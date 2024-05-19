Track & Field Regional Roundup: Lakers, Panthers take regional titles at East Jordan; St. Francis boys, girls finish second at Remus Chippewa Hills

May 18—EAST JORDAN — The Northwest Conference showed up to Boswell Stadium in East Jordan and proceeded to show out at Saturday's Division 4 track and field regional meet.

Both the boys and girls regional championships were won by NWC teams as Glen Lake took home the title with 146 points in the boys division and Frankfort claimed the crown with 144 points in the girls division — the Panthers' third straight.

East Jordan (116) and Frankfort (91) rounded out the top three for the boys, and Buckley (133.5) and East Jordan (101) finished second and third for the girls.

The Buckley girls dominated the individual running events, winning six out of eight regional championships.

Reigning Record-Eagle Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year Aiden Harrand added to her already vast collection of championships, winning three titles Saturday.

The senior Bear ran a season-best 59.1 seconds to win the 400-meter as the only runner to break the minute mark. Harrand dusted the competition in both the 800m and 1600m, winning the 800m by nearly 14 seconds in 2:21.37 and taking gold in the 1600m by more than 28 seconds in 5:09.42.

Buckley sophomore Brooklynn Frazee won the 100m and 200m dashes, setting a season record in the 100m at 12.67 to hold off PRs from Frankfort's Sofia Alaimo Schindler at 12.75 and Glen Lake's Kariesue Taghon at 12.78.

The top six in the 100m qualified for state as Frankfort's Gwyneth Dunaway and Alice Luther finished under the state qualifying time of 13.5 seconds.

Frazee won the 200m in 26.66, once again holding off Aliamo Schindler (26.76) and Taghon (27.05). Those three along with Luther and East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick qualified for the state finals.

Maddie Snider snagged the Bears' sixth regional title, setting a PR in the 100m hurdles at 17.07. East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy took second at 17.28 and Central Lake-Ellsworth's Ruby Pletcher took third at 17.61 to make the cut for states.

Hardy, who has not lost a 300m hurdles race this season, kept that streak alive. The senior Red Devil won the event in 51.63 seconds.

Leland's Ella Knudsen won 3200m by a wide margin, clocking in at 12:42.48 — nearly a minute better than second place.

The top four teams in the 4x100m relay advanced to state, but it was Frankfort's Eliza Frary, Alaimo Schindler, Addison Jarosz and Dunaway taking the regional title in 51.71. East Jordan, Buckley and CL-E finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

The top five teams made the state cut in the 4x200, but it was Frankfort again taking home the championship hardware. Luther, Dunaway, Payton Miller and Alaimo Schindler ran a 1:48.23. Second through fifth went to Glen Lake, CL-E, East Jordan and Buckley.

Only the top three relay squads qualified for states in the 4x400m with the Panthers winning once again. Grace Wolfe, Dunaway, Miller and Jarosz ran a 4:17.71 for the title. Buckley finished second, and Glen Lake was third.

Frankfort made it a perfect four for four in the relays, winning the 4x800m. The Panthers' team of Candela Pernil, Willa Roth, Kate May and Jarosz won in 10:45.1, and Buckley made the cut for states at 10:51.37.

Other area runners qualifying for states in the girls division were Pletcher, Frazee and Kirkpatrick in the 400m, and Knudsen in the 1600m.

Regional championships in the field events went to Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins, who launched a PR throw of 36 feet, 3.5 inches to win the shot put, Glen Lake's Eleanor Valkner in the discus at 113-3, CL-E's Aspen Evans in the high jump after clearing 4-10, Frankfort's Roth in the pole vault after clearing 9-0, and Frankfort's Wolfe in the long jump with a leap of 16-4.

Also qualifying for states in the field events were a trio of East Jordan throwers — Grace Nemecek, Izzy Boyer and Jojo Kirkpatrick — along with Valkner and Buckley's Avery Matthews in the shot put; Boyer and Nemecek in the discus; Frankfort's Savina Anhalt in the high jump; Frankfort's May in the pole vault; and Hardy and Frazee in the long jump.

Glen Lake took three of the four boys relay races and Colebrook Sutherland nabbed two regional titles in the 800m and 1600m runs to help the Lakers to their championship Saturday.

The Lakers' other event win came from junior Warren Aylsworth III in the shot put, throwing 46-3 for the gold. He finished second in the discus with a PR throw of 129-1 to make states.

Boden Fisher, Benji Allen, Tyler Bixby and Dylan Cundiff won the 4x200m at 1:35.41. East Jordan and Frankfort made the cut for states as well.

Fisher, Allen, Cundiff and Breckin Nerg took first in the 4x400 in 3:43.56. CL-E was the only other team to earn a spot at the June 1 state finals.

Cundiff, Abraham Feeney, Bixby and Sutherland won the 4x800m by more than 40 seconds in 8:22.83. Lake Leelanau St. Mary's team finished in second to make the cut for states.

Glen Lake qualified in the 4x100m, but East Jordan's Daniel Ziebarth, Isaac Black, Logan Shooks and William Webb won in 45.37. Frankfort's relay team also qualified for states.

Sutherland won the 800m in 2:05.18 and the 1600m in a PR time of 4:33.11. Buckley's Matthew Bentley qualified for states in the 800m, and Mesick's Kyle Redman, Feeney, East Jordan's Austin Sneed and Leland's Agustin Creamer made the cut in the 1600m.

East Jordan's Logan Shooks joined Sutherland as a two-time regional champion. The junior hurdler for the Red Devils won the 110m in 16.11 after running a PR 15.98 in the prelims. He ran his PR in the 300m finals to win in 42.69.

Fellow Red Devil William Webb won the 100m with a PR dash of 11.6 seconds. CL-E's Jayce Trupp took first in the 400m at 53.25, and Mesick's Kyle Redman won the 3200m in a PR time of 10:17.95.

Frankfort earned a pair of regional titles in the field events as Adam Townsend cleared a season-best 12 feet to win the pole vault and Emmerson Farmer lept 20-4 to win the long jump.

Other area qualifiers for the boys were Frankfort's Bryce Plesha (high jump); Bixby (300m hurdles); Bellaire's Ethan Lambert (110m hurdles); Feeney and Creamer (3200m); Redman, Feeney, Sneed and Creamer (1600m); Cundiff (400m); Allen (200m); and Mesick's Wyatt Putney (100m).

The Division 4 state finals are set for June 1 at Baldwin Middle School.

TRACK & FIELD REGIONALS

St. Francis boys, girls finish 2nd at Remus Chippewa Hills

REMUS — Traverse City St. Francis finished runner-up in both the boys and girls division at Saturday's Division 3 regional meet at Remus Chippewa Hills.

The Gladiator boys scored 104 points to champion Hart's 119, and the No. 1-ranked girls scored 85 to Reed City's 117.

Cam Sellers set his PR and a school record in the 100m prelims at 10.81 and then ran a 10.86 in the finals to win a regional championship.

Tucker Krumm finished second in both the 400m and 800m, running a PR 51.78 in the 400m and a PR 2:01.29 in the 800m to qualify for the state finals in both.

The Glads' relay team of Eddie Walter, Tommy Donahue, Krumm and Sellers took second in the 4x200m at 1:33.25 to make the state cut. Krumm, Lewis Walter, Joseph Carlson and Robby Myler did the same in the 4x400m at 3:33.55. Myler, Riley Pattinson, Carlson and Lewis Walter also finished second in the 4x800m with a school-record time of 8:07.43 to make states.

Manistee's Damien McEntafer cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win a regional championship in the pole vault. Kingsley's Braxton Zenner and Lake City duo Sean Fox and Robbie Root qualified for state.

McBain's Benjamin Rodenbaugh won the high jump regional title, clearing 6-4. Kingsley's Chase Bott finished second to make states.

Bott also won a regional championship, claiming gold in the discus with a launch of 157-9. Manistee's Caius Johns and McBain's Kameron Nethaway qualified for state.

Manton's Carter Helsel took first in the shot put with a toss of 50 feet. Bott and Johns also made the cut for states.

McBain swept the boys hurdles races as Eli Wilt won the 110m race with a PR run of 15.93 and Jacob Hart won the 300m in a PR time of 41.46. Grand Traverse Academy's Nate Dix finished second in the 110m and Manton's Zander Johnigan was runner-up in the 300m to make states.

Lake City senior Darin Kunkel ran a PR in the 200m to win a regional championship, finishing in 22.65. McBain's Caleb Miller qualified for state in second place.

Other area boys state qualifiers were Manton's Brenen Salani and McBain's Miller in the 100m, St. Francis's Josh Slocum in the 3200m, Lake City's 4x100m relay team, Benzie Central's 4x800m relay team, and Manton's Andrew Phillips in the long jump.

In the girls division, the runner-up Gladiators earned regional championships from two relay teams as well as sophomore Sophia Tucker.

Tucker had a PR leap of 16-11.25 to win the long jump. Six others qualified for state in the event, including fellow Gladiators Helen Biggar and Maya Padisak as well as Manistee's Libby McCarthy, Kingsley's Kaylin Mitchell and Brooke Westenbarger and GT Academy's Anna Hoffman.

Padisak, Biggar, Addie Lesinski and Tucker won the 4x200m relay in a school-record 1:47.11, and the team of Paige Ritchie, Molly Kate Hollandsworth, Maddie Gallagher and Mary Masserant grabbed the gold in the 4x800m at 10:09.05.

Other area regional champions included Manistee's Audrey Huizinga in the 400m (1:00.43), Cecilia Postma in the 800m (2:27.05), and Madalyn Wayward in the discus (124-4, PR); Lake City's Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles (15.58, PR); Kingsley's Norah Galton in the 300m hurdles (47.39), and Kelsey Saxton in the pole vault (10-9); and McBain's Allison Gladu in the shot put (37-10).

Other area girls state qualifiers were Huizinga and Biggar in the 100m; Huizinga and Tucker in the 200m; Masserant in the 800m; Benzie Central's Mylie Kelly and Postma in the 1600m; Benzie's Kelly and Nora Grossnickle in the 3200m; Galton and GT Academy's Alleah Dix in the 100m hurdles; Larson in the 300m hurdles; Kingsley's 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams; McBain's 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams; Manistee's 4x400m relay team; GT Academy and Lake City's 4x800m relay teams; McBain's Rozeveld, Manton's Mattie LaFreniere, Manistee's Brooke Jankwietz, St. Francis's Kate Classens and Kingsley's Adalene Chambers in the shot put; Gladu, Kingsley's Emily Bott, Jankwietz and Chambers in the discus; McCarthy, McBain's Mikayla Blood and Lesinski in the high jump; LaFreniere and Lake City's Lauren Booms in the pole vault; and McCarthy, Mitchell, Biggar, Padisak, Hoffman and Westenbarger in the long jump.

The Division 3 state finals take place June 1 at Kent City.

Kissling, Biller lead Brethren to 3rd place

BRETHREN — Abby Kissling and Maddy Biller left their home track as multi-time regional champions after Saturday's Division 4 meet.

Kissling, a senior in contention for the 2024 Record-Eagle Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year honor, won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1.75 inches. She swept the hurdles races as well, winning the 100m in 16.45 seconds and the 300m in 50.79.

Kissling will also be headed to the state finals as part of the Bobcats' 4x200m relay team of Alice Amstutz, Kierton Scholl and Mackenna Wardie, who finished in second place.

Biller continued her tremendous throwing season, winning both the shot put and discus regional titles.

Biller threw 38-7 to win the shot put and will be joined at states by teammate Kadence Delore, who finished second at 31-9.25. Biller took gold in the discus with a throw of 105-2 and will also be joined at states by fellow Bobcat Adele Bennett, who finished second at 93-5.

Onekama's Ava Pike won a regional title in the 200m as a junior. She ran a 27.3 in the finals.

Other area girls state qualifiers were Onekama's Jennifer Kmiecik (800m) and Addy Zeller (3200m) as well as the Portagers' 4x400m relay team.

Only two area athletes qualified for states in the boys division as Onekama's Mason Sinke made it in the 3200m and teammate Phillip Putney made it in the pole vault.

Division 2 regional at Shepherd

Area boys regional champions: Petoskey's Sam Mitas (100m, 10.82, PR), CJ Hibbler, Mitch Eberhart, Seth Marek, Mitas (4x100m, 42.76), Hibbler, Logan Beer, Eberhart, Mitas (4x200m, 1:29.89).

Area girls regional champions: Gaylord's Katie Berkshire (1600m, 5:02.65, PR), Ivy Roberts (high jump, 5-3, PR); Cadillac's Madisyn Lundquist (pole vault, 11-3, PR), Hanah Johnson (100m, 12.37); Petoskey's Nevaeh Leonard, Emma Mitas, Alexandra Petok, Madeline Loe (4x100m, 49.48), Lucy Tarachas, Alison Bailey, Loe, Leonard (4x200m, 1:44.18).