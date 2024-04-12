Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls take Litchfield Invitational title

Apr. 11—LITCHFIELD — The Minnewaska girls track and field team claimed the top spot in the five-team Litchfield Invitational on Thursday.

The Laker girls put together a score of 169. That beat second-place Litchfield's 153 and third-place Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball's 151.5.

Piper Citrowske-Lee and Dacia Fleury were both winners for Minnewaska. Citrowske-Lee took first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6 minutes, 4.17 seconds. Fleury took top honors in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet. The Lakers' 4x800 relay also won at 10:28.85.

In the boys competition, Annandale won with 176.5. EVW/Kimball was second with 158.5 and Minnewaska was third with 150.5.

Owen Meulebroeck (300 hurdles, 42.55), Maeson Tank (400 dash, 52.65) and Jayce Kovarik (pole vault, 10-6) were all winners for the Lakers.

MACCRAY/RCW scored 147.5 points to beat second-place Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, which had 75. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg took third with 74.

In the boys' division, Montevideo scored 161. LQPV/D-B was second with 90 and MACCRAY/RCW was third at 68.5.

No results were available in the boys' or girls' 3,200-meter run.