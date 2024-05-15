TRACK & FIELD: Claremore gallops to success in Class 5A State Championships

May 14—Zebras are known for their speed and agility, and Claremore represented those qualities well in the Class 5A Track & Field State Championships.

The Claremore track-and-field teams showcased their Zebra-like intensity and determination on Friday and Saturday at Western Heights, delivering commendable performances amidst stiff competition.

The boys team secured a fourth-place finish out of 31 teams with a total of 52.50 points while the girls team also put up a strong effort, finishing 24th out of 29 teams with a total of 11 points. Carl Albert claimed the boys championship with 89.16 points, and Lincoln Christian emerged victorious in the girls division with 123 points.

One of the standout storylines for the Claremore boys team unfolded in the pole vault event, where Mason Gillespie and Cooper Zickefoose showcased their skills.

Despite the top-three finishers — including Gillespie and Zickefoose — clearing the same height of 13 feet, 6 inches, the Zebra teammates ultimately tied for second place. Keifer Landes of Shawnee secured the winning nod by achieving the mark in just one try, while it took Gillespie and Zickefoose two attempts.

Additionally, Alexander Miller contributed points for the Zebras with an eighth-place finish in the event, clearing a height of 12-00.

Gage Deckard delivered standout performances in the sprints, claiming third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.65 seconds and securing fifth place in the 100 in 10.89 seconds.

Kyler Brown of Booker T. Washington won both events with times of 10.72 and 21.23 seconds, respectively.

Eli Rodgers showcased his talent in the high jump, clinching a third-place finish with a leap of 6-04. He finished only 4 inches behind winner Keller Rutledge of Blanchard, who logged a jump of 6-08.

The 4x400 team — anchored by Rodgers and also consisting of Dylan Cryder, Ashton Andrews and Brandon Shaw — secured a fourth-place finish with a time of 3 minutes, 23.64 seconds. Carl Albert won the race in 3:19.06.

Nick Garbani made his mark in the long jump, finishing fourth with a leap of 22-00.50, while Marcus Bean contributed points with a fifth-place finish in the same event, clearing a distance of 21-10.75. Elgin's Niqualas Chew won with a jump of 23-11.

Devyn Llewellyn left a lasting impression with his performance in the 3200, clocking in at 9:57.68 to finish in sixth place.

In a highly competitive event that saw six runners break the 10-minute barrier, Trae Baker of Tahlequah was the winner, crossing the finish line five seconds ahead of the runner-up with a time of 9:36.88.

In the girls division, Emma Robinson emerged as a standout performer for the Lady Zebras, breaking the school record in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:48.91 to secure second place. Baylee Woodrich of Lincoln Christian won in 11:42.96.

Robinson also earned points in the 800 with an eighth-place finish, crossing the finish line in 2:24.87. Lincoln Christian's Tennyson Housley took the title with a time of 2:16.68.

The 4x100 team — consisting of Kortlynn Sansom, Addison Reavis, Presley Woods and Lynie Bailey — rounded out the scoring with an eighth-place finish, clocking in at 50.16 seconds.