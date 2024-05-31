TRACK AND FIELD: 11 area athletes set to compete in state meets at IU

May 31—A big group of 11 KT-area athletes will participate in the IHSAA State Track and Field meets at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex. Among the local entries are four returning state participants, two regional champs and four top-10 seeds.

Of that bunch, none carries more of a charge into the state meet than Eastern junior Makenna Brooks.

A state participant last year, Brooks sets the bar locally this season qualifying in three events and holding the top local seed. She's seeded third in the long jump after unleashing a school-record leap of 19 feet, 1 inch to win the Kokomo Regional last week.

Brooks was 16th in the long jump at last year's state meet after topping out at 17-0.75. This year she's also qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She's seeded 22nd in the 100 (:12.86) and has the same seed in the 200 (:26.10).

She was second in the 200 at the regional and third in the 100. Prior to that Brooks won the long jump at the sectional and was second that meet in both the 100 and 200.

Another 10 area standouts will take the spotlight today at the girls state meet or Saturday at the boys meet. The girls meet begins at 3 p.m. today. The boys meet begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS MEET

—Northwestern senior Hannah Moore is making her third straight trip to the state track meet to cap a career of seven trips to state between track and cross country. She was 17th in the 1,600 last year and 24th in the 3,200.

At this year's meet, the Butler recruit is concentrating on the 3,200 only despite qualifying for regional action in the 3,200, 1,600 and 800. She competed individually only in the 3,200 at the regional and clocked 11:09.70. That makes her the ninth seed for today's meet.

Earlier in sectional action, Moore won the 1,600 and 800 and was second in the 3,200.

—Moore has a teammate at the meet in senior Lexi Hale. Hale broke through to the state meet by taking second in high jump at the regional with an effort of 5-3. The Ball State-bound Hale is seeded 15th in the event.

She needed more height to reach the state after previously winning the sectional as best among three jumpers who cleared 5-0.

—Lewis Cass sophomore Aftin Griffin is making her second trip to state, but in a different event. Griffin went to state last year in the 400 and took 19th. This season, she ran both distances at the sectional but concentrated on the 800 individually at the regional.

Griffin was second in the 800 at the regional in 2:17.92 and is seeded 19th.

She was also second in the 800 at the sectional, and won the 400.

—Western sophomore Ellyse Walden is making her first trip to state after qualifying in both throwing events. She was third at the regional in shot put with a put of 39-2.5. She was fifth in discus with an effort of 124-8. The top three regional participants qualify automatically and Walden reached state by meeting the state standard distance.

Walden is seeded 18th in both events at state.

Her trip to state continues a standout run in the event. Earlier she won both throws at the sectional, with efforts of 38-11.5 in shot and 120-7 in discus.

—Another area thrower in the meet is Maconaquah senior Lauryn Merritt who is seeded 17th in the discus. Like Walden, Merritt finished outside the top three of a strong field at the regional but reached state by reaching the state standard. She was fourth at the regional with an effort of 124-9.

Merritt had previously finished second in discus at the sectional

—Western senior Lacy Rathbun qualified for the state meet but is not participating due to a conflict with Western's graduation. She was third at the regional in the 100 hurdles in 16:44. At the sectional she'd won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.

BOYS MEET

—Maconaquah junior A.J. Kelly is making his third trip to state in the 400. The long dash standout won the regional with a lap of :49.22. He's seeded 19th in a field that could be faster than last season's. Kelly was 15th at the state meet last year in a time of :49.47. As a freshman in 2022, he was 13th in :49.60, showing how his times are improving though the field has improved as well.

At the sectional, Kelly dominated the long dashes, winning the 400 by more than 2 seconds, and the 200 by more than half a second.

—Kokomo sophomore Jeremiah Young is seeded ninth in the long jump after taking second in the regional with an effort of 22-4.25.

He's trending in the right direction. His regional leap topped his season best by more than 8 inches and was more than a foot longer than his winning sectional performance

—Wildkat junior Jedaiah Beard is the 13th seed in discus after taking third at the regional with a huge effort that far surpassed his season best. He reached state with a regional throw of 168-6, more than 32 feet longer than his season-best, posted the week before at the sectional.

He was also third at the sectional with an effort 135-7. His best result in the regular season was 134-7.

—Tipton junior pole vaulter Caleb Farr had a stunning sectional, pushing the bar up to 15-3 in winning to leave the field more than 2 feet behind. He then proved that the sectional effort was no fluke by taking second in the regional, again clearing 15-3.

He's seeded sixth at state, the top seed for any local boy and second-highest seed among all local athletes.

—Tipton senior Cooper Altherr is seeded 23rd in the 300 hurdles after taking second in the regional in :39.69.

Altherr previously had a dominant sectional run, winning both hurdle events. He won the 300 hurdles at the sectional by more than 2 seconds.