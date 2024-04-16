Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sweeps team titles in its own invite

Apr. 15—GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska track team swept the girls' and boys' division at its own invitational Monday.

The girls scored 174.5 to out-pace second-place Osakis, which had 108. BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart tied for third with West Central Area. Both scored 103.5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was fifth with 74.

In the boys' team scoring, Minnewaska scored 191. Osakis was second with 171, Morris/Chokio-Alberta was third with 83 and BOLD/BLHS was fourth with 71. ACGC took eighth with 22.

Minnewaska's girls' victory was highlighted by wins in the 4x400-meter and 4x800 relays.The 4x400 team of Ella Larson, Alia Randt, Olivia Daneilson and Lauryn Ankeny had a time of 4 minutes, 28.35 seconds. The same four runners also won the 4x800 in 10:44.80.

Minnewaska's boys won the 4x200 relay. The team of Owen Meulebroeck, Maeson Tank, Carter Meyer and Kaiden Harvey finished in 1:35.35.

The Lakers also won the 4x800 in 9:10.53. Harvey won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 7.5 inches. Meulebroeck also took first in the 110 high hurdles in 16.68 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.01. And, Tank won the 400 in 53.38 and the 800 in 2:07.02.

The Litchfield girls finished fourth and the the Dragons boys were third in a six-team Wright County Conference meet in which Rockford was the host.

Rockford's girls won with 115 to edge Delano, which had 112. Litchfield finished with 43.

In the boys' division, Rockford had 132. Delano was second with 73. Litchfield scored 72.

Litchfield's 4x800-meter relay team of Kimberlyn Case, Shelby Dengerud, Abby Weolfel and Anna Sorgatz finished first in 10 minutes, 40.61 seconds.

The Dragons' Chloe Kowalczyk won the discus with a distance of 101 feet, 2 inches.

In the boys' division, Litchfield's TJ Christensen won the discus with a 168-4 and the shot put with a 57-7.

Also for the Dragons, Lukas Kuehl won the 200 in 24.00 and Garrison Jackman took first in the 400 in 54.13. And, Litchfield's 4x200 relay team of Jack McCann, Jackman, Ty Penk and Kuehl took first in 1:35.06.