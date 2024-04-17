Advertisement

Track and field 2024: Six athletes likely to jump farthest, finish fastest

David La Vaque, Star Tribune
·1 min read

GIRLS

Ashley Fisher, Holy Angels, senior

Signed with Notre Dame

2023 highlights:

Repeated as 100-meter dash state champion in Class 2A (12.07 seconds)

Runner-up in the 200 (24.81)

Anchored the Stars' second-place 4x100 relay (48.74)

Took fourth in triple jump (37 feet, ¼ inches)

Gabby Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, junior

2023 highlights:

Fourth in 100 (11.93) at Class 3A state meet

Fourth in 200 (25.92)

Fifth in triple jump (37-5¼)

Claire Kohler, Minnetonka, senior

Signed with Iowa

2023 highlights:

Class 3A state champion in the 100 hurdles (13.80) and 300 hurdles (43.03)

Eighth in triple jump (36-2½)

BOYS

Juriad Hughes Jr., Irondale, senior

Signed with Arkansas

2023 highlights:

Class 3A state champion in the long jump and broke the record from 1982 with a mark of 24 feet, 11 inches

Fifth in 200 (21.60)

Harlow Tong, St. Paul Central, senior

Committed to Harvard

2023 highlights:

Class 3A state champion in 400 (47.90)

Second in 100 (10.49)

Ninth in 200 (32.12)

Tobias Williams, Minnetonka, senior

Signed with Duke

2023 highlights:

Class 3A state champion in 100 (10.47)

Second in 200 (21.29)