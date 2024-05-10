Track and field roundup: Minnewaska Laker girls, boys finish in top 3 at Melrose

May 9—MELROSE — The Minnewaska track and field team had a pair of top-three finishes at the Dave Sieben Invitational on Thursday.

Competing in a 12-team field, the Laker girls were second with 105 points and the boys were third with 85.5.

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball won the girls competition with 126.5. Sauk Centre claimed the top spot in the boys meet with 146.

Jayda Kolstoe netted a win for the Minnewaska girls in the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 9 inches.

New London-Spicer had a pair of first-place finishes in the girls meet. Danica Pederson won the high jump after clearing 5-4. Cloe Williams was first in discus at 101-2. The Wildcats placed fifth with 76.5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was 11th with eight points.

Minnewaska's boys had four wins on the track. Owen Meulebroeck won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.74 seconds. Maeson Tank was first in the 400 dash at 51.33. The Lakers also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

NLS was sixth with 61.5 points. BBE was 11th with 12 points.

Host Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won the boys meet while the MACCRAY/Renville County West girls won at the Benson/KMS Invite at Benson High School.

The Brave boys scored 123.5 points. Central Minnesota Christian was second with 105 and BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart was third with 83.5. DeAndre Holloway won the high jump for Benson/KMS after clearing 6 feet. The Braves also won three relay events: the 4x100-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.

In the girls' meet, MACCRAY/RCW's 139.5 was good enough to beat Benson/KMS' 116 and CMCS' 113. Four MACCRAY/RCW athletes won events: Adelyn Plagge (100 dash, 13.25 seconds); Frida Barrera (800 run, 2:28.99); Sam Hultgren (1,600 run, 5:33.72); and Emerson Tatge (shot put, 33-10.5. They also won the 4x400 relay.