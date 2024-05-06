Track and field roundup: Litchfield Dragons' boys take 2nd at Sauk Rapids

May 5—SAUK RAPIDS — The Litchfield boys took second and the girls finished fourth Saturday at the Sauk Rapids Mega Meet track and field invitational.

The Litchfield boys scored 114 points to finish behind Sauk Rapids, which 153.5. The Litchfield girls scored a 69. Sartell won with 171.5 points, followed by Foley at 144.5 and St. Cloud Cathedral with a 144 at the nine-team meet.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's James Weber finished in 32nd place with a time of 42.52 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the prestigious Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.