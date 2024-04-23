Track & Field Roundup: Mancelona girls track and field team wins Bellaire Open; Elk Rapids wins boys, girls titles at home LMC quad

Apr. 22—BELLAIRE — The second Bellaire Open of the season produced some top-tier competition between Ski Valley Conference teams as Mancelona won the overall title in the girls division Monday.

Mancelona won with 140 points to runner-up Central Lake-Ellsworth's 123 and third-place Johannesburg-Lewiston's 88. Onaway won the boys division with 119 points as Mancelona took second at 112 and Central Lake-Ellsworth was third at 92.5 and Joburg was fourth with 92.

Mancelona's Kaylee Morris took home individual wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, running a 14.04 and a personal-best 29.89, respectively. Emily Anger picked up a gold in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.

Mancelona also won the 4x400 as Morris, Bailey Ray, Aubrey Rhodes and Anger ran a 4:49.6.

Other winners in the girls division were CL-E's Ruby Pletcher in the 400m (1:06.8), 100m hurdles (18.03) and 300m hurdles (53.45), and Aspen Evans in the high jump (4-11; school record) and long jump (13-10.5); Gaylord St. Mary's Miriam Murrell in the 800m (2:44.83) and 1600m (5:50.41), and Bailey Thompson in the 3200m (14:21.35); Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins in the shot put (31-9); and Joburg's Jaeden Briley in the discus (85-3)

Relay winners were CL-E's Loren Evans, Ellie White, Claire Shooks and Aspen Evans in the 4x100 (55.9), Loren Evans, White, Pascal Wallis and Pletcher in the 4x200, (2:01.14), and Bellaire's Bella Hocking, Morgan Reh, Olivia Golden and Tatum Molski in the 4x800m at 12:05.38.

Individual event winners in the boys division were Gaylord St. Mary's Elijah Major in the 100m (12.18); CL-E's Jayce Trupp in the 400m (55.01); Joburg's Blake Fox in the 800m (2:16.05) and Jeremiah Witt in the 1600m (5:23.45) and 3200m (11:18.02); and Bellaire's Ethan Lambert in the 110m hurdles (18.3).

Relay winners were Jaymes Wildfong, Carson Olds, Aiden Dixon and Devan Hale in the 4x100m (48.22) and 4x400m (3:47.81), and Joburg's Witt, Fox, Malaki Gascho and Dusty Layman in the 4x800m (10:04.17).

TRACK & FIELD

Elks sweep home LMC quad

ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids won both the boys and girls team titles at Monday's Lake Michigan Conference quad meet at the home of the Elks.

Charlevoix finished runner-up followed by Harbor Springs and Grayling in both divisions as well.

Picking up wins for the Elks in the girls division were Paige Fosdick in the 100-meter dash (13.54) and 200m (28.87), Anna Pray in the 800m (2:32.48), Brynne Schulte in the 1600m (2:32.48), Brooke Fluty in the 100m hurdles (17.47) and 300m hurdles (52.96), Fosdick, Leighton Smith, Joelle Swanson and Fluty in the 4x200, (1:56.63), Anna Pray, Ella Peck, Eva Pray and Smith in the 4x400m (4:41.2), Eva Pray, Jaida Schulte, Brynne Schulte and Peck in the 4x800m (11:52.04), and Anna Pray in the high jump (4-8).

Max Ward had himself a whale of a day for the Elks, picking up four event wins as he took first in the 200m (23.97), the 110m hurdles (15.47), 300m hurdles (41.84) and high jump (6-0).

Other winners in the boys division for Elk Rapids were Caden Schneider, Chase DeArment, Mason Cannon and Ethan Comai in the 4x200m (1:39.1), Seth Brown, Trey Dennis, Christian Kerfoot and Qwynn Darnell in the 4x800m (9:44.36), and Comai in the pole vault (10-0).

Rangers, Comets, Trojans compete at Manton

MANTON — Area athletes showed up and showed out in Manton at Monday's Highland Conference meet.

Winners in the boys division were Lake City's Tyler Brown in the 100m, Darin Kunkel in the 200m and 400m, and Robbie Root in the pole vault; Manton's Robert Dykhouse in the 800m and 1600m, Jack Helsel in the 3200m, and Zander Johnigan in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Carter Helsel in the shot put and discus, Lucas Letts in the high jump, and Andrew Phillips in the long jump.

Boys relay winners were Manton's Leon Barber, Phillips, Jarret Nixon and Brenen Salani in the 4x100m, Lake City's Kunkel, Sean Fox, Cameron Miller and Jeremiah King in the 4x200m, and Manton's Tyler Harding, Johnigan, Reece Traxler and Luke Pettengil in the 4x400, and Dykhouse, Jack Helsel, Parker Hosea and Rylan Lewis in the 4x800.

Winners in the girls division were Lake City's Sadie Larson in the 100m, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Lauren Booms in the 400m, Baylie Eisenga in the 800m, Megan Gottschall in the 3200m; Manton's Melina Bates in the 200m, Aubrie Hiller in the 1600m, Makayla Gowell in the shot put, Mattie LaFreniere in the discus and pole vault, Angela Porter in the high jump, and Kaitlyn Carter in the long jump.

Girls relay winners were Manton's Kaitlyn Carter, Taylor Bigelow, Rheanna Gilzene and Gowell in the 4x100m, Carter, Bigelow, LaFreniere and Madison Morris in the 4x200m, Hiller, Kennedi Wahmhoff, Angela Porter and Brooklynn McNalley in the 4x400m, and Lake City's Emma Roe, Addison Seger, Audrey Snyder and Eisenga in the 4x800m.

Ramblers get wins at Pine River

PINE RIVER — McBain earned several wins at Monday's Highland Conference meet at Pine River.

Boys winners for the Ramblers included Caleb Miller in the 100m and 200m, Landen Eisenga in the 800m, Eli Wilt in the 110m hurdles, Bryce Akom, Landon Kirt, Wilt and Miller in the 4x100m, Kameron Nethaway in the discus, and Ben Rodenbaugh in the high jump.

McBain's winners in the girls division were Peyton Grant in the 100m, Audrey VandePol in the 200m, Kayden Hinton in the 800m and 1600m, Chelsi Eisenga in the 3200m, Brookyln Hall in the 300m hurdles, VandePol, Ayla Fredin, Adilynn Ridgway and Mikayla Blood in the 4x100m, VandePol, Karley VandePol, Makala VanPolen and Grant in the 4x200m and 4x400m, Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, Hinton, Madelyn Reinink and Eisenga in the 4x800, Allison Gladu in the shot put, and Isabel Rozeveld in the discus.