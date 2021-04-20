TRACK & FIELD: Floyd's Conway wins freshman mile

Apr. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central's Will Conway won the freshman 1-mile run at Franklin Central's Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile 2021 on Friday night.

Conway edged Brebeuf frosh Cameron Todd by three-hundredths of a second (4:31.82 to 4:31.85) to win the race.

Meanwhile, the Highlander boys placed seventh in the 3,200 relay.

On the girls' side, Floyd Central finished second in the 3,200 relay. Carmel won in 9:49.09 while the Highlanders were close behind in 9:53.91.

In the 1-mile run, four Floyd girls competed. Junior Jaydon Cirincione finished 14th (5:08.61), freshman Kaitlyn Stewart placed 40th (5:22.38), sophomore Savanna Liddle 49th (5:26.20) and senior Natalie Clare 65th (5:33.81). Fort Wayne Carroll senior Zoe Duffus won the race in 4:45.95.