TRACK & FIELD: New Albany girls win invitational

Apr. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — The New Albany girls won the inaugural Kenny Randle Invite on Saturday at Lawrence Central.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Elise Gordon, who won a pair of individual events. Gordon finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.34 seconds) and the long jump (18-feet, 5 3/4-inches). She also took third in the 300 hurdles.

Also for New Albany, junior Amelia Tandy won the shot put (39-6 1/2) while the Bulldogs' 400 relay team was also victorious.

Also for the 'Dogs, sophomore Brianna Brown placed second in the 100; senior Marley Tate took second in the 400 and third in the 200; freshman Cayla Frierson finished fourth in the 100 and 400; freshman Lauren Clark placed fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600; junior Shalandria White was second in the long jump; Tandy took third in the discus and New Albany finished second in the 1,600 relay.

On the boys' side, junior Khol Brown won the long jump with a leap of 22-7 1/2. He was also third in the 300 hurdles. Meanwhile, senior Ugochukwu Eze took third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300.