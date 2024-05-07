Track and field roundup: MACCRAY/RCW girls, LQPV/D-B boys take home titles

May 6—OLIVIA — MACCRAY/Renville County West's girls track and field team finished first and its boys were second at the BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Invitational on Monday.

MACCRAY/RCW's girls notched 146 points, followed by BOLD/BLHS' 73.5 and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's 69. LQPV/DB's boys were first with 116, as MACCRAY/RCW was second with 95 and BOLD/BLHS was third with 71.

MACCRAY/RCW's girls swept the four relay races. For the LQPV/DB boys, Brayson Boike had four victories, earning wins in the 200-meter dash and the three jumps (high, long, triple).