Track and Field: Georgia Bulldogs Have Six Named To CSC Academic All-District Team

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia had six members of its 2024 squad voted to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, according to a recent announcement.

Graduate transfer throwers Alex Kolesnikoff and Stephanie Ratcliffe, graduate transfer sprinter Zoe Pollock, sophomore sprinters Kaila Jackson and Autumn Wilson and freshman jumper Leah Anderson were all included on the list that holds 3.50 as a minimum cumulative GPA.

Kolesnikoff has posted a 3.64 GPA in the Master of Accounting program after registering a 3.60 during his undergraduate career at Harvard; Ratcliffe has posted a 4.00 GPA in her Master of Science (Business Analytics) program after registering a 3.9 during her undergraduate career at Harvard; Pollock has posted a 3.96 GPA in her Master of Arts (Geography) program after registering a 3.6 during her undergraduate career at the Royal Latin School (U.K.); Jackson has posted a 3.58 GPA in her intended Journalism major; Wilson has posted a 3.98 GPA in her Finance major; and Anderson has posted a 3.63 GPA in her Communications Studies major.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team All-America honorees on the women’s side will be announced July 9 while the men’s recipients will be announced July 10.