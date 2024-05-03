Track and field roundup: LQPV/D-B girls bring home a title

May 2—COTTONWOOD — The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd girls track and field team won the Lakeview Invitational on Thursday.

The LQPV/D-B girls finished with 133 points. BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart was second with 129 and Lakeview was third with 84. Yellow Medicine East was seventh with 56.

Lakeview won the boys meet with 140.5, beating BOLD/BLHS' 103 and LQPV/D-B's 95. YME was seventh with 52.

Chloe Gloege won the distance runs for the LQPV/D-B girls. She won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 41.94 seconds and the 3,200 in 13:06.31. Brynn Gloege added a victory in the 800 at 2:34.88. Ayiana Hastad (high jump, 5 feet) and Hayley Anderson (shot put, 33-9.5) each won field events.

BOLD/BLHS got a pair of wins from Ava Schlomann (100 hurdles, 18.15) and Catherine Fank (discus, 85-6.5).

YME's Nicole Rillo won both the long jump (15-0.5) and triple jump (31-9). Anjali Pullan added a Sting victory in the 400 (1:03.52).

Earning wins for the BOLD/BLHS boys were Chase Hubin (100, 11.78), Owen Baumgartner (high jump, 5-4) and Jack Gross (19-1).

James Weber won both hurdle events for LQPV/D-B with a time of 16.06 in the 110 and 41.51 in the 300. Tanner Kalas (400, 54.95) and Gavin Carl (3,200, 10:58.67) also placed first for LQPV/D-B.

The Sting's Brady Dahlager won the triple jump at 38-10.

The MACCRAY/Renville County West girls and boys swept their respective divisions at the Murray County Central Invitational in Slayton.

The MACCRAY/RCW girls scored 123 points to beat second-lace Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton, which had 85.

The MACCRAY/RCW boys scored 88 points to finish first. SMC/E took second with 83.