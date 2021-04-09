TRACK & FIELD: Pirates roll over Lions, Generals
Apr. 9—CHARLESTOWN — The host Charlestown boys' and girls' teams rolled to victories in a three-way meet against Salem and Clarksville on Thursday evening.
On the boys' side, the Pirates edged the Lions 69-66 while the Generals scored 14 points.
Charlestown won 10 of the 15 events. Junior Steven Cruz won a trio of events — the 400-meter dash (54.68 seconds), the 110 hurdles (15.80) and the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches). Other individual winners for the Pirates included Logan Harvey in the 100 (11.40), Dylan Kinser in the 800 (2:10.2), Colin Davenport in the shot put (39-10) and Brock Cook in the discus (107-1.5).
Charlestown was also victorious in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Clarksville was led by Larry Spaulding, who was second in both the shot put and discus.
On the girls' side, Charlestown collected 98 points — 57 ahead of Salem and 82 in front of Clarksville.
The Pirates won 13 events.
Demaria King was a double-event winner, capturing the long jump (13-7.5) and shot put (38-4). Other individual winners for Charlestown were Jayda Holbrook in the 400 (1:02), Kaylee Kinser in the 800 (2:47), Jessie McCoy in the 1,600 (5:45.9), Jackie McCoy in the 3,200 (13:51), Anneiah King in the 100 hurdles (18.87), Raelynn Rufer in the 300 hurdles (57.12), Sadee Goedeker in the high jump (4-8) and Lanae' Crowe in the discus (127-2).
The Pirates also won the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Boys
Team scores: Charlestown 69, Salem 66, Clarksville 14.
100: 1. Logan Harvey (CH) 11.40; 2. Smedley (S) 11.46; 3. Hacker (S) 12.02.
200: 1. Hacker (S) 23.95; 2. Sutton (S) 25.40; 3. Whitfield (S) 25.41.
400: 1. Steven Cruz (CH) 54.68; 2. Talley (S) 58.1; 3. Ethan Vaughn (CH) 59.47.
800: 1. Dylan Kinser (CH) 2:10; 2. Miller (S) 2:30.28; 3. Carson (S) 2:38.03.
1,600: 1. Miller (S) 5:27; 2. Mason Oakley (CH) 5:45; 3. Alex Titus (CL) 5:57.
3,200: 1. Miller (S) 12:53.
110 hurdles: 1. S. Cruz (CH) 15.80; 2. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 15.91; 3. Cummings (S) 17.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 42.65; 2. Cummings (S) 43.9; 3. Josh Andrews (CH) 48.24.
400 relay: 1. Salem 50.41; 2. Charlestown B 51.69.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown 3:57.8; 2. Salem 4:00.4.
3,200 relay: 1. Charlestown 10:07; 2. Salem 10:58.04.
Long jump: 1. S. Cruz (CHS) 20-2; 2. Ezzell (S) 19-2; 3. Mahuron (S) 19-1.
High jump: 1. Salem 6-2; 2. Salem 5-8; 3. Page (L) 5-6.
Shot put: 1. Colin Davenport (CH) 39-10; 2. Larry Spaulding (CL) 37-8.5; 3. Matthew Kolb (CH) 37-3.
Discus: 1. Brock Cook (CH) 107-1.5; 2. Spaulding (CL) 107-1; 3. Davenport (CH) 102-3.
Girls
Team scores: Charlestown 98, Salem 41, Clarksville 16
100: 1. Walker (CL) 13.87; 2. Brown (S) 14.09; 3. Demaria King (CH) 14.20.
200: 1. Brown (S) 27.98; 2. Talia Bakai (CH) 28.3; 3. Anneiah King (CH) 28.87.
400: 1. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 1:02; 2. Brown (S) 1:04.3; 3. Laney Hawkins (CH) 1:04.95.
800: 1. Kaylee Kinser (CH) 2:47; 2. Emma Faulkner (CH) 2:49.4; 3. Ezzell (S) 2:54.81.
1,600: 1. Jessie McCoy (CH) 5:45.9; 2. Roberts (S) 6:00; 3. Stephenson (S) 7:15.
3,200: 1. Jackie McCoy (CH) 13:51; 2. Macie Rhoten (CH) 15:50; 3. Danielle Roberts (CH) 17:48.
100 hurdles: 1. A. King (CH) 18.87; 2. Parish (CL) 21.22; 3. Cockeral (S) 21.3.
300 hurdles: 1. Raelynn Rufer (CH) 57.12; 2. Clarksville 58.12; 3. Owen (CL) 1:01.65.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown 53.75; 2. Salem 1:03.57.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown 4:44; 2. Salem 5:06.65.
3,200 relay: 1. Charlestown 11:30; 2. Salem 12:33.72.
Long jump: 1. D. King (CH) 13-7.5; 2. Stephenson (S) 13-6; 3. Sadee Goedeker (CH) 13-4.
High jump: 1. Goedeker (CH) 4-8; 2. Stephens (S) 4-8; 3. A. King (CH) 4-6.
Shot put: 1. D. King (CH) 38-4; 2. Lanae' Crowe (CH) 32-9; 3. Alexis Deaton (CH) 30-0.
Discus: 1. Crowe (CH) 127-2; 2. Deaton (CH) 89-10; 3. Leslie Moon (CH) 84-3.