Track and Field: Georgia's Lady Bulldogs Win Three Regional Titles On Final Day Of NCAA East Prelims

LEXINGTON, Ky. --- Aaliyah Butler (400-meter dash), Elena Kulichenko (high jump), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Butler, Kimberly Harris, Sydney Harris, and Haley Tate all took home regional titles at the NCAA East Prelims on Saturday as the Georgia women’s track and field team qualified eight more individuals and two relays for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Over two days of competition, the Lady Bulldogs compiled 14 qualifications from 14 athletes. Stephanie Ratcliffe (hammer), Kelsie Murrell-Ross (shot put), and Erin McMeniman (javelin) all punched their tickets to Eugene, Ore., on Thursday while Ella Rush earned the automatic qualifier to Nationals as one of the top-24 heptathletes in the country.

For results throughout the weekend from the NCAA East Prelims, please visit: https://gado.gs/bx7

Fast Facts

The 4x400-meter relay quartet of Butler, Kimberly Harris, Sydney Harris, and Tate cruised to the regional title with a time of 3:26.06, breaking their own school record. The time ranks 11th in collegiate history while also setting a University of Kentucky facility record.

Butler took the regional crown in the 400-meter dash with a facility record of 50.30. The sophomore, who placed fourth in the event at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, will be joined by Kimberly Harris, who placed eighth with a time of 51.54 while running the second-fastest time in her heat.

Kulichenko only needed two jumps to qualify for Nationals, recording a top jump of 1.84 meters/6 feet, 0.50 inches to tie for first place. The reigning SEC champion will compete in her third-straight outdoor championship as she looks to build on her third-place performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this season.

Mikeisha Welcome placed third in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 13.27m/43-6.50 to advance to Oregon. The 2024 NCAA indoor bronze medalist in the triple jump will look for another scoring opportunity when she competes in Eugene in two weeks.

Kaila Jackson qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in both the 100m and 200m. The sophomore placed fourth in the 200m (22.43) and tied for fifth in the 100m (11.03). Jackson will head to the outdoor championship meet for the second time in two years, where she finished fourth in the 100m in 2023.

The 4x100m relay team of Jackson, Kimberly Harris, Karsen Phillips, and Butler crossed the finish line with the fourth-fastest time in the Georgia history (43.45) to place fifth and punch their ticket to nationals.

Zoe Pollock and Dominique Mustin both secured top-12 positions in the 400m hurdles to advance to the outdoor championships. Pollock ran a personal-best 56.39 to finish fifth while improving her No. 3 time in program history. Mustin crossed the finish line in 12th place with a time of 56.81 to join her teammate in Eugene.

Rush automatically qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the heptathlon with her No. 21 national rank in the event.

Up Next

Georgia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams will conclude the 2024 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 5-8. The site will also play host to the U.S. Olympic Trials later that month, which will run from June 21-30 at the Hayward Field facility.