Track and Field: 4x100m Relays, Women's 400m Highlight Day 14 Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It will be another busy day at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo filled with track and field events.

The United States are coming off of a successful Day 13 in Tokyo, winning a gold and two silver medals in the events.

Here is everything you need to know for the track and field events happening on Day 14 in Tokyo. The competition starts at 7:25 a.m. ET and can be streamed here.

Allyson Felix Competing for Gold in Women’s 400m

The six-time Olympic gold medalist is going for seven when she competes in the women’s 400m final.

Allyson Felix ran the semifinals in 49.89, the seventh-best time out of the runners. Fellow American Quanera Hayes also is competing in the finals, after she ended with the sixth-fastest time with 49.81.

Jamaica’s Stephanie Ann McPherson finished the semifinals with the best time, 49.34, as the favorite to win gold. Her teammate Candice McLeod finished third while the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino was second.

That event is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. ET.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Team Expected to Medal

After finishing with the second-fastest time in qualifiers, the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team will be fighting for a spot on the podium.

Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of the Jamaican team in the heats, but behind Great Britain, with a time of 41.90.

Jamaica is the favorite of the event as the team will have track stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah running in the final.

That relay is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Not in Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

It was a disappointing showing in the qualifying heats for the United States men’s 4x100m relay team, finishing their heat in sixth and failing to advance to the final.

The team of Trayvon Brommell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Crayvon Gillespie finished with a time of 38.10, which was two-hundredths of a second short of qualifying for the final event. The performance grabbed the attention of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis, who called the team out on Twitter.

Jamaica finished with the best time in qualifiers and is the favorite to win gold. China, Canada and Italy also are expected to fight for a spot on the podium.

This event will take place at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Paul Chelimo Going for Men’s 5000m Gold

American Paul Chelimo will be running for gold in the men’s 5000m event.

The 2016 silver medalist finished second in qualifiers, running the event in 13:30.15. Spain’s Mohamed Katir was the only one faster, finishing 0.15 seconds ahead of Chelimo.

Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid will also be in the finals for the United States.

That competition is set to start at 8 a.m. ET.

U.S. Men’s 4x400m Relay Competing for Spot in Final

The United States men’s 4x400m relay team will be running for a spot in the final event.

The U.S. will be looking to repeat as gold medalists after winning the event in 2016. The last time the U.S. did not medal in the event was 2000 in Sydney.

Those two heats are scheduled to start at 7:25 a.m. ET.

Maggie Malone in Final for Women’s Javelin

Maggie Malone of the United States, fresh off a second-place finish in qualifiers, is competing in the finals for the women’s javelin throw event.

The two-time Olympian had a best-throw of 63.07. Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk came in first with a throw of 65.24 and is the heavy favorite for gold.

Javelin legend Barbara Spotakova of Czech Republic failed to make the finals after finishing 14th in qualifiers. It will be the first Olympics since 2004 that Spotakova, who won gold in 2008 and 2012, and bronze in 2016, won’t be on the podium.

The final will take place at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Faith Kipyegon Looking for Back-to-Back Gold in Women’s 1500m

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon flew through the semifinals, leading the pack with a time of 3:56.80, and looks to retain her title as the Olympic champion of the women’s 1500m.

Ethiopia’s Freweyni Gebreezibeher and Canadian Gabriela Dubues-Stafford were second and third respectively, followed by Australia’s Jessica Hull and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka. But the four will most likely be fighting for the second and third spots.

Americans Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Cory McGee will be racing in the final. Purrier St. Pierre finished eighth in the semifinals with a time of 4:01.00. McGee, who finished in 11th, fell in her semifinal run but was able to advance to the finals after appealing that she was tripped.

The event will begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.