TRACK AND FIELD: Minichello finishes eighth in javelin at U.S. Olympic trials

Marc Minichello finished eighth in the men's javelin at the United States Olympic Track and Field Trials on Sunday night at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The University of Georgia graduate student and NCAA men's outdoor champion in the event had a best distance of 73.07 meters or 239 feet, 8 inches in his six throws. Curtis Thompson won gold in the event with a throw of 83.04 (272-5), with Capers Williamson second with a throw of 79.57 (261-0), and Donavon Banks third at 79.19 (259-9).

Thompson does not have the Olympic standard distance, but his spot on the U.S. team will be confirmed in the coming weeks for the Olympic Games in Paris, France, because of his world ranking. The Olympic qualifying standard for the javelin is 85.50 meters, but he came into the meet ranked 11th.

Minichello was the only other American ranked among the top 32 before this meet, and he holds the No. 32 spot, which makes him a long shot at reaching the Olympics.

He finished fourth in his previous U.S. Trials performance in 2021.

Minichello, a Wyoming Area graduate and former PIAA champion, reached the final by finishing ninth in the first round last Friday with a distance of 70.64 meters (231-9).

On Sunday, Minichello improved his distance and position with a best throw of 73.07 (239-8).

Thompson had his best distance on the first throw of the six-attempt final.

Minichello started with a distance of 70.75 meters (232–1). He threw better than 70 meters on five throws and had a foul.

At the NCAA Championships, Minichello won the second title of his career with a throw of 80.70 meters (264-9).