TRACK AND FIELD: Hatton's Eva Armstead wins pair of state titles

May 7—CULLMAN — Hatton's Eva Armstead enjoyed a big day on Saturday at the final day of the state 1A-3A Outdoor Track and Field State Championships, claiming a pair of individual state titles and finishing runner-up in a third event.

Armstead won the girls Class 2A long jump with a final distance of 17-04.75 feet and the girls Class 2A 200-meter event with a final time of 25.74 seconds. She clocked a time of 12.54 seconds to finish second in the girls Class 2A 100-meter event, capping a strong day.

Athens Bible School's Meredith Romans, Falkville's Lynsley Hayes and Decatur Heritage's Genie McGhee joined Armstead in claiming state championships on Saturday, as The Daily's coverage area was well represented on the podium.

Romans won the girls Class 1A shot put with a long throw of 31-00.75 feet, while Hayes won the girls Class 2A discus throw with a long throw of 113-00 feet. McGhee won the girls Class 2A high jump with a final height of 5-03.00 feet and finished second to Armstead in the long jump with a distance of 16-00.50 feet.

Falkville's Amberly Bennett finished second in the girls Class 2A discus with a long throw of 100-09 feet, and Decatur Heritage's Layla Hanvy finished second in the girls Class 2A high jump with a height of 5-.00.00 feet.

Athens Bible School's Kaylie Key finished second in the girls Class 1A 3200-meter run with a time of 12:23.50 and third in the girls Class 1A 800-meter run with a time of 2:40.53. Clements' Bailey James finished third in the girls Class 3A discus throw with a final distance of 104-00 feet.

Hatton's Joshua Merrell finished second in the boys Class 2A high jump with a final height of 6-02.00 feet and Falkville's Landon Jones (12-06.00 feet) and Thomas Williams (11-00.00 feet) finished second and third in the boys Class 2A pole vault.

Skylar Townsend, of Tanner, finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.84 seconds.

Athens' Ridgle wins

state hurdles title

GULF SHORES — Athens' Jayshon Ridgle enjoyed a big day at the Class 4A-7A state track meet on Saturday, winning an individual state title while also finishing third, fourth and fifth in his other events.

Ridgle, a Houston football signee, won the boys Class 6A 110-meter hurdles championship with a time of 13.85 seconds.

He finished third in the boys Class 6A 200-meter run with a time of 21.57 seconds and fourth in the boys Class 6A long jump with a distance of 22-10.50 feet. He rounded out his day by finishing fifth in the boys Class 6A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.87 seconds.

Ridgle's teammate Te'Maira Hughes finished third in the girls Class 6A discus throw with a long throw of 104-06 feet and Athens' Jerome Malone finished fifth in the boys Class 6A shot put with a long throw of 47-11.75 feet.

Priceville's Claire Hurt finished fifth in the girls Class 4A triple jump with a distance of 33-04.00 feet and Brewer's Rose Betts finished fourth in the girls Class 5A 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.30.

Lawrence County's Blake Graham (1:59.22) finished fifth in the boys Class 5A 800-meter run.

