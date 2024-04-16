Track and Field: Brook Hill to be well represented at regionals
Apr. 15—BULLARD — Brook Hill added a pair of district championships in track and field last week when the varsity girls scored 175 points to out distance themselves from the remaining schools and the Guard amassed 145 points to win the team title in the varsity boys division.
The district meet was held at Herrington Stadium on the Brook Hill campus late last week.
The top-four finishers in each event qualified for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools North Regional Championships, which are scheduled for April 26 at University Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium.
Girls Regional Qualifiers:
Ife Abegunde:
Long Jump — 1st place
Triple Jump — 1st place
100 Meters — 2nd place
Caley Fitzgerald:
100 Hurdles — 1st place
300 Hurdles — 1st place
Koju Abegunde:
400 Meters — 2nd place
Kaylee Jackson:
400 Meters — 4th place
Jemma James:
Triple Jump — 4th place
Piper Moore:
Discus — 1st place
Shot Put — 4th place
Joanna Sebazungu:
High Jump — 3rd place
Anna Hall:
Pole Vault — 1st place
Amara Opara:
Long Jump — 4th place
4x100 Relay — 1st place
Scarlett Kerr, Koju Abegunde, Ife Abegunde, Caley Fitzgerald
4x200 Relay — 3rd place
Scarlett Kerr, Amara Opara, Adora Akiode, Ife Abegunde
4x400 Relay — 1st place
Kaylee Jackson, Amara Opara, Jemma James, Koju Abegunde
Men's Regional Qualifiers
Alvaro Moreno:
400 Meters — 3rd place
James Bailey:
400 Meters 4th place
Abraham Fajembola:
110 Hurdles — 1st place
300 Hurdles — 1st place
Cole Schlueter:
110 Hurdles — 2nd place
300 Hurdles — 1st place
Zachary McEuen:
110 Hurdles — 4th place
Alexander Huhtaniemi:
Shot Put — 2nd place
Discus — 4th place
Joona Sarajarvi:
Discus — 3rd place