on Thursday.

The Thunder Hawk boys are sending three individuals — Francis O'Malley, Jacob Ochsendorf and Braden Nelson — and a relay team to the Class A state championship meet. Montevideo finished with 79 points.

Luverne won both team championships, with the boys scoring 80.33 points and the girls 108.5.

MACCRAY/Renville County West was the area's top girls team, taking fourth with 69.5 points.

The top two in each event, plus anyone that meets the state standard time, qualifies for the state championship meet. The Class A prelims are at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The finals are at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Both days take place at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

O'Malley won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 10 inches. He is the defending Class A state champ in the shot put. He also placed second in the discus at 151-11.

Ochsendorf hit the standard in both the 400-meter dash (third, 51.15 seconds) and the 110 hurdles (fourth, 15.26).

Nelson claimed the pole vault championship after clearing 14-4.

The Thunder Hawks' 4x800 relay team of Jose Cardona, Nelson Velasquez, Blake Andrews and Adam VanBinsbergen placed second at 8:20.02.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd junior Brayson Boike was a three-time section champion with wins in the high jump (6-4), long jump (22-1.5) and triple jump (44-4). Teammate James Weber also made state after winning the 300 hurdles (40.03) and placing second in the 110 hurdles (15.13).

MACCRAY/RCW's Javin Mungai claimed the 400 dash championship at 50.85. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg finished first in the 4x100 relay. The quartet of Eshon Freeman, Quin Peterson, Jaden McCarter and Hunter Kallstrom crossed the finish line at 44.42.

Other area boys going to state:

* Benson/KMS: Kallstrom (shot put, second, 52-11) and DeAndre Holloway (high jump, second, 6-3);

* MACCRAY/RCW: Jack Miller (pole vault, second, 13-4) and Brady Heiling (shot put, fifth, 49-8.5;

* BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart: Jack Gross (long jump, second, 21-8.25) and the 4x100 relay (third, 44.42);

* Central Minnesota Christian: Nathan Wieberdink (discus, third, 147-1).

CMCS' Sophia Vogel qualified for state in three events in the girls' competition. The junior won the 300 hurdles (46.02), was second in the 100 hurdles (15.94) and hit the standard with a third-place distance in the triple jump (34-10).

Benson/KMS' Carly Tolifson claimed the high jump title with a height of 5-1. Teammate Amber Rosemeier took first in the 400 dash at 1:00.51. Ava Noble is going to state in two individual events for the Braves after hitting the standards in the 100 hurdles (third, 16.06) and 300 hurdles (third, 36.40).

Montevideo's Elizabeth O'Malley claimed the top spot in the discus at 105-7.

Other area girls going to state:

* MACCRAY/RCW's Sam Hultgren (3,200, second, 12:02.75), Kori Bristle (triple jump, second, 34-11.5) and the 4x400 relay (second, 4:09.87);

* LQPV/D-B's Hayley Anderson (shot put, second, 35-8).

The Minnewaska boys and girls teams both finished in the top four of the Section 6A championship meet at Pillager.

The Laker girls placed third with 52.5. They finished behind Barnesville (63) and Pelican Rapids (58). The Minnewaska boys were fourth with 69.33, finishing behind Pelican Rapids (85.33), Sauk Centre (81) and Osakis (80).

Lauren Ankeny and Jayda Kolstoe will both represent the Minnewaska girls at state. Ankeny won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.07 seconds. Kolstoe was the shot put champion with a toss of 39 feet, 7.5 inches. Minnewaska will also have two relays at state. The 4x400 with Aubrey Polzin, Alia Randt, Ella Larson and Ankeny took second at 4:14.67. The 4x800 — with Olivia Danielson, Randt, Larson and Ankeny — also took second at 9:59.83.

All of the Laker boys' state entrants are on the track. Maeson Tank won the 400 dash (50.91). Owen Meulebroeck was second in the 300 hurdles (41.13) and Asante Adams was second in the 200 dash (23.47).

Minnewaska also has three state-bound relay teams. The 4x200 with Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Meulebroeck and Tank won at 1:31.21. The 4x100 with Caden Christensen, Adams, Harvey and Meyer (44.35) and the 4x400 relay with Harvey, Jayce Kovarik, Meulebroeck and Tank (3:32.74) each placed second.