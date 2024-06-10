Track and Field: Georgia women finish 10th at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Georgia junior high jumper Elena Kulichenko won her first national high jump title as the NCAA Outdoor Championships wrapped up on Saturday.

Fast Facts

The Lady Bulldogs concluded the meet with 25 points for 10th place in a tie with USC and Texas A&M. Arkansas (63), Florida (59), Oregon (40.5) and Ole Miss (38) were the top five on the women’s side. The Georgia women have now placed in the top 10 during eight of the last 10 seasons.

The Georgia men finished ninth on Friday with 25 points, marking the seventh straight top-10 performance for the Bulldogs at the meet. Florida (41) edged Auburn (40) for the men’s team title while USC (33), Alabama (32) and Texas A&M (31) rounded out the top five.

Kulichenko, a native of Odintsovo, Russia, drilled two third attempt high jump clearances in a row to finish at a height of 1.97 meters/6 feet, 5 ½ inches. This tied Illinois’ Rose Yeboah for this year’s crown as Kulichenko erased her previous school record (6-4.75) set at this year’s SEC Championship and tied Yeboah and Texas Tech’s Temitope Adeshina, who finished third because of misses, for a new meet record. Kulichenko moved to No. 4 on the all-time collegiate list with her performance.

The women’s 4x400-meter relay team – Kimberly Harris, Aaliyah Butler, Sydney Harris, Haley Tate - capped the meet by erasing the school record with a fourth-place finish, which improved the unit’s 2023 finish by five spots.

Sophomore Kaila Jackson started her day by collecting her second consecutive First Team All-America certificate in the 100m after taking fifth. She returned to the Hayward Field track in the 200m final and finished sixth to become the first scoring All-American in the 100m and 200m in the same meet for Georgia since Debbie Ferguson in 1996. This marked Jackson’s first scoring All-America showing in the 200m outdoors.

In her final collegiate action, senior Mikeisha Welcome started her series in the triple jump with a season best and then bettered that mark on her sixth and final attempt to take fifth.

Up Next

This meet effectively ends the collegiate season for Georgia. Qualified members will now compete in the USATF Under-20 Championships in Eugene on June 12-13 and the U.S. Olympic Trials again in Eugene on June 21-30.