Track & Field regionals made way for sectional qualifiers

(WFRV) – Monday night featured some of the best track and field high school athletes in the state in both the division one and two ranks.

At Appleton North, Hortonville senior, and the nation’s best shot putter, won with a throw 70′ 1.5″, and took home the discus title as well.

Over in De Pere, and staying in division one, Ashwaubenon 4×100 relay team notched a personal record, running a 43-second race.

Finally, in division two, Little Chute and Fox Valley Lutheran traded first-place spots in the girls 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Check out more highlight-worthy moments from Monday’s regional track meets.

