Track and field athlete long jumps over 80 red solo cups
This UGA sprinter got creative in practice and cleared 80 red solo cups in the long jump pit
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
We continue to play in Oakland until something changes. Its the same for me, the same feeling I always have playing there.
In this hypothetical swap, Washington gives up one of its best defenders and lots of draft capital for Aaron Rodgers.
Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. “He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.
Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.
Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.
If Tom Brady wants to keep playing into his late 40s, it appears Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a home for him.
Michael Jordan was a highly skilled basketball player. But perhaps his best trait was his competitive resolve.
Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.
Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to take a month off during the middle of the season. COVID-19 changed those plans.
Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.
The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.
USA TODAY isn't too high on Carson Wentz at the moment.
Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."
The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.
Though he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Masters, Jordan Spieth is back on Tour ahead of next week's PGA Championship.
Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.
The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.