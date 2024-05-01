Track & Field Roundup: Elk Rapids sweeps titles at Boyne Invite

Apr. 30—BOYNE CITY — Elk Rapids won twin championships at the 15-team Boyne Invitational at Boyne City, edging out the runners-up on both sides.

The Elks boys won with 98.5 points, just ahead of Sault Ste. Marie's 88.

Elk Rapids' girls claimed the title with 112 points, as East Jordan took second with 100, and Traverse City St. Francis third at 89.

Kalkaska senior Gavin Guggemos posted PR times in winning both the 800 (2:01.63) and 3,200 (10:04.01).

Elk Rapids junior Max Ward won three events, taking the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 23.75 seconds, the 400 in a PR 51.76 and the 110 hurdles in 15.54.

East Jordan took the 400 relay with Michael Ennik, Isaac Black, Logan Shooks and William Webb, while the Charlevoix quartet of Vitale Collins, Micah Richards, Scott Bush and Logan Wadkins won the 800 relay. Ennik also won the long jump at 18'7.5".

Charlevoix senior Katie Rohrer won both the girls 800 (in a personal-best 2:27.38) and 1,600, while Elk Rapids sophomore Brynne Schulte captured the 3,200. East Jordan senior Madelyn Hardy won the 100 and 300 hurdles and long jump, Grayling senior Rylan Finstrom placed first in the shot put and discus, Boyne City senior Annabelle Peters won the pole vault with a personal-best 8-foot effort, Elk Rapids senior Paige Fosdick took the 100, and East Jordan junior June Kirkpatrick ran to a 400 title.

Elk Rapids won two relays, capturing the 1,600 with Fosdick, Anna Pray, Ella Peck and Hunter Shellenbarger and the 3,200 with Eva Pray, Schulte, Peck and Anna Pray. East Jordan claimed the throwers relay with Grace Nemecek, Jojo Kirkpatrick, Kendra Behrendt and Izzy Boyer, while Traverse City St. Francis' 400 relay team of Mia Wildfong, Greta Eichberger, Stella Houdek and Addie Lesinski won in 54.36.

TRACK & FIELD

Manton takes home Highland tri

Boys team scores: Manton 88, Roscommon 74; Manton 138, Evart 21; Roscommon 135.5, Evart 11.5.

Robert Dykhouse won four events to lead Manton to a pair of Highland Conference victories in a triangular meet in Manton.

Dykhouse won the 800 (2:10.02), 1,600 (4:57.68) and 3,200 (10:58.18), while teammate Jack Helsel was runner-up in both the 800 and 1,600 and third in the 3,200. Helsel posted a personal-best time of 2:10.91 in the 800, and Dykhouse and Helsel were also on the victorious 3,200 relay team.

Rangers junior Carter Helsel won both the shot put (51'3") and discus (128'). Manton senior Brenen Salani won both the 100 (11.69) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 400-meter relay, along with Leon Barber, Andrew Phillips and Jarret Nixon.

Girls team scores: Manton 99.5, Roscommon 62.5; Manton 122, Evart 27; Roscommon 96, Evart 40.

Angela Porter claimed three event titles and two personal bests as Manton swept both duals in a Highland Conference triangular meet in Manton.

The Rangers junior posted a personal-best 5'1" high jump to win that event and also won both hurdles races, including the 100-meter hurdles in a PR time of 19.2.

Manton freshman Betsy Gooden won the 1,600 (6:23.58) and 3,200 (13:31.3), with Aubrey Hiller winning the 800 in a personal-best 2:48.84, just ahead of Gooden.

Makayla Gowell and Matte LaFreniere were 1-2 in the shot put and discus, with Gowell taking the shot with a 31'8" heave and LaFreniere winning the discus at 104'3".

Manistee wins Oakridge duals

Boys team score: Manistee 74, Muskegon Oakridge 62.

Manistee event winners: Luke Senters (1,600); Nolan Dalke (110 hurdles); 400 relay (Dayvion Neal, Wyatt Protasiekwicz, Ean Guenthardt, Caius Johns); 800 relay (Protasiekwicz, Diego Vasquez, Brayden Schweitzer, Nick Hornkuhl); Johns (shot put and discus); Hornkuhl (high jump); Damien McEntaffer (pole vault); Schweitzer (long jump).

Girls team score: Manistee 74, Oakridge 31.

Manistee event winners: Audrey Huizinga (200, 400); Cecilia Postma (800, 1600); Magdalena Herberger (3200); 400 relay (Paelynne Kolk, Brooke Jankwietz, Herberger, Taylor Schafer); 800 relay (Libby McCarthy, Alayna Edmondson, Kolk, Huizinga); 1,600 relay (McCarthy, Herberger, Postma, Huizinga); 3,200 relay (Georgia Haag, Herberger, Gabrielle Senters, Postma); Madalyn Wayward (shot put, discus); McCarthy (high jump, long jump).

Tawas takes both sides of Joburg Invite

Boys team scores: 1. Tawas 160; 2. Central Lake/Ellsworth 131; 3. Mancelona 92; 4. Johannesburg-Lewiston 78; 5. Pellston 74; 6. Gaylord St. Mary 36; 7. Bellaire 23; 8. Forest Area 17.

Area boys event winners: 100 — Elijah Westcott (Mancy); 800 — Blake Fox (J-L); 1,600 — Tyler DeYoung (CL-E); 3,200 — Malaki Gascho (J-L); 110 hurdles — Ethan Lambert (Bell); 400 relay — Mancelona (Jaymes Wildfong, Aiden Dixon, Westcott, Carson Olds); 1,600 relay — Mancelona (Wildfong, Devan Hale, Dixon, Westcott); Discus — Ben Cherry (GSM); High jump — Jurgen Griswold (CL-E).

Girls team scores: 1. Tawas 146; 2. Central Lake/Ellsworth 122.5; 3. Mancelona 108.5; 4. Joburg 102; 5. Forest Area 55; 6. Gaylord St. Mary 49; 7. Bellaire 43.

Area girls event winners: 100 — Kaylee Morris (Mancy); 200 — Allie Nowak (J-L, PR 27.27); 400 — Nowak (J-L, PR 1:00.43); 800 — Miriam Murrell (GSM); 1,600 — Murrell (GSM); 3,200 — Bailey Thompson (GSM, PR 13:49.14); 100 hurdles — Ruby Pletcher (CL-E); 300 hurdles — Pletcher (CL-E); 400 relay — Mancelona (Maddie Angell, Aubrey Rhodes, Kenna Foster, Kaylee Morris); 800 relay — Central Lake/Ellsworth (Ellie White, Loren Evans, Pascal Willis, Pletcher); 1,600 relay — Joburg (Harlie Fox, Danielle Agren, Yolanda Gascho, Nowak); 3,200 relay — Joburg (Laura Canamares-Boronat, Fox, Cora Mullins, Agren); Shot put — Desjanea Perkins (FA); High jump — Aspen Evans (CL-E); pole vault — Emily Anger (Mancy); Long jump — Evans (CL-E).

