Track & Field Roundup: Charlevoix boys, East Jordan girls win Harbor Springs' Ram Scram

Apr. 26—HARBOR SPRINGS — The annual Harbor Springs Ram Scram saw Charlevoix and East Jordan leave with team titles Friday.

The Rayders won the boys division with 135.5 points, and the Red Devils took the girls division championship with 127 points.

Grabbing event wins for victorious Charlevoix were Logan Wadkins in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 11.99 seconds, and Peyton Scott in the 110m hurdles (16.34), 300m hurdles (43.99) and long jump (19 feet, 11 inches).

Other winners in the boys division were East Jordan's William Webb in the 200m (24.33), Isaac Black in the 400m (53.54), and Wesley Pennington in the shot put (40-5); Grayling's Ethan Kucharek in the 800m (2:06.19), Drew Moore in the 1600m (4:37.05), and Kaleb Hall in the discus (125-9); and Harbor Springs' Adam Ferguson in the 3200m (11:02.37), and Owen Croton in the high jump (5-8).

Event winners for the champion Red Devils were Madison Bearden in the 3200m (13;43.56), and Madelyn Hardy in the 100m hurdles (17.77) and 300m hurdles (52.36).

Other area winners in the girls division were Charlevoix's Taryn Carey in the long jump (14-11), Katie Rohrer in the 1600m (5:36.57) and 800m (2:31.67); Grayling's Rylan Finstrom in the discus (140-5.5) and shot put (40-1.5); and Harbor Springs Paige Keiser in the 400m (1:02.35), McKenzie Bowman in the 200m (29.46), and Reagan Kelso in the 100m (13.99).

TRACK & FIELD

Oiler Invite produces area winners

MOUNT PLEASANT — Petoskey grabbed a couple of event wins, and Petoskey St. Michael's Jane Manthei was also victorious at Friday's Oiler Invite.

Johnny Lipchik set a PR and won the boys pole vault for the Northmen, clearing 11 feet, six inches. Braylin Adair also picked up a win for Petoskey, clearing 4-10 in the girls high jump.

Manthei also set a personal record as she won the 1600m in 5:11.98 for St. Michael's.

Traverse City West also competed in the boys division. The Titans' top individual performer was Liam Wierzba, who set a PR and finished fourth in the boys 1600m at 4:36.84. West's 4x800m relay team of Joseph Sturtevant, Ben Irwin, Hayden Murray and Dylan Gryglewski took third in 8:28.73.

Trojans pick up wins at Comet Classic

GRAND LEDGE — Freshman thrower Lorelai Zielinski had a strong showing for Traverse City Central in the Grand Ledge Comet Classic on Friday, winning the shot put with a throw of 39 feet and the discus with a launch of 127 feet.

The Trojans' boys team also got a win as RJ McCuien won the 110m hurdles with a season-best time of 15.3 seconds.

Cadillac girls win Clare Invite

CLARE — The girls division was all northern Michigan as Cadillac won the team title followed by McBain in second and Gaylord in third.

Winners for the champion Vikings were Hanah Johnson in the 100m (12.96), Makenzie Johns in the shot put with a PR throw of 41-11 and the discus with another PR throw of 121-3, and Madisyn Lundquist in the pole vault (10-6).

Cadillac also won the 4x100m and 4x200m relay races.

Other girls winners were McBain's Peyton Grant (200m, 26.83); Gaylord's Katie Berkshire (800m, 2:25.61; 1600m, 5:10.39; 3200m, 10:57.91), and Ivy Roberts (high jump, 5-2); and Lake City's Sadie Larson (100m hurdles, 16.54; 300m hurdles, 48.64).

In the boys division, the lone area winner was Gaylord's Nickolas Savoie (pole vault, 12-6).

Glen Lake boys, Frankfort girls win Onekama Invite

ONEKAMA — Glen Lake earned the boys title and Frankfort won the girls championship at Friday's Onekama Invitational.

Winners for the champion Lakers were Boden Fisher (100m, 11.75), Colebrook Sutherland (3200m, 10:54.68), Tyler Bixby (300m hurdles, 44.12), the 4x400m relay team of Noah Scott, Fisher, Dylan Cundiff and Benji Allen (3:46.79), and the 4x800m relay team of Sutherland, Abraham Feeney, Bixby and Cundiff (9:03.41).

Other area boys winners were Leland's Jimmy Alpi (110m hurdles, 17.97), and the Frankfort relay team of Adam Townsend, Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Emmerson Farmer (4x100m, 47.04; 4x200m, 1:38.04).

Winners for the victorious Panthers were the 4x400m relay team of Grace Wolfe, Gwyneth Dunaway, Payton Miller and Addison Jarosz (4:24.2), the 4x200m relay team of Alice Luther, Dunaway, Wolfe and Miller (1:51.01), the 4x100m relay team of Eliza Frary, Luther, Jarosz and Dunaway (52.57), and Jarosz in the 400m (1:05.12).

Other area girls winners were Glen Lake's Karisue Taghon (100m, 13.06; 200m, 27.28); Leland's Ella Knudsen (800m, 2:35.67; 1600m, 5:36.63; 3200m, 13:09.73); and Brethren's Abby Kissling (100m hurdles, 16.97; long jump, 15-9) and Maddy Biller (shot put, 37-1).

Leland's Natalie Burpee, Knudsen, Alyssa Korson and Abby Hicks also won the 4x800m relay in 11:48.83.

GT Academy girls, Manistee boys win Lake Michigan Car Ferry Invite

SCOTTVILLE — Grand Traverse Academy and Manistee were buoyed by several individual wins as the Mustangs won the girls division and the Mariners took home the boys title at the Lake Michigan Car Ferry Invite on Friday.

GTA was runner-up in the boys division, and Manistee took second in the girls division.

Area girls winners included GT Academy's Paige Bell (3200m, 13:04.44) and Alleah Dix (100m hurdles, 17.53); and Manistee's Audrey Huizinga (200m, 27.71; 400m, 1:01.48), Cecilia Postma (800m, 2:33.95; 1600m, 5:41.45), Madalyn Wayward (shot put, 35-5.5; discus, 103-3) and Libby McCarthy (high jump, 5-0; long jump, 15-6).

Area boys winners were GTA's Weston Kinney (high jump, 5-11) and Nate Dix (110m hurdles, 17.39; 300m hurdles, 44.05); and Manistee's Damien McEntaffer (pole vault, 12-6) and Caius Johns (discus, 135-10).

Elk Rapids' Ward gets win at Kent City Elite Invite

KENT CITY — Max Ward set a pair of personal records and grabbed an individual victory at Friday's Kent City Elite Invitational.

Ward, a junior at Elk Rapids, ran a personal-best time of 39.26 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles. He also set a PR in the 110m hurdles, finishing second with a time of 15.23.

The Elks' 4x800m relay team of Ella Peck, Anna Pray, Brynne Schulte and Eva Pray took second place at 10:30.49. And the 4x200m relay team of Leighton Smith, Hunter Shellenbarger, Paige Fosdick and Joelle Swanson took third at 1:54.06.

Benzie Central's Mylie Kelly also medaled in two events, finishing third in the 1600m at 5:20.35 and second in the 3200m at 11:49.13 with Schulte in third at 11:52.66. Both times were season-bests for the senior Huskie. Flora Zickert took third in the shot put for Benzie, throwing 33-0.5.

Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos medaled in the 1600m, running a PR time of 4:31.36 to finish third. Benzie's 4x800m relay of Lucan Louwsman, Ethin Chandler, Landon Harris and Jackson Schaub placed third as well in 8:49.77.