TRACK & FIELD: Rogers County athletes dominate conference championships

Apr. 23—Editor's Note: Although this story focuses on the conference champions from Rogers County schools, it is important to note that many other athletes from these schools also placed in their respective events. The intention is not to undermine their achievements, but rather to highlight and celebrate the performances of the teams and individuals who claimed conference championships.

Rogers County athletes showcased their talent and dominated in a pair of track and field conference championship meets Monday.

With five schools participating in the meets, the athletes from Verdigris, Oologah, Catoosa, Inola and Sequoyah left their mark on the competitions. Verdigris, Oologah and Catoosa participated in the Verdigris Valley Conference Championships held at Fort Gibson, while Sequoyah and Inola competed in the 5 Lakes Conference Championships at Inola.

Local teams stood out, claiming conference championships in 27 events across both meets. The Lady Cardinals' team emerged victorious, winning the team title at the Verdigris Valley Conference Championships, and Inola led all Rogers County teams with 12 championship victories at the 5 Lakes Conference Championships.

At the Verdigris Valley Conference Championships, the Verdigris girls team finished in first place while the boys team secured a commendable fourth place. The champions from Verdigris included the boys 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Michael Prewitt, Jude Tyson, Nick Geney and Carter Gibson, who finished in a time of 8 minutes, 46.30 seconds.

Gibson also excelled in the 3200-meter race, crossing the finish line in 11:18.60. Kylie Dee displayed her speed in the 100, completing it in 13.36 seconds.

Josefina Melkova showcased her endurance in the 3200, finishing in 13:51.20. Emma Young dominated the field events, winning the shot put with a distance of 35 feet, 11 inches and the discus with a throw of 109-06.

Oologah's boys team finished in seventh place, and its girls team secured the eighth position.

Ty Lewis stood out, winning the 1600 with a time of 4:44.75, as well as the 800 with a time of 2:03.44. Sam Hogue showcased his speed in the 100, crossing the finish line in 11.90 seconds.

Catoosa also had notable performances, with its boys team finishing in third place and its girls team securing the ninth position.

Braxton Repschlaeger excelled in the long jump with a distance of 20-04, and Titus Miller soared in the high jump, clearing a height of 6-00. Caulin Owen showcased his skills in the pole vault, clearing a height of 10-00.

At the 5 Lakes Conference Championships, Inola displayed its talent with both its boys and girls teams finishing in second place overall.

Notable champions for the Longhorns included the boys 4x200 relay team, which finished in 1:35.42, and the boys 4x100 relay team, which crossed the finish line in 45.11 seconds.

Aidan Burns impressed in the 400, finishing in 57.08 seconds. Chance Lawrence showcased his talent in the pole vault, clearing a height of 10-06 inches.

Joseph Estes displayed his speed in the 100, crossing the finish line in 11.20 seconds. Mouachi Vue excelled in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-06.

The Inola girls team also had standout performances, with its 4x200 relay team finishing in 1:53.76 and the 4x100 relay team crossing the finish line in 53.95 seconds.

Larkin Sears cleared a height of 7-06 in the pole vault, and Bella Riggs showcased her skills in the 300 hurdles, completing it in 50.52 seconds while also excelling in the long jump, covering a distance of 14-4.50. Presley Jones impressed in the 400, finishing in 1:02.50.

Sequoyah had strong performances as well, with the boys team finishing in sixth place and the girls team securing the fourth position.

Sonny Proctor showcased his skills in the hurdles, winning both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles with times of 15.12 seconds and 40.72 seconds, respectively. Landon Gilbreath dominated the discus event, throwing a distance of 134-09.