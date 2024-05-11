TRACK AND FIELD: Minco's Miller adds to accomplished career in final state meet

May 10—One Minco athlete has continued her long-distance success.

Minco senior Daigan Miller recently competed in the Class 2A state meet at Western Heights in Oklahoma City and added to what has been a successful career in a couple of events. Miller has made her name known in the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run for the Lady Bulldogs.

For the third season in a row, Miller finished no lower than second in the two events and came away with at least one state championship. This season, Miller took home the state championship in the 1600 and second place in the 3200.

Since 2022, Miller has collected four state titles in the two races and two second-place finishes. She captured two state titles in the 1600 and two in the 3200.

As a sophomore, Miller captured gold in both events for the Lady Bulldogs. She took home gold in the 3200 and silver in the 1600 in 2023 before capping off her final state track meet with two more strong performances.