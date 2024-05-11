Track & field: Bailey Hertenstein wins Pac-12 10K title for CU Buffs

May 10—Bailey Hertenstein has gone through a slow endurance buildup throughout the spring.

Due to a nagging injury, Hertenstein opted to use the indoor track and field season as an opportunity to recover and train. She figured with time and patience she would be in prime form for the outdoor postseason, giving her a chance to shine for the Colorado Buffaloes in her customary events like the 1,500 and 5,000 meter runs.

Head coach Mark Wetmore and his staff had other ideas.

Two weeks ago, Hertenstein learned she had been entered into the field for the 10K final at the Pac-12 Conference championships, an event she had never previously run in a collegiate career that dates back to the 2018-19 season when she was a true freshman at Indiana. Yet she looked like a seasoned pro on Friday, as Hertenstein highlighted the Buffs' opening day at the final Pac-12 championships by running away from the competition at the newly renovated Potts Field to claim the 10K conference crown.

The Buffs captured three of the top four spots, with Samree Dishon finishing second and Abbey Nechanicky placing fourth.

"I thought it was funny when I saw my name on the list by the 10K. I thought I was going to make it six years without doing it," Hertenstein said. "My plan was just to see what the pack did and make my move when it was necessary. I felt very comfortable. With six laps I said, 'I feel great,' so I'm going to go.

"They just threw me out there. There was no discussion. No insight that it was going to come. I didn't think I'd be training for a 10K. I did try to negotiate my way out of it. But they were right."

Hertenstein ran third amid the lead pack for roughly the first half of the race before pulling away. Hertenstein ultimately finished a comfortable 25.02 seconds ahead of Dishon. Although only four of 21 women's events were scored through Friday's opening day, thanks to CU's effort in the 10K — Katie Doucette also finished seventh — the CU women ended the first round of competition leading the team standings.

"They told me you're going to be fine, you're going to do great, you're just going to scoop points for the team," Hertenstein said. "I think with six years of doing this, I've wasted too many years stressing over races that weren't worth of stress. My mentality this season has just been to run for fun and enjoy it."

Among CU's other highlights during Friday's opening day, Austin Vancil finished third in the men's 10K, while the Buffs also enjoyed a pair of top-five finishes in women's field events. Jada Green was the runner-up in the javelin, while Amanda Opp finished fifth in the hammer throw.

In the track preliminary events, Mead High graduate Abbey Glynn advanced comfortably in the 400 hurdles, winning the third heat to earn an automatic qualifier for Sunday's finale. Isaiah Givens and Noah Hibbard advanced in the men's 1,500, and the Buffs also had a pair of runners advance to the 400 hurdles final in Cole Romig and Garrett Nelson.

CU senior Avery McMullen finished the day in second place in the heptathlon through three events. Washington's Chandler Ault set meet and Potts Field records with his winning throw in the men's javelin, posting a mark of 77.51 meters (254 feet, 3 inches).

"The race plan was to try to keep it chill to start and work our way up, especially here at altitude," Vancil said. "The leader went out, got ahead, and we kind of talked about it with the coaches ahead of time if that happens to just let them lead and run our own race and hopefully run some people down at the end. That's what we did."

Pac-12 Conference outdoor track and field championships

Day 1 results (Winners, plus CU Buffs results)

MEN

1,500 (Prelim; top five from each heat plus next two best times advance) — 1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Oregon, 3:46.54 (q); 2. Isaiah Givens, CU, 3:48.30 (q); 7. Noah Hibbard, CU, 3:47.13 (q); 12. Lukas Haug, CU, 3:48.69 (q)

200 (Winner from each of four heats plus four next best times advance) — 1. Johnnie Blockburger, USC, 20.78 (q); 11. Ian Gilmore, CU, 21.39.

400 hurdles (Prelim; Top two from each of three heats plus next two best times advance) — 1. Jonathan Birchman, Washington, 50.66 (q); 6. Cole Romig, CU, 51.55 (q); 7. Garrett Nelson, CU, 51.27 (q); 11. Danny Tragarz, CU, 52.50.

10K — 1. Ky Robinson, Stanford, 29:15.03; 3. Austin Vancil, CU, 29:43.17; 8. Jake Derouin, CU, 29:58.67; 9. Grady Rauba, CU, 30:01.56; 11. Brendan Fraser, CU, 30:11.70; 13. Paul Stafford, CU, 30:48.50; 18. Elias Lindgren, CU, 32:21.19.

Javelin — 1. Chandler Ault, Washington, 77.51—.

Long jump — 1. Prestin Artis, Washington, 7.78; 12. Aidan Christiansen, CU, 7.11.

WOMEN

1,500 (Prelim; top five from each heat plus next two best times advance) — 1. Sophie O'Sullivan, Washington, 4:21.33; 23. Whitney Valentini, CU, 5:03.37.

200 (Winner from each of five heats plus three next best times advance) — 1. Jadyn Mays, Oregon, 22.80 (q).

400 hurdles (Prelim; Top two from each of three heats plus next two best times advance) — 1. Jasmine Jones, USC, 56.47 (q); 2. Abbey Glynn, CU, 57.00 (q); 11. Emma Pollak, CU, 59.02; 18. Joy Moorer, CU, 1:01.49.

10K—1. Bailey Hertenstein, CU, 34:21.03; 2. Samree Dishon, CU, 34:46.05; 4. Abbey Nechanicky, 35:06.81; 7. Katie Doucette, CU, 35:20.58.

Javelin — 1. Fedrerica Botter, UCLA, 58.72; 2. Jada Green, CU, 51.65; 12. Alaina Fantaski, 45.82.

Hammer — 1. Shelby Moran, Oregon, 68.80; 5. Amanda Opp, CU, 60.23; 12. Bella Braun, CU, 53.45.

Long jump — 1. Alyssa Jones, Stanford, 6.49; 10. Kara Lucyk, CU, 5.76.

—Meet record; q = qualified for championship heats