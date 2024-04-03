TRACK & FIELD: Claremore excels at Mike Adair Invitational

Apr. 2—Claremore High School's track and field athletes delivered an impressive showing at the highly competitive Mike Adair Invitational, held last Friday in Pryor.

The boys team placed second out of 13 teams with 125 points, while the Lady Zebras secured fourth place out of 15 teams with 81 points. Muskogee won the boys competition with 134 points, and Tahlequah claimed victory in the girls division with 108 points.

The boys team secured two first-place finishes, including senior Gage Deckard, who dominated the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.98 seconds. Another highlight was the quartet of Breyen Dotson, Kade Moore, Jahiem Ewen and Dylan Cryder winning the 4x200 relay with a time of 1 minute, 31.76 seconds. The same group placed second in the 4x100 with a time of 43.84 seconds.

Devyn Llewellyn, a senior, achieved personal bests in the 1,600 and 3,200 races, securing second place in both events with times of 4:47.00 and 10:22.65, respectively. Sawyer Beller, a junior, also competed in the distance races, finishing sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:57.76 and fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:06.13.

Freshman Brandon Shaw placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.09 seconds. Cryder also earned points in the event, securing fifth with a time of 54.20 seconds.

Rounding out the Zebras' point earners in running events were junior Ashton Andrews and the 4x400 team consisting of Cryder, Ewen, Andrews and Tanner Wilson. Andrews took sixth in the 200 at 23.79 seconds before joining the relay, helping the team to a time of 3:44.56 for sixth place.

In the field events, junior Marcus Bean placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 9 inches. Nick Garbani, a senior, followed closely behind, finishing third with a jump of 19-09. Bean also secured third place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.18 seconds, showcasing his versatility.

In the pole vault, sophomore Alexander Miller and junior Cooper Zickefoose tied for second place with vaults of 13-00 feet, while junior Mason Gillispie finished fourth with a vault of 12-00 feet.

Elsewhere in the field events, senior Eli Rodgers landed at third in the long jump at 5-10, and junior Henry Thompson achieved a third-place hurl of 45-06 in the shot put.

In the girls division, junior Emma Robinson won the 1,600 with a time of 5:42.35 and placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:32.39.

Lynie Bailey, a junior, finished second in the 200 with a time of 26.92 seconds and fifth in the 100 with a time of 12.96 seconds. Bailey also served on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams, which both placed second with times of 51.97 seconds and 1:49.57, respectively.

The 4x100 team consisted of Bailey, Kortlynn Sansom, Addison Reavis and Makayla Lentz, while the 4x200 sported the likes of Bailey, Reavis, Sansom and Presley Woods.

Sansom and Reavis joined forces again in the 4x400 alongside Sasha Bickford and Jaylynn Muldrow, with the team placing fourth in 4:28.50.

Other notable performances included Lentz taking fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.43 seconds, and Eleanor Isaacs earned points in the 3,200 with a sixth-place finish in 14:17.70.

The Lady Zebras excelled in the field events as well, with senior Emoree Woody finishing second in the shot put with a toss of 32-01 feet. Kylee Saye, a junior, placed third in the pole vault with a vault of 7-00, and freshman Reavis was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15-01.25.

Both Claremore teams will compete at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic at 9:30 a.m. Friday.