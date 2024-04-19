TRACK & FIELD: Bean, Reavis shine at 15th Annual Hornets Track Classic

Apr. 19—The Claremore track and field squad showcased its athleticism at the 15th Annual Hornets Track Classic held on Thursday at Booker T. Washington.

The boys team finished second out of 15 teams with a total of 103 points. BTW claimed the top spot with 108 points, but if it weren't for a mishap in the 4x100-meter relay, the Zebras would have likely emerged as the champions of the meet.

Leading the charge for the boys was Marcus Bean, who earned the coveted title of Team MVP with 16 points earned.

Bean showcased his versatility, securing first place in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 11 inches while also delivering in the high jump, clearing a height of 6-02 to claim third place.

Not to be outshone, Eli Rodgers soared to victory in the high jump, reaching a personal-best height of 6-04. The Claremore 4x400-meter relay team — comprising of Dylan Cryder, Ashton Andrews, Brandon Shaw and Rodgers — dominated the event, crossing the finish line more than six seconds ahead of second place with a time of 3 minutes, 38.15 seconds.

Other standout performances included Devyn Llewellyn's second- and third-place finishes in the 3200-meter race and the 1600, respectively, with times of 10:06.68 and 4:38.16, as well as Cooper Zickefoose's vault of 13-06 that secured second place in the pole vault event.

Alexander Miller competed in pole vault as well, notching fourth place with a height of 12-06.

Gage Deckard showcased his speed, clinching third place in the 200 with a time of 22.20 seconds while also claiming fifth in the 100 at 10.97 seconds. Deckard teamed with Breyen Dotson, Cryder and Shaw in the 4x200 as well, aiding the team to a fifth-place finish in 1:32.46.

Bryson Hall excelled in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 44.11 seconds and claiming third place, while Cryder took fifth in the 400 in 53.94 seconds.

Back in the field events, Landon King secured fourth- and fifth-place finishes in discus and shot put, respectively, recording heaves of 137-03 and 43-00. Josh Feliciano placed in discus as well, taking sixth with a hurl of 127-08.

The girls team also demonstrated their talent, finishing fourth out of 16 teams with a total of 42 points, while Choctaw emerged as the champions with 143.5 points.

Addison Reavis stood out as the Team MVP, earning 13 points for her performances in several events.

Reavis showcased her speed and endurance, securing second place in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:04.15 while also proving to be a formidable force on three relay teams.

The 4x200 team — consisting of Addison Reavis, Kortlynn Sansom, Presley Woods and Lynie Bailey — claimed fourth place with a time of 1:50.23, while the 4x400 team — composed of Sansom, Chloe Grubbs, Emma Robinson and Reavis — secured fourth place with a time of 4:36.62.

Additionally, the 4x100 team — featuring Sansom, Reavis, Makayla Lentz and Bailey, finished in fifth place with a time of 51.97 seconds.

Robinson also delivered a standout individual performance, finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 5:34.11. Elsewhere, Bailey finished sixth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races with times of 12.67 seconds and 26.90 seconds, respectively.

Emoree Woody showcased her strength in the shot put event, securing fourth place with a throw of 31-10.