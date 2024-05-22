TRACK AND FIELD: Cyril earns runner-up spot at state

May 21—The Cyril Lady Pirates had a successful state track meet.

The Lady Pirates recently competed in the Class A state track meet at Western Heights in Oklahoma City and were one of the top teams in the final standings. Cyril ended with a total of 62 points to finish second.

It was Cyril's second-straight runner-up finish at state and third state meet in a row with a finish in the top three of the team standings.

A state championship in the 4x200-meter relay propelled the Lady Pirates to the second-place finish in the team race. Cyril also ended up with two second-place finishes, a third-place finish, fourth-place finish, fifth-place finish, seventh-place finish and eighth-place finish to round out the scoring at the meet.

It was a big meet for the combination of Hadley Gibson, Addison McHugh, Whitney McHugh and Makenzie Raasch. That team took home the 4x200 state title and also finished second as a team in the 4x100-meter relay.

Cyril's other second-place finish came from Kiara Coffey in the high jump.

Individually, three of the four state placers in the two relays earned at least a point in one other event, led by a third-place finish. Raasch finished third in the 400-meter dash.

Gibson finished in the top five of two individual races. She took home fourth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Whitney McHugh finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Boys

For the boys, Nash Harman finished sixth in the 400.