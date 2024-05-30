Track and field roundup: Litchfield does well at Section 5A championships

May 29—COLLEGEVILLE — The Litchfield track and field team had a strong day at the Section 5A championships Wednesday at St. John's University.

The boys finished second to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the team scoring, 99.5-89.5 and qualified four individuals and two relay teams for the state meet June 6-8 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Earning a pair of first-place finishes for the Dragons was T.J. Christianson. He won the discus with a toss of 184 feet, 8 inches and took first in the shot put with a toss of 56-4.

The Litchfield girls placed four with 52 points. St. Cloud Cathedral's girls won with a 103.

The Dragons' Grace Schmidt placed first in the discus with a 123-6 and first in the shot put with a 37-0.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Kenlie Blom took first in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.62 seconds. Paynesville also qualified its 4x100 relay team of Dani Bierwerth, Brooklyn Frank, Finley Anfinson and Cloey Kolb with a second-place finish time of 51.03.

Willmar qualified two boys and Lauren Eilers for the state Class AA meet after the first day of the Section 8AA championships at Pequot Lakes.

Also heading to state is New London-Spicer's Carter Herman, who took fourth in the triple jump with a state-qualifying leap of 42 feet, 10.5 inches. And, the Wildcats' Danica Pederson had a leap of 5-1 in the high jump to also qualify for state. She placed ninth.

Sully Anez ran a state-qualifying time of 9 minutes, 23.81 seconds to finish third in the 3,200-meter run. In the pole vault, Tyler Evans placed second to advance with a distance of 12-11.

Eilsers won the girls' 3,200 run in 11:04.74.

Fourteen of 18 events were preliminaries. Day 2 takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.