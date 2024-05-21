Track and Field: JHS-product White qualifies for nationals in 5 events

May 20—AUSTIN — Jazmyne White, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, has a busy week ahead of her.

The Huston-Tillotson University (Austin) sophomore has qualified in five events in the 43rd Annual Women's National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

The national meet will take place Wednesday through Friday at Indiana Wesleyan University (Marion, Ind.).

White punched her tickets in late April when she finished in the top 3 in a quintet of events at the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, which were held at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

White's runner-up placing in triple jump (39'-3") was the eighth-best score in the event among all NAIA competitors this season.

She was also a member of the Huston-Tillotson 4X100 meter relay unit, which came in first place at the conference championships with a winning time of 47.48, and the 4X400 relay team, which won gold in New Orleans with an official time of 3:55.07.

White will also be running in the 200 meters and in the 100 meters. At the conference championships, she came in second place in the 200 meter run, getting the job done in 24.54. White, who was coached by Sharae Schmitt at Jacksonville High, stopped the timer on 11.93 to claim a bronze medal in the 100 meter dash at the RRAC championships.

Huston-Tillotson finished in second place in the meet. The Huston-Tillotson women scored 145 points to finish behind Xavier University of Louisiana (392).

On a side note, Huston-Tillotson track and field is coached by Royce Dennis, who is also a Jacksonville High School graduate.