Out for track and field for the first time, Four Winds' Deng Deng has the state's best high jump at 6-foot-7

May 21—GRAND FORKS — Four Winds senior Deng Deng was an all-state football player in the fall, signed to play wide receiver at UND next year. In the winter, he won North Dakota's Mr. Basketball award.

Deng had never competed in track and field before, though. Four Winds hadn't sponsored the sport for the last 11 years.

This spring, Four Winds entered a co-op with New Rockford-Sheyenne for track and field, so Deng went out for the sport for the first time.

Deng is a couple of months now into his new sport. How's it going? Well, Deng has cleared 6-foot-7 in the high jump to boast the best performance in the event in the state leading into this weekend's North Dakota state meet in Bismarck.

"Once I heard there was a co-op, I decided to come out because I always thought it would be fun to compete and showcase my athletic ability," Deng said.

In the summer, Deng worked speed and acceleration training with New Rockford's Elliott Belquist, the dad of UND wide receiver Bo Belquist and the head track and field coach for New Rockford-Sheyenne.

"(Four Winds) was searching around and asked a couple of area schools, and I was fortunate enough to have them come our way," Belquist said. "Deng worked with me in the summer, and we started talking track. I told him I thought he'd be good at it. I said if it ever happened, I think he should go out for track. I reached out before the track season again and he was all in for it still. He was able to get some of his buddies out and he helped get a pretty good turnout. We have 18 boys and girls coming our way from Four Winds."

New Rockford is about 25 minutes from Four Winds. The Four Winds athletes attend some practices in New Rockford and sometimes practice on their own at Four Winds.

Deng said New Rockford's high jump coach Scott Granger has helped him with technique, which was entirely new to Deng.

After a couple of weeks of practice, Deng attempted his first high jump in a meet.

"I was jumping with basketball shoes on, and I went 5-10 in Minot," Deng said. "It's just about experience now and going to meets over time. I work on the form and focus on the details in practice."

Belquist hasn't been overly surprised by Deng's performances.

"We knew (Deng would excel) by watching him on the basketball court," Belquist said. "High jump and long jump were going to be strong events for him. We knew he was a one-foot jumper in basketball and those kids correlate in the high jump. His first jump was like 6 feet and his hips were so far above the bar, he had the potential."

The day Deng jumped 6-7, his Four Winds basketball teammate Dalen Leftbear also jumped 6-5 for New Rockford-Sheyenne at the CNDC meet in Fessenden.

Belquist was in a work meeting that day receiving video updates on his phone from his wife.

"They were sending me videos, and I was, like, what is going up up there?" Belquist said. "Did I think he'd get that high? I was thinking 6-3 or 6-5. Six-7 is getting to a new level. Now when you watch him and how high his hips are ... he has more in him. It's the fine-tuning that form, which is the part we don't have a lot of time with."

Deng is enjoying his first season in a new sport.

"It's fun to put on a whole different jersey," Deng said. "Others thought it was weird, but I kind of like it. Me and the rest of the Four Winds kids are going out and having fun. This is the first year, so it's nice to go out and try something new. I feel like we all had a blast."

Earlier this spring, Deng experienced a big track and field environment at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls. Now, he's hoping for a similar experience at his first state meet.

"I'm crazy excited," Deng said. "I saw videos of the environment. People say (Howard Wood) is kind of like state. I'm hyped. My goal is to do my best and take first."

Boys top seeds from Herald coverage area according to athletic.net.

400 — 4. Cody Amble, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, :50.42

110 hurdles — 2. Karter Peterson, Thompson, :15.37; 3. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro-Central Valley, :15.53

300 hurdles — 2. Buchholz, HCV, :40.89

4x800 relay — 5. Hillsboro-Central Valley (Niko Zink, Trey Johnson, Rylan Buchholz, Christian Brist) 8:26.27

Shot put — 4. Levi Kautzman, Griggs-Midkota, 52-7

Javelin — 5. Peterson, Thompson, 173-1

High jump — 1. Deng Deng, New Rockford-Sheyenne, 6-7; 3. Dalen Leftbear, NRS, 6-5

Girls top seeds from Herald coverage area according to athletic.net

800 — 2. Aubren Kenner, Benson County, 2:21.14

1,600 — 4. Myla Kaldor, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 5:28.55

3,200 — 4. Azlynn Johnson, HCV, 12:05.30

300 hurdles — 2. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg, :46.38

400 relay — 3. Thompson (Josie Zuschlag, Danica Gross, Meghan Brorby, Jena Schwabe) :50.75

Shot put — 1. Trista Bilden, Hatton-Northwood, 42-10; 2. Elizabeth Pinke, Hatton-Northwood, 42-2

Discus — 1. Pinke, HN, 128-5; 3. Christine Joyner, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 120-2

Javelin — 2. Bilden, HN, 131-1

Pole vault — 1. Brynley Coleman, Hatton-Northwood, 10-9; 3. Alyssa Hoyles, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg, 10-0

Long jump — 5. Aubrey Badding, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 36-1.5