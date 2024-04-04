Track and field: Minnewaska girls, boys take 2nd at indoor meet

Apr. 3—MOORHEAD — The Minnewaska track and field team had a strong showing at the Pine to Prairie Conference Indoor at Concordia College.

Both the girls' and boys' teams took second.

The girls finished with 89 points. Barnesville won the 12-team meet with 119.

The boys had 116. East Grand Forks won with 126.

Minnewaska's girls had two first-place finishes. The Lakers 4x100-meter relay team finished in 11 minutes, 0.65 seconds. Runners were Ella Larson, Pieper Citrowske-Lee, Sydney Ankeny and Olivia Danielson.

And, Minnewaska's Jayda Kolstoe won the shot put with a distance of 37 feet, 8 inches.

In the boys' competition, the Lakers' 4x200 relay team of Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Josh Hippe and Owen Meulebroeck took first in 1:39.97.

And, Minnewaska's Jayce Kovarik won the pole vault with a height of 11-0.