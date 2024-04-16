TRACK & FIELD: Claremore's Deckard, Robinson dominate Zebra Invitational

Apr. 15—Claremore track and field teams showcased their speed, strength and power Friday, dominating the competition at the Zebra Invitational.

The Zebras proved their mettle by winning four events between the boys and the girls while also securing the boys team championship at the Andy Payne Track Complex.

Gage Deckard emerged as the Zebras' overall MVP, contributing significantly to Claremore's success with 23 points.

Deckard displayed his speed, finishing second in both the 100-and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.84 and 21.96 seconds, respectively. Additionally, Deckard anchored the 4x100 relay team — consisting of Breyen Dotson, Dylan Cryder, Eli Rodgers and himself — to a second-place finish in a time of 42.98 seconds.

He was also a member of the 4x200 team along with Dotson, Cryder and Brandon Shaw, which secured a commendable third-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 29.81 seconds.

Although Deckard led the point scoring for the team, two other Zebras claimed victory in their respective events.

Cooper Zickefoose soared to new heights as he won the pole vault with a personal-best clearance of 13 feet, 7 inches, which unofficially ranks as the second-highest vault in Class 5A this year and the ninth highest in the state across all classes. Zickefoose outshined his teammates Alexander Miller and Mason Gillispie, who secured second and third place, respectively, with heights of 12-06 and 12-00.

Landon King displayed his strength in the discus event, winning with a throw of 148-06. King surpassed second-place finisher Kale Pennington of Owasso by over 2 feet.

On the girls side, Emma Robinson showcased her dominance in the middle-distance events.

She triumphed in both the 800 and 1600 races, clocking times of 2:22.47 and 5:26.62, respectively. Robinson left no room for doubt, winning the 800 by 2.45 seconds and the 1600 by a staggering 8.1 seconds.

Robinson also played a crucial role as the anchor of the 4x400 relay team, which included Kortlynn Sansom, Chloe Grubbs and Addison Reavis. Together, they achieved a commendable fourth-place finish with a time of 4:21.09.

Overall, the Lady Zebras secured a fourth-place finish with 68 points while Stillwater emerged as the girls team champion with a total of 108 points.

OTHER STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

In the 300 hurdles event, Marcus Bean earned a commendable second-place finish with a time of 42.93 seconds while Bryson Hall finished third in 43.75 seconds. Furious Poole took sixth with a time of 45.90 seconds.

Bean also had a standout performance in the long jump, securing second place with a leap of 21-00. Hall gained hardware elsewhere as well, finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18.19 seconds.

The Claremore 'A' 4x400 relay team — consisting of Dylan Cryder, Tanner Wilson, Brandon Shaw, and Eli Rodgers — achieved a second-place finish with a time of 3:33.14. The 'B' team earned points as well, with Hall, Ashton Andrews, Bean and Alex Moore finishing fourth with a time of 3:39.47.

Cryder performed well in the 400 at third place with a time of 52.58 seconds, and Shaw displayed his speed by securing fifth place with a time of 53.72 seconds.

Devyn Llewellyn showcased his endurance in the 3200, securing a third-place finish with a time of 10:04.56, and he continued his strong outing in the 1600 with a fourth-place effort and a time of 4:34.59. Ty Lewis of Oologah also represented his school well in the 1600, finishing fourth with a time of 4:45.39.

Rodgers impressed in the high jump, achieving a height of 6-02 and securing third place. Nick Garbani showcased his jumping ability, securing fourth place in the long jump with a distance of 20-03.

The Oologah 4x800 relay team — comprising Felix Phillips, Cade Schick, John Caldwell and Lewis — finished sixth with a time of 9:19.50.

For the girls, Makayla Lentz displayed her talent in the 100 hurdles event, securing second place with a time of 18.10 seconds, while Jazmyne Powell of Oologah finished sixth with a time of 18.61 seconds.

Lentz also secured sixth place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 55.74 seconds.

Lynie Bailey showcased her speed in both the 100 and 200, securing third place in both events with times of 12.81 seconds and 26.70 seconds, respectively.

The Claremore 4x200 relay team — consisting of Reavis, Kortlynn Sansom, Lentz and Bailey finished third with a time of 1:50.12, and those four athletes also finished fifth in the 4x100 with a time of 52.30 seconds.

Emoree Woody displayed her strength in the shot put event, securing third place with a distance of 31-07.50 while Abbey Hendrickson showcased her throwing ability as well in the discus event, finishing sixth with a throw of 97-06.