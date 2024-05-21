Track and Field: District meets produces 'Top Performances'

May 21—This past week, many Lima area track and field athletes qualified for this week's regional meets after competing at their respective district meets.

The top four placers in each event at the district meets qualified for regionals. Then, the top four placers in each event at this week's regional sites will automatically advance to the state meet that is held on May 30, 31 and June 1 at the University of Dayton.

Here are some of the top performances from last week's district competition.

Division II district at Defiance High School

Ottawa-Glandorf dominates the district meet

This past week, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the district team titles at the Division II district meet at Defiance.

In all, O-G will send a total of seven relays (girls and boys) and many other event qualifiers to this week's regional meet at Piqua, which takes place on Thursday and Saturday.

Freshman Deegan Miller led the O-G boys at Defiance with two first-place finishes. Miller won the 100 (11.36 seconds) and 200 (22.87). Miller also was part of the winning 800-meter relay (Gavin Morman, Alec Schroeder, Dane Duling, Miller; 1:30.47) and the 400 relay that finished fifth.

O-G's Ty Rosengarten finished second in both the 1,600 (4:24.61) and 3,200 (9:42.29). Rosengarten anchored the victorious 3,200 relay (Masen Vogt, Ethan Metzger, Isaac Macke, Rosengarten; 8:06.07) at Defiance.

Last year as a sophomore, Rosengarten placed 10th in the 3,200 at the Division II state meet.

O-G's 1,600 relay (Alec Schroeder, Ethan Metzger, Masen Vogt, Isaac Macke; 3:29.35) also advanced to regionals with a third-place finish at Defiance.

For the girls, O-G's Anna Buddelmeyer won the 1,600 (5:12.13) and 3,200 (11:28.50) at Defiance. She also anchored the winning 3,200 relay (Corinne Closson, Liana Fortman, Madelyn Hovest, Buddelmeyer; 9:37.56).

In the girls 800, O-G's Liana Fortman (2:22.77) and Corinne Closson (2:23.82) finished first and second, respectively.

O-G's Savannah Recker won the long jump (16-11.75) and was part of the winning 800 relay (Laney Hedrick, Recker, Alivia Grothause, Averie Fox; 1:44.12) and the winning 400 relay (Recker, Alivia Grothause, Delaney Duling, Averie Fox; 49.13).

O-G's 1,600 relay (Brea Recker, Emma Heringhaus, Averie Fox, Corinne Closson; 4:00.35) also qualified for regionals with a second-place finish.

Van Wert makes an impact at the district meet

Van Wert's Kendra Deehring qualified for the regional meet in four events at Defiance.

Deehring won the 100 (12.54) and was on both the 800 relay (Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson, Harper Roop, Deehring; second, 1:44.71) and 400 relay (Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson, Mia Rager, Deehring; second, 49.66). Deehring also placed fourth in the 200 (26.10).

Last year, Deehring was a Division II state qualifier in the 100 and 200.

Deehring also was part of Van Wert's 800 relay that finished as the state runner-up and was on the 400 relay that finished third at last year's D-II state meet.

Van Wert's Macy Johnson, who was also on the 800 relay and 400 relay, won the 200 (25.51) at Defiance. Johnson also was on last year's 800 relay and 400 relay that placed at the D-II state meet.

On the boys side, Van Wert's Owen Scott won the 1,600 (4:24.47) and came in third in the 3,200 (9:44.23) at Defiance.

At last year's Division II state meet, Scott placed 11th in the 3,200.

Two Bath athletes qualify for regionals in four events

At Defiance, Bath's Tatum Walsh won the 400 (57.40), finished second in the 200 (25.58), third in the 100 (12.66) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay (Hailey Hale, Isabella Bartlett, Gwyneth Foust, Walsh) that broke its own school record on Friday (3:59.63).

Last year, Walsh was a D-II state qualifier in the 400.

On the boys side, Bath's Ethan Cole won the 300 hurdles (39.71), finished second in the 200 (23.00), placed third in the 110 hurdles (15.31) and anchored the 1,600 relay (Levi Luke, Foster Deters, Jacob Wireman, Cole) that came in fourth (3:29.61).

Jacob Wireman also stamped his ticket to the regional meet with a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:27.61) and was a part of the 3,200 relay (Wireman, Jaden Ryan, Connor Raines, Landen Jones) that came in third (8:23.04).

Division III district meet at Ada

Columbus Grove sends a strong contingent to the regional meet

At last week's D-III district at Ada's War Memorial Stadium, the Columbus Grove boys won the team title, while the Columbus Grove girls squad brought home the runner-up trophy. Riverdale won the girls team title.

The top four placers in each event at the D-III district meet at Ada advanced to this week's regional meet at Fostoria, which takes place on Wednesday and Friday.

On the girls side, Columbus Grove's Lauryn Auchmuty stamped her ticket to the regional meet in four events.

Auchmuty finished second in the 200 (26.30), second in the pole vault (11 feet), third in the long jump (16-10.75) and was part of the winning 400 relay (Allison Thompson, Kendal Palte, Auchmuty, Jade Roeder).

Auchmuty wants to not only qualify for the state meet in her individual events, but also wants to return to the state meet in the 400 relay.

Last year, Auchmuty was part of the 400 relay that qualified for the D-III state meet.

"We've been working on our hand-offs, trying to get those mastered," Auchmuty said about the 400 relay.

Zahn advanced in four events

At the D-III district meet at Ada, Coldwater's Izzy Zahn won the 100 (12.16), 200 (24.31), long jump (18-11) and anchored the 1,600 relay (Audrey Alig, Becca Wenning, Kiersten Keller, Zahn; 4:04.96).

Last year as a sophomore, Zahn won the Division III state title in the 200 (24.39). She also placed fifth in the 100 (12.31), sixth in the long jump (17-5) and was part of the 800 relay that finished second (1:43.47).

Stackhouse leads the way for Bluffton

For the boys, Bluffton's Griffin Stackhouse qualified for the regional meet in four events at the Division III district meet at Ada.

Stackhouse won the 100 (11.12), 200 (22.74), anchored the winning 800 relay (Gavin Bogart, Kizer Young, Carson Kruse, Stackhouse; 1:31.36) and the winning 400 relay (Noah Bricker, Gavin Bogart, Kizer Young, Stackhouse; 44.44).

However, Stackhouse's biggest victory this season was undoubtedly his comeback from a spine injury he suffered last year.

"I got first in all four events today," Stackhouse said. "I'm feeling good. I just have to keep it up. We have two weeks left (in the season), and we're done. My times are definitely getting better. I'm taking stretching and icing more seriously. I think it's coming along."

For more of the top District performers from the Division III meets at Spencerville and Ayersville, along with the Division I meet at Findlay, visit LimaScores.com

Division III district meet at Spencerville

Minster, Marion Local shine at Spencerville

The Minster girls and Marion Local boys won the district team titles at this past week's D-III district meet at Spencerville.

Glenn advanced in four events

Perry junior Kimari Glenn advanced to this week's D-III regional at Troy (Wednesday, Friday) in four events.

Glenn won the 200 (22.79) and long jump (22-01), finished second in the 400 (50.32) and was third in the 100 (11.34)

Last year, Glenn was a D-III state qualifier in the long jump.

Lincolnview shines at the district meet at Spencerville

Lincolnview's Conner Baldauf won the 400 (50.25). Teammate Cody Ricker won the 300 hurdles (40.37), while the Lincolnview 1,600 relay won in 3:27.19.

Last year, Baldauf was D-III state qualifier in the 3,200 relay and 800.

Kessen shines for St. John's

On the girls side at Spencerville, Delphos St. John's Alex Kessen won the 100 (12.29), finished second in the 200 (25.87), placed second in the long jump (17-3) and was part of the 400 relay that placed second (49.89).

At last year's D-III state meet, Kessen placed sixth in the 100 (12.34) and was a state qualifier in the 200 and long jump.

Hensley, Jones led the way for Allen East

Allen East's Trey Hensley placed second in the 100 (11.34) and third in the 200 (22.92). He also was part of the 800 relay that placed second (1:32.52) and the 400 relay (43.98) that notched a second-place finish.

Last year, Hensley was on the 800 relay that won the D-III state title (1:29.57), and he was on the 400 relay that placed sixth (43.69) at the state meet.

Allen East's Rilynn Jones won the 300 hurdles (46.25), placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.13) and was part of the 800 relay that notched a fourth-place finish (1:50.71) at Spencerville.

At last year's D-III state meet, Jones placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.09).

Greer, Cook win events for the Bearcats

Spencerville's Lexie Greer won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet. Teammate Briley Cook won the shot put (35-7.75).

Division III district meet at Ayersville

The Kalida girls team brings home the gold

The Kalida girls and the Van Buren boys won the district crowns at this past weekend's Division III district meet at Ayersville. The top four placers in each event will compete at the D-III regional meet at Fostoria on Wednesday and Friday.

Kalida's Lauren Laudick won the 400 (59.43) and finished second in the 200 (27.01). Kalida's Allie Kuhlman won the 800 (2:24.08). Kalida's 3,200 relay (Allie Kuhlman, Ady Miller, Andrea Burgei, Lauren Laudick) won in 9:48.20.

The same four participants for Kalida in this past week's 3,200 relay were on last year's 3,200 relay that competed at the Division III state meet.

Trentman, Burgei lead Ottoville

Ottoville's Garrett Trentman won the 110 hurdles (15.37) and 300 hurdles (39.62) at Ayersville. He also was part of the winning 400 relay (Alex Leis, Michael Turnwald, Quinton Schnipke, Trentman; 44.86).

Last year, Trentman was a Division III state qualifier in the 300 hurdles, 800 relay and 400 relay. Leis was a state qualifier in the 800 relay and 400 relay. Schnipke was a state qualifier in the 800 relay, while Turnwald was a state qualifier in the 400 relay.

On the girls side, Ottoville's Jessa Burgei won the 300 hurdles (46.28) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.39) at Ayersville. Last year, Burgei was a D-III state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Ottoville had two pole vaulters finish in the top four at Ayersville. Quinton Schnipke (11-8) and Adam Brinkman (11-4) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Etter soars over the competition

Continental's Jonathan Etter won the pole vault with a clearance of 13-6.

Paulding's Woods leads the throwers at Ayersville

In the boys shot put, Paulding's Jack Woods won with an impressive mark of 60-6.75.

Division I district meet at Findlay

Shawnee's top performances at Findlay

Shawnee's Noah Williams won the 1,600 (4:24.80). Teammate Akyus Richardson won the shot put (57-1.25).

Last year, Richardson placed seventh in the shot put at the D-I state meet.

On the girls side, Shawnee's Jenna Stump finished second in the 1,600 (5:18.30) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:08.39) at Findlay.

The top four placers at the D-I district meet at Findlay advanced to this week's regional at Port Clinton, which runs on Wednesday and Friday.

Wapakoneta's Olberding, Kohler shine at Findlay

Wapakoneta's Paige Olberding finished second in the 300 hurdles (47.43). Teammate Kali Kohler won the long jump with a mark of 17-6.50.

Last year as a freshman, Olberding was a D-I state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Lutz wins district title

Celina's Jon Lutz won the 110 hurdles (14.65) at Findlay.