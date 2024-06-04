Track and Field: Recapping the State meet

Jun. 4—The Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships took place this past week at the University of Dayton's Welcome Stadium.

Here are some of the top performances at Dayton from our area athletes.

Ottawa-Glandorf makes an impact in D-II

The Ottawa-Glandorf track and field program had 19 athletes qualify for this past week's D-II state meet.

In all, seven out of the eight total relays for O-G (boys and girls combined), qualified for the D-II state meet. Five of those relays recorded podium finishes (top-eight finishes).

For the O-G girls, the 3,200 relay (Corinne Closson, Liana Fortman, Madelyn Hovest, Anna Buddelmeyer) placed fifth (9:31.01).

The O-G girls 800 relay (Laney Hedrick, Savannah Recker, Alivia Grothause, Averie Fox) finished sixth (1:43.27).

The Titans' 400 relay (Recker, Grothause, Duling, Fox) came in sixth (48.97).

O-G's 1,600 relay (Brea Recker, Emma Heringhaus, Closson, Fox) notched a seventh-place finish (4:01.96).

Individually, Anna Buddelmeyer, a junior, made it to the podium in the 1,600 with a seventh-place finish (5:02.04), which was her personal best.

On the boys side, O-G's 3,200 relay (Masen Vogt, Ethan Metzger, Isaac Macke, Ty Rosengarten) finished in sixth (7:59.23).

Rosengarten, a junior, placed fifth in the 1,600 with a personal best (4:19.53).

Coldwater's Zahn brings home three golds and a state record

At last year's Division III state track and field meet as a sophomore, Coldwater's Izzy Zahn won the state title in the 200-meter dash.

At this past week's Division III state track and field meet, Zahn defended her state title in the 200, clocking a winning time of 24.48 seconds.

In the semifinals of the 200, Zahn broke the Division III record in the 200 as she crossed the finish line in 24.06 seconds.

"I really wanted to run a sub 24 (seconds in the 200), but I went out there and did what I could. So, I'm just thankful to be here," Zahn said.

Zahn also came away with the state title in the long jump (18 feet, 7 3/4 inches) by way of a tiebreaker. She anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay (Becca Wenning, Kiersten Keller, Audrey Alig, Zahn; 3:56.13). She also made it onto the awards podium with a sixth-place finish in the 100 (12.39).

Zahn's stellar performance helped lead the Coldwater girls team to a second-place finish at the D-III state meet.

Bath puts two on the podium

In D-II, Bath senior Tatum Walsh finished sixth in the 400 with a new school-record time of 56.95 seconds. Walsh was edged out for fifth place by St. Marys' Syerra Greber (56.93).

Bath junior Ethan Cole placed seventh in the D-II 300 hurdles (39.67 seconds).

Kessen wraps up high school career on a high note

Delphos St. John's senior Alex Kessen could not hold back her emotions when she came off the track after her second-place finish in the Division III 100 (12.15) finals.

Kessen said when she finished the 100, the realization of what was happening set in.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," an emotional Kessen said. "This was my last 100 of my senior year. So, there are a lot of emotions. To finish in second place and to drop over a half second in my 100 from last year — I'm just so grateful."

Kessen went on to place fifth in the 200 (25.86). The 400-meter relay (Ava Hershey, Kiersten Jackson, Lila Jackson, Kessen) for St. John's placed third with a school-record time of 49.30 seconds. The day before Friday's track finals, Kessen placed fifth in the long jump (17-1).

Next school year, Kessen will compete in track and field at Ohio University.

Marion Local boys repeat as D-III state champions

Last spring, Marion Local won the D-III boys team title.

This past week, the Flyers made it two in a row.

Marion Local pulled away from Lowellville in Friday's finals for the team title, 51-35.

"I know it means the world to us as coaches and our community," Marion Local coach Kyle Grabowski said. "A lot of people in our community came out to support them. ... That's the nice thing about small towns in Ohio. I'm just so proud of them. It's really cool to be here."

Marion Local's Toby Kremer won the state title in the pole vault, clearing a personal best height of 15 feet, 4 inches.

The Flyers' 800-meter relay (Wesley Schoen, Victor Hoelscher, Justin Knouff, Aiden Grieshop) won the state title with a time of 1:29.77.

Jack Knapke, a senior, scored huge points for Marion Local as he won the discus with a mark of 177-1. Knapke will compete at Ohio State next school year.

Ellerbrock puts a stamp on his high school career

Columbus Grove distance standout Luke Ellerbrock placed fourth in last year's D-III 3,200-meter run at the state meet.

This past weekend, Ellerbrock, a senior, closed out his high school career with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:27.33).

Ellerbrock will be competing at the University of Findlay this coming school year.

Trentman makes the podium

Last year as a sophomore, Ottoville's Garrett Trentman qualified for the D-III state meet in the 300 hurdles but did not make it to the finals.

This spring, Trentman was determined to make it back to the state meet.

Trentman not only made it back to the state meet, but he placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.48).

Trentman also competed in the 110 hurdles at the state meet but did not make it to the finals.

Shawnee's Richardson moves up on the podium

Last year as a sophomore, Shawnee's Akyus Richardson competed in the shot put at the state track and field meet for the first time.

Richardson's first trip to the state meet was a success as he placed seventh with a mark of 53 feet, 9 1/2 inches in the Division I shot put.

This past week, Richardson returned to the D-I state meet and improved on last year's performance with a fifth-place finish (58-4 3/4 ).

Delphos Jefferson's Lindeman bounces back after an injury

At the beginning of this track season, Delphos Jefferson senior Lyv Lindeman was not sure if she would be able to get back to form, due to a late-season injury during basketball.

At this past weekend's D-III state meet, Lindeman placed fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.36).

"I'm not super happy with my time, but I'm just happy to be here," Lindeman said. "About a month ago, I didn't think I would be here. So, I'm just happy to have the opportunity to run again and compete with all these girls."

Lindeman also competed in the 300 hurdles at the state meet but did not make the finals.

Allen East's Jones makes the podium

In D-III, Allen East's Rilynn Jones finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.45) this past week.

"I wanted a top-three finish, but I ran a PR," she said. "So, it's better than last year when I placed fifth."

Kalida's Laudick has a podium finish

Kalida sophomore Lauren Laudick placed fifth in the D-III 400 (57.98).

"It's surprising to me," she said. "Last year, I just missed going to state. I'm very happy with getting fifth, but next year I want to get higher."

Minster places two boys in the 800

In D-III, Minster had two runners place in the top four in the 800.

Ryan Halpin finished second (1:54.94), while teammate Jack Grieshop was a close fourth (1:55.52).

Minster's Kremer finishes runner-up

Minster's Adriana Kremer cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to finish second in the girls D-III high jump.

Maron Local's Moeller notches a runner-up finish

Marion Local's Grace Moeller finished second in the D-III 100 hurdles with a time of 14.91 seconds.

"I was super excited," Moeller said. "The girls that I've been racing with — I've been racing with them at districts and regionals. So, it was super cool to see us all come together (at the state meet). It was a great race. I'm really happy about it."

Boggs soars to podium finish

Drew Boggs from Delphos St. John's placed fifth in the D-III high jump with a new school record of 6 feet, 5 inches.

"I knew everyone's height coming into this," he said. "I knew that everyone would be jumping higher, but that never stops me. It was a perfect day to break it (school record)."

Baldauf finishes strong

Lincolnview senior Conner Baldauf placed fifth in the D-III 400-meter dash (49.51).

Grove's relays place

The Columbus Grove girls 800 relay (Allison Thompson, Kendal Palte, Jade Roeder, Lauryn Auchmuty) placed fifth (1:44.23), while its 400 relay (Thompson, Roeder, Palte, Auchmuty) came in sixth (50.22) in D-III.

Ada's Brown closes out high school career on the podium

Ada senior Jackson Brown placed sixth in the boys D-III 110 hurdles (15.35).

P-G's Suter soars to podium finish

Pandora-Gilboa's Andrew Suter placed fifth in the D-III pole vault with a height of 14-8.

Glenn jumps to a podium finish

Perry junior Kimari Glenn went down to the D-III state track meet in four events.

Glenn placed sixth in the long jump (21-2 3/4 ). Unfortunately, he did not make the finals in the 100 (11.47 seconds), 200 (22.85) or the 400 (51.15).

