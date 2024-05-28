Track and Field: KMS Fighting Saint makes the most of his chance

May 28—KERKHOVEN — For six months, Hunter Kallstrom has had to bide his time.

A standout three-sport athlete from

and a

football recruit, Kallstrom hurt his knee in Week 1 of the football season. He thought little of it — just a tweak, he assumed — until he hurt his knee again in Week 3.

The diagnosis was a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Not only did it wipe out the rest of the football season, it kept Kallstrom off the floor for the entire boys basketball season.

Kallstrom's final chance to compete as a high-schooler was track and field. As a junior, Kallstrom made state in the Class A 100-meter dash and the shot put.

He was cleared to compete two weeks into the season.

"It felt amazing," Kallstrom said on getting the go-ahead. "I got the news and then I'm like, finally, I can actually start moving around and doing stuff. I can get back to sports and my goals instead of just sitting around and let healing take place."

Now, Kallstrom is making up for lost time with the Benson/KMS track team.

He qualified for the Section 3A championship in four events: the 200 dash, shot put, discus and as part of the 4x100 relay team. The Section 3A championship takes place at 2 p.m. Thursday at Luverne.

"I'm definitely going to try to make it to state in all four," said Kallstrom. The top two place-winners in each section, plus athletes that hit the state standard, advance to state. The state track and field meet takes place June 6-8 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Kallstrom added, "My big goal is four but my realistic goal would be three."

It didn't take long for Kallstrom to impress.

At the first meet of the season at Morris on April 9, Kallstrom set a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 10 inches.

"I thought I was going to be further behind right away," Kallstrom said, "but then I got right back into it and felt fine."

Not knowing the effects from surgery, Kallstrom switched up his workload on the track. Instead of competing in the 100 dash, Kallstrom opted for the 200.

"Because of my knee, I kind of figured that I'd be better at the 200," said Kallstrom. His best time this season is 22.91 seconds at the West Central Conference championship meet on May 14. He was second in the 3A-North sub-section meet on May 23 at 23.46.

Kallstrom continued, "I felt like I had more stamina than most of the athletes that I'd be running against. So I felt like the 200 would have been a better choice for my personal running event."

It also opened up an opportunity to help Benson/KMS send more athletes to state. After talking to his coaches, Kallstrom hopped on the Braves' 4x100 relay. Running with Eshon Freeman, Quin Peterson and Jaden McCarter, Kallstrom anchored the 4x100 to a first-place finish at the Section 3A-North meet at 44.46.

"I feel really good about that decision," Kallstrom said. "It's obviously not just me; it's all four of us coming together."

This is also the first season Kallstrom has thrown discus. His top throw of 136-11 came in the Section 5A True Team meet on May 7.

"I knew that was going to be something new and kind of a test on my knee," Kallstrom said. In the 3A-North meet, Kallstrom placed second in shot put (52-0) and discus (134-3) behind Montevideo's Francis O'Malley, the defending Class A state champ in shot put and the runner-up in discus.

"I love it," Kallstrom said of the competition he gets from the throwers in the section. "I'm kind of glad I have them because they push me and I push them. ... I know my opponents love it because I'm a good opponent and they're good opponents for me."

At this point of the season, the right knee is no longer a concern for Kallstrom.

"Right away it was kind of tough to get comfortable," Kallstrom said. "After the first meet, I kind of forgot about it. It was like nothing happened. But then after, it got sore.

"As of now, I feel fine. And honestly, it kind of feels like my right knee is a little better than my left."

Kallstrom's success in track and field could cause one more delay: reporting to Wyoming. Recruits are scheduled to arrive in Laramie on June 2.

But, the coaches have been supportive of Kallstrom, who is slated to play tight end for the Cowboys. No red flags were raised when Kallstrom arrived for his official visit in the fall on crutches days after getting knee surgery.

"It makes me feel good knowing that the coaches at Wyoming are OK with me doing that," Kallstrom said. "They like three-sport athletes and they want me to finish my high-school season before I actually move on to college."

After an injury-riddled fall and winter, Kallstrom finally is getting a healthy season to end his time at KMS on his terms.

Said Kallstrom, "It feels amazing I'm able to end it off on a high note after an injury that put a bump in the road."