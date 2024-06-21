TRACK & FIELD: Minichello sets sights on making US Olympic team in the javelin

Marc Minichello is focused.

He is also excited about where he is as he makes a return to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the United States Olympic Trials Track and Field meet. His goal is to represent the country in javelin, an event he has excelled at since his high school days at Wyoming Area and through an accomplished collegiate career at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Georgia.

On Friday night, the 24-year-old hopes to land a spot among the top 32 athletes in the world who will throw at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, from July 26 to Aug. 11.

"I am feeling confident because this season has been really steady for me," said Minichello, who throws at 6:30 p.m. "I am happy with all of the good work I have put in, and I am in really good shape. I am excited to put my best foot forward and have a good effort throwing the javelin."

Minichello has come a long way in a sport he took up as a sophomore in high school, after suffering an injury that paused his baseball career.

He competed in track and field and baseball once he had success throwing the javelin. As a senior with the Warriors, Minichello won the District 2 Class 3A title with a throw of 204-1 and the PIAA Class 3A gold medal with a distance of 198-0. At the American JavFest, he marked at 213-5.

His track and field success continued at Penn, where he set a team and personal-best record with a distance of 266-4 and won Ivy League titles in 2019 and 2022 and the NCAA championship in 2022.

This year — his second at Georgia after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree with dual concentrations in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Real Estate at the University of Pennsylvania — Minichello started with a personal-best distance of 270 feet, 1 inch, at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational. His season culminated with a second NCAA championship, logging a throw of 264-9 in early June.

Minichello won his first NCAA title while at Penn in 2022, and last spring he finished fourth as a graduate student at Georgia.

"I was super proud after winning this one," Minichello said. "It's the second championship that I have won, and they always say that it is harder to win a second one. The first one at Penn, I was probably an underdog to win. Last year, I was probably the favorite and put too much pressure on myself. I didn't have the kind of throws I wanted and underperformed. This year was a chance to get revenge.

"I had the potential to win, but there were some good guys coming back. I was a lot more focused on my process and being the best javelin thrower I could be, and I had one of my best throws as all of the hard work came together. I knew some areas where I went wrong last year, and I addressed those and won a second championship."

After winning that title, Minichello quickly jumped on a flight to New York to compete at the New York City Grand Prix.

Athletes qualify for the Olympic Games based on being ranked among the top 32 in the world, using a global ranking system where athletes score points based on a combination of result and place depending on the level of competition in which the result is achieved. The ranking is then based on their average score over a certain number of competitions in a defined period of time.

Minichello finished fourth with a throw of 253-3, but every competition is important toward that ranking. He is 31st with 1,137 points as he prepares to throw at the trials. He knows where he stands and what he has to do. Curtis Thompson, who is the other American listed at No. 11, finished in third place just ahead of Minichello with a distance of 257-11.

"It was an OK meet for me," Minichello said. "I was a little tired after the NCAA meet and I didn't throw as well, but I wanted to score some points to get into that top 32 ranking. I am in a good position. I am going to have to win at the trials to get into the top 32 quota."

This is Minichello's second Olympic Trials. In 2021, he finished fourth with a throw of 251-5. Thompson won at the meet with a distance of 271-7 and qualified along with Michael Shuey for the Tokyo Games.

That experience is valuable for Minichello.

"You always have to keep learning, and I really embrace that aspect of life," Minichello said. "This is my second trial, and I am much more prepared. I am confident in all that I have done in my six years at UPenn and Georgia, and most importantly, I believe in myself."

Wilson update

Duke University's Skyla Wilson will not compete at the Olympic Trials this weekend after suffering an injury at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

While racing in the 100-meter hurdles preliminary, Wilson crashed when she hit a barrier and did not finish.

Wilson met the qualifying standard in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.05 seconds to win at the ACC Championships in May.