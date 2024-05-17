Track and field roundup: LQPV/D-B boys, MACCRAY/RCW girls take home titles

May 16—COTTONWOOD — The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys track and field team repeated as Camden Conference champion on Thursday.

LQPV/D-B finished with 122 points, beating Central Minnesota Christian's 96 and MACCRAY/Renville County West's 91 at Lakeview High School.

MACCRAY/RCW clinched the girls' championship with 166.33, besting Canby/Minneota's 149.83 and LQPV/D-B's 73.

Brayson Boike was a three-time champion for the LQPV/D-B boys. Boike, a junior, won the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches, the triple jump at 44-4.5 and the long jump at 20-10.

Teammate James Weber swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter race in 15.40 seconds and the 300 at 41.30.

The MACCRAY/RCW girls were led by the distance running of Sam Hultgren. She won the 1,600 in 5:28.70 and the 3,200 in 12:03.60. Kori Bristle tacked on a victory in the triple jump at 35-3.

CMCS' Sophia Vogel won both the 100 hurdles (16.50) and 300 hurdles (46.80). LQPV/D-B's Hayley Anderson was also a two-time winner, taking the discus (100-4) and shot put (34-6).

Litchfield's Josy Turck won a pair of events at the Last Chance Meet at Rockford.

Turck finished first in the 200-meter dash at 27.05 seconds. She also won the 400 at 1:03.13. The Dragons also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

The Litchfield boys had a pair of sprinters claim first place. Lukas Kuehl won the 200 at 22.95 and Garrison Jackman took the 400 at 52.34. They also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.