Track and Field: Brook Hill to be well represented at regionals

Apr. 15—BULLARD — Brook Hill added a pair of district championships in track and field last week when the varsity girls scored 175 points to out distance themselves from the remaining schools and the Guard amassed 145 points to win the team title in the varsity boys division.

The district meet was held at Herrington Stadium on the Brook Hill campus late last week.

The top-four finishers in each event qualified for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools North Regional Championships, which are scheduled for April 26 at University Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium.

Girls Regional Qualifiers:

Ife Abegunde:

Long Jump — 1st place

Triple Jump — 1st place

100 Meters — 2nd place

Caley Fitzgerald:

100 Hurdles — 1st place

300 Hurdles — 1st place

Koju Abegunde:

400 Meters — 2nd place

Kaylee Jackson:

400 Meters — 4th place

Jemma James:

Triple Jump — 4th place

Piper Moore:

Discus — 1st place

Shot Put — 4th place

Joanna Sebazungu:

High Jump — 3rd place

Anna Hall:

Pole Vault — 1st place

Amara Opara:

Long Jump — 4th place

4x100 Relay — 1st place

Scarlett Kerr, Koju Abegunde, Ife Abegunde, Caley Fitzgerald

4x200 Relay — 3rd place

Scarlett Kerr, Amara Opara, Adora Akiode, Ife Abegunde

4x400 Relay — 1st place

Kaylee Jackson, Amara Opara, Jemma James, Koju Abegunde

Men's Regional Qualifiers

Alvaro Moreno:

400 Meters — 3rd place

James Bailey:

400 Meters 4th place

Abraham Fajembola:

110 Hurdles — 1st place

300 Hurdles — 1st place

Cole Schlueter:

110 Hurdles — 2nd place

300 Hurdles — 1st place

Zachary McEuen:

110 Hurdles — 4th place

Alexander Huhtaniemi:

Shot Put — 2nd place

Discus — 4th place

Joona Sarajarvi:

Discus — 3rd place