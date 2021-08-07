Jason Kenny wins seventh gold medal in 'best-ever' keirin race to become Britain's most-decorated Olympian

Jason Kenny wins seventh gold with 'best-ever' keirin race to become Britain's most-decorated Olympian - ALEX BROADWAY

Jason Kenny wins sensational keirin gold to become most decorated British Olympian ever

Kenny now has a total of nine medals, taking him past Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight

His victory means he goes one clear of Sir Chris Hoy's six golds

Laura Kenny finishes sixth in women's omnium after crashing in first race

As he was hoisted onto the shoulders of two men he had just effectively mugged, a rather touching gesture that left us in no doubt about the esteem in which he is held by his peers, the thought occurred that this could be the last we see of Jason Kenny at an Olympic Games.

If it is, he could hardly have signed off in more style.

An extraordinary race, one described by no less an authority than Sir Chris Hoy as “the best keirin race of all time”, saw Kenny crowned Olympic champion for an incredible seventh time on Sunday, becoming Britain's most decorated Olympian in the process. This was his ninth medal in total, lifting him one clear of Sir Bradley Wiggins (eight medals, five gold).

More than the number of medals, though, it is Kenny’s remarkable longevity which puts him up there with the greats. Cycling is a sport in which it is possible to go for multiple medals every Games - not a luxury available to all sportsmen. But to keep coming back for more, year after year? That takes phenomenal mental strength.

Golds at four successive Games puts Kenny in some very exclusive company, alongside Sir Matthew Pinsent, Sir Ben Ainslie and Wiggins, and just one short of Sir Steve Redgrave. “It is just nice to be compared to those guys,” he admitted. “I grew up admiring them all.”

It is high time the British public started admiring Kenny a bit more. The 33-year-old from Bolton must surely be one of the most under-rated sportsmen in the country, if not the world. And he showed all of his nous and racing pedigree in what was probably his last ever outing in a TeamGB skinsuit.

Accelerating as soon as the derny bike pulled over with three laps remaining, Kenny opened up a couple of bike lengths, then took one quick glance behind him on the back straight to check what was happening. Noticing that Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer was looking the other way, he simply took off, this time committing 100 per cent.

By the time the rest of the field cottoned on it was too late. Kenny’s final winning margin was 0.76sec.

A familiar feeling for Jason Kenny who celebrates winning his seventh Olympic gold - REUTERS

Of course, Kenny was not inclined to make much of it. Such is his way. “When the time came and Matt left a massive gap, I really didn’t want to go to be honest,” he said, laughing. “I looked and thought ‘It’s too big an opportunity not to try’ so I just launched it and rolled the dice."

He was being too modest by half. In fact, he had discussed the tactic with his coach Jan van Eijden on the start line, reasoning that it might be his best opportunity to win given his position as the first bike behind the derny. "When you are in one, you are a bit of a sitting duck," he said. "Particularly when you have Max [Levy] and Harrie [Lavreysen] behind – you know they will be coming fast. Yeah, it wasn’t the best draw really. We just said before the start, if they are asleep should we launch one."

It was probably his only chance of winning, and he nailed it.

“I didn’t really feel like one of the favourites," he added. "I wouldn’t have been betting on myself personally. But a massive chance came along, and possibly because they also weren’t seeing me as one of the favourites, maybe it helped give me that opportunity.”

More fool them. If his rivals do not know by now what he is capable of, they never will. Kenny's speed may not have been at its absolute best at these Games, but having trained at man three for the team sprint, riding for three laps at maximum threshold was not an issue.

It was a bittersweet day for the Kenny household more generally. Laura Kenny, who on Friday became Britain’s most successful female Olympian and who started the day by far the more favoured Kenny, crashed heavily in her opening omnium discipline, the scratch race.

Although she battled back with victory in the tempo race to move into podium contention, she was already “on empty” by then.

“By the time the elimination race came round I was done,” she admitted later. “I was sat in the chair and I was thinking: 'I feel sick, my back is killing me'.” She was duly eliminated early in proceedings, leaving herself far too much to do in the final points race.

Still, it was not all bad. Kenny got to be GB’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony on Sunday night. And she insisted she would go home happy with her gold from the madison and her silver from the team pursuit. “Oh definitely,” she said. “As much as I feel disappointed now, I'm really, really happy. I never thought I'd come away with another gold medal.”

Nor did Kenny, seemingly. All week he had looked laboured in his sprints. He had told us his legs were suffering, with backing up efforts round after round.

He had tipped young Scottish rider Jack Carlin as “our best bet” for an individual medal. Was he sandbagging? The Izu velodrome is home to Japan’s famous keirin school. Maybe it was all an elaborate strategy?

No, it was opportunistic. And brilliant. The move had been done before, Kenny himself had tried it a few times before he said. But never in an Olympic final, with everything on the line. And never successfully.

The question now is whether we will ever see him race again. Kenny did not seem inclined to make a spur-of-the-moment decision.

He may have won medals at four Games in a row but he was not about to follow Redgrave’s lead and tell reporters they could shoot him if they saw him anywhere near a bike.

“If you had asked me this morning, I’d probably have said ‘yeah, I’m retiring’,” he said. “But now I don’t know. I feel pretty good, I might carry on! This morning in my head I was 33 and getting slower and you have to think, from a British Cycling point of view, you would rather back someone who is 20 and getting faster...

“But we will have to wait and see. I’ll take a bit of time now. I have not actually been able to squat for like a year or two properly. If I cannot get back to training properly then there is kind of no point.” Whatever happens, he will always have Izu and the greatest keirin race of all time.

As it happened

04:56 AM

Sir Chris Hoy clearly doesn't hold a grudge...

The British cycling legend with his six golds is no longer GB's most decorated gold-medal winning Olympian but he is magnanimous in seeing Kenny beat his record.

Well I hope you all stayed up to watch that!! 😮👏🏻👏🏻The most incredible keirin I’ve ever seen, won by Britain’s most successful Olympian ever - JASON KENNY!! Proud of you mate @JasonKenny107 #7Golds — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021

04:45 AM

Five stages of golden glory

Jason Kenny makes a break for the line four laps out - ALEX WHITEHEAD

Out on his own - Kenny dominated the final and crossed the line with a lot of daylight between him and the five other riders - AFP

Celebration time - Kenny after his sensational gold-winning performance - ALEX WHITEHEAD

It's as though he cannot believe what he's done and the manner in which he did it - AFP

Jason Kenny - REUTERS

04:34 AM

Laura Kenny speaks...

On not defending her omnium title….

”I think to be honest I was done after the Madison. You just hit such a high. That really was the race that we targeted. We put so much work into that and I think because we did win you just go ‘job done’ and then to refocus and come back into an omnium where you are on your own and it’s not like you’ve got your team-mates supporting you, it just wasn’t to be."

On her crash in the first race…

“Well you might as well end the year the way you started it (with a crash). Just couldn’t make it up. After that, I hit them so fast because I was obviously just about to come over and bam, I literally had nowhere to go and I had a mountain to climb.”

On feeling tired and thinking all wasn’t right…

"The tempo race I just rode off adrenaline and then we only had 20 minutes and when I got into the elimination race I just felt really tired instantly and I just thought ‘this is bad’ and then I always ride on the inside when my legs are hurting even though in my head I’m saying ‘you need to get out because you are in the worse place’ but you can’t do anything because all you’re thinking is ‘make it easy, make it easy’.”

On Jason Kenny's gold...

"Unbelievable, The amount of people who came up to me afterwards and said ‘I would have counted him out of this,’ to be honest so would I. I was speaking to him last night and he was ‘I just want to go home’ and then when he went I was like ‘he’s only gone and done it!’ It’s just typical Jason, that."

On whether she'll retire...

"Worlds isn’t that far away is it? I don’t know. I don’t see myself quitting any time soon."

Laura Kenny

04:27 AM

Jason Kenny speaks...

On his sensational gold in the keiren…

“The first half a lap I was wondering if the gap was enough and then I thought it is now or never so I will go for it. I have been racing every race like it is my last, just trying to survive really. I think because I ran every race like it was a final. When I got to the final I was pretty well rehearsed. Once we rolled up in the final, for me it was carry on doing what we have been doing. I couldn't believe no-one came past, I felt like I was standing still at the end, I was hacking away into the final corner, but just kept telling myself it is a medal. I couldn't believe it when I crossed the line."

On becoming the first Briton to win seven golds…

"Seven gold medals is really special, when you look back on the ones you have already got it seems pretty easy. Then when you try and get more, you remember how hard it is. It is easy to forget the hard work that goes into it. I have been disappointed this week, I haven't been as competitive as I wanted to be. But in the keirins you can race hard and ride your luck a little bit."

On whether he’ll stay on the bike or retire…

"Before today I had all but given up, I was counting my career in days and races as opposed to years, but maybe I have bought myself more time now."

Jason Kenny

04:03 AM

Laura Kenny

Took 24 points in the points race, enough to win it.

So she won the tempo and points races.

BUT had mares in the scratch race, where she was involved in a big crash that took out nearly half of the field, and the elimination race where she exited early.

03:58 AM

Jennifer Valente wins gold!

Laura Kenny finished in sixth.

Jennifer Valente (USA) 124 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 110 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 108

03:56 AM

The last sprint is won by...

Laura Kenny. She relinquishes her Olympic title but ends the points race on top.

Valente is second with Kirsten Wild third.

03:53 AM

Kirsten Wild takes five points

With 10 laps to go the Dutch rider is on the podium

Meanwhile Yumi Kajihara, second overall, is down after a crash with Wild. The Japanese star is up and riding again.

03:52 AM

The lead group has been caught

And with 15 laps to go Kenny is running out of track to score the points with which she could get into the top three.

Valente is still in the gold-medal position.

03:49 AM

Laura Kenny is still in the lead group

But the lead group is growing. The chasers are, however, working well together and the chances of Kenny lapping and getting a 20-point bonus is unlikely with 20 laps to go.

Kenny takes three in the sixth sprint. She needs more than just points scores.

She's 14 points off bronze at the moment.

03:47 AM

Valente is down

The USA rider is back up but her position at the top of the standings is now under threat.

03:46 AM

Kenny is in a breakway of four riders

There's a decent gap but they're not working well together.

Kenny takes five points over the line with 30 laps to go.

03:45 AM

Laura Kenny is on the attack

She has no choice but to try and get away. But she's well marshalled and isn't allowed to break.

03:43 AM

Halfway through...

And Wild wins the fourth sprint.

03:42 AM

Kirsten Wild is on the attack now

The Dutch speedster chases down Dideriksen.

These two now lead and they pose a threat to Valente's gold-medal position.

03:40 AM

Amelia Dideriksen

From Denmark is committed to a lone break...she's going for gold with a lead of half a lap. There's a long way to go, though.

She wins the third sprint.

Kenny is up to eighth overall having taken a point in the third sprint.

03:37 AM

The second of eight sprints

Sees Laura Kenny take five points - she stays in ninth place overall.

She's now getting involved at the front of this race - doing what she needs to do.

03:36 AM

Laura Kenny

has had a quiet start to the race. She's in the middle of the pack.

03:35 AM

Attack is the best form of defence for Valente

She consolidated her position at the top of the standings with that sprint win.

03:34 AM

The first of the eight sprints

Ends with Valente, Wild, Edmonson and Stenberg the top four.

03:31 AM

This won't be over quickly

There are 80 laps to go....

You can go brew yourself a cuppa if you fancy, I'll let you know if you miss anything.

03:31 AM

The omnium points race is under way

Laura Kenny has her work cut out.

She has to go on the attack early, will her rivals let her?

03:29 AM

Laura Kenny has her work cut out

But inspired by her husband's spectacular win in the Keirin can she get on the podium?

Laura Kenny

03:25 AM

Jason Kenny took everyone by surprise

Not just his rivals on the track but also his team-mates watching on the sidelines.

03:23 AM

In my haste to let you know...

Jason Kenny had made history I neglected to let you know who won silver and bronze in the Keirin.

Jason Kenny (GB) MA Awang (Malaysia) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Jason Kenny

03:20 AM

Laura Kenny

Is 38 points back in ninth.

Chris Hoy says she has to go on the attack early on.

03:19 AM

It's omnium points race time

To recap... with points every 10 laps to the first four riders across the line (5, 3, 2, and 1 point) and those points are doubled for the final sprint. If you lap the field you earn 20 points, and teams that are lapped lose 20 points.

03:14 AM

Eat my dust

How Jason Kenny blew the opposition away to win his seventh gold.

Jason Kenny has stunned them all!



What a way to make British Olympic history with his seventh gold medal! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/Qrxlfu2Bxu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 8, 2021

03:12 AM

Chris Hoy says...

"This is a race that will be talked about not just for years to come but for decades to come."

03:12 AM

From our man at the velodrome

Sensational! Gold for Jason Kenny. Went for it as soon as the derny bike pulled over with 3 laps to go and caught the field napping!! 9th Olympic medal, 7th gold. GB's most successful Olympian ever #tokyo2020 — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) August 8, 2021

03:10 AM

The golden boy

KING OF THE KEIRIN!!! 🤯🤯🤯



JASON KENNY WINS HIS SEVENTH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N4GsRdpbTg — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2021

03:06 AM

What a way to do it

That was sensational. He created a gap early on and destroyed the rest of the field.

In a split second it was all over.

03:05 AM

JASON KENNY WINS HIS SEVENTH GOLD

Kenny sits at the front with four laps to go and he makes a very early move - he's going for a long one!

He's leading by a quarter of the track!

WHAT A WIN!!!

HE'S DONE IT in the most dramatic (and cheeky) manner possible!

03:03 AM

They're under way

Six laps until Kenny possibly makes British Olympic history...

03:02 AM

Jason Kenny going for gold in the Keirin final

Can he win his seventh gold?

Jason Kenny

03:01 AM

Jack Carlin is in the minor final of the Keirin

And the Briton finishes second, with Yuta Wakimoto winning it.

02:57 AM

Words of encouragement

It's 13th in the Women's Omnium Elimination Race for @LauraKenny31 🇬🇧



She's on 72 points overall with one race left. It's going to be a hard final race, but Laura is made of tougher stuff... 👊#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/R6XMWD5Hka — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2021

02:56 AM

Kelsey Mitchell from Canada

Takes the gold in the women's sprint, beating Ukraine's Olena Starikova. In the battle for bronze Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee beat Germany's Emma Hinze.

02:54 AM

Laura Kenny is now back in ninth

With just the points race to go.

From looking for gold Kenny is now a long shot for bronze.

USA's Jennifer Valente leads Japan's Yumi Kajihara by two points.

Laura Kenny

02:49 AM

France's Clara Copponi wins is

Japan'd Kajihara Yumi is second with Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen in third.

A reminder that Laura Kenny was back in 13th...that was very uncharacteristic and a costly lapse of concentration.

02:45 AM

As I typed that...

Valente was eliminated - but she'll be OK with that. She'll stay at the top of the overall classification.

02:44 AM

Jennifer Valente is in control

The US rider is in the last four and will cement her spot at the top of the standings going into the last race.

02:41 AM

Kirsten Wild is another...

Rider to exit early on - the Dutch star was in silver medal position heading into the elimination race.

This is all looking good for the USA Jennifer Valente.

02:40 AM

Laura Kenny is OUT

After seven sprints...

That is disastrous.

They were bunched up and she was caught in the middle of the pack and just couldn't find the room to avoid an early exit.

02:38 AM

This is a nerve-wracking race

To watch, must be hell to ride in.

02:37 AM

Laura Kenny is...

Sitting pretty, holding the inside line at the front.

02:36 AM

Annette Edmondson of Australia

Is out - that's a big shock. She was looking good for a medal.

02:36 AM

Laura Kenny

Is out at the front on the inside line early on.

Sharakovea of Belarus is the first to exit.

02:34 AM

It's a last women standing

Type of race.

Fast and frantic...

02:33 AM

Omnium time again

It's the third of four races - the elimination race.

To recap - features sprints every two laps, and after each sprint the last rider across the line is eliminated. The race goes until just one rider is left.

Laura Kenny is the best in the world at this, can she go well and get into the medal mix ahead of the final race?

02:29 AM

Differing fortunes for Kenny and Carlin

02:26 AM

In the second Keirin semi final

Malaysia's MA Awag, Maximilian Levy of Germany and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands all make it through to the final to to battle with Jason Kenny.

The final line up is.

Jason Kenny (GB) Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) Jair TJON EN FA (Suriname) MA Awang (Malaysia) Maxmilian Levy (Germany) Harrie Lavreyson (Netherland)

The final is set to take place at 4am (BST)

02:20 AM

Jason Kenny makes the Keirin final

He was measured there - he stayed near the back out of trouble until the last lap before looking like the Kenny of old to pip Australia's Matthew Glaetzer to win it.

Jack Carlin misses out on the final having finished fourth.

Jason Kenny (GB) Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) Jair Tjon EN FA (Suriname) Jack Carlin (GB) Kwesi Browne (T&T) Quintero Chavarro

02:16 AM

The race is now on

Four laps to go

02:16 AM

Both Britons are at the back in the first lap

Are they going to work together?

02:15 AM

Can Carlin and Jason Kenny

Make the final?

They're off in the first semi final.

The first three will make the final....

02:14 AM

Both Britons in the Keirin

Are in the same semi final....

Chris Hoy says that could be both a help and a hindrance.

02:12 AM

In the women's sprint semi final

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell shocks Germany's Emma Hinze and will face Ukraine's Olena Starikova in the battle for gold.

02:10 AM

So good comeback from Laura Kenny

She's in fifth at the halfway point in the omnium.

Laura Kenny

02:09 AM

Omnium standings after two (of four) races

Jennifer Valente (USA) 76 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 70 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 70 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 68 Laura Kenny (GB) 56 Annetter Edmondson (Australia) 56

02:07 AM

From Tom Cary in in Izu

Laura Kenny’s hopes of winning a sixth Olympic gold medal on the final day of the Tokyo Games took a huge blow in the first of the omnium’s four disciplines when she was taken out in a multi-rider crash. Kenny was one of a number of riders to fall in a chaotic final few laps as the bunch picked up speed ready for the final sprint. The Briton, 29, had nowhere to go when former GB team mate Emily Kay (Ireland) came down in front of her, hitting the deck hard and sliding down the banking to rest in a heap. Belgian Lotte Kopecky, one of Kenny’s rivals for gold, was another notable faller. After getting gingerly to her feet, Kenny was able to remount her bike. And although she was listed as DNF (Did Not Finish), commissaires in the end decided to award all the riders who fell 16points. That still leaves Kenny 24pts behind scratch race winner Jennifer Valente (USA) and with an awful lot of work to do in the remaining three disciplines. But there are still plenty of points available, particularly with the omnium ending with a points race in which riders can gain 20pts for lapping the field.

Crash

02:05 AM

Tempo race result

Laura Kenny (GB) 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) 3 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 1

02:04 AM

That was mire like it from Kenny

Excellent job, she's hauled herself back into it.

She's responded by winning the tempo race with a controlled performance, picking up seven points.

02:02 AM

Seven points

So far for Laura Kenny with five laps to go.

02:01 AM

Laura Kenny is dominating

This tempo race - she has five points after 18 sprints. Kirsten Wild has four - that pair have two more than their rivals.

02:00 AM

After 13 sprints

Laura Kenny has the most points with three.

01:59 AM

Laura Kenny is at the front

And has three points after 11 laps.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Lotte Kopecky pulls out, a victim of that crash in the scratch race.

01:57 AM

Fighting stuff from Kenny

She attack and after four laps has two points.

01:57 AM

It's spread out with

The first sprint.

The Italian Balsamo takes the first point

01:56 AM

A 30-lap race

No one attacks early on...

01:55 AM

'A horrible little race'

According the Chris Boardman on BBC comms.

How to sell the sport...

01:54 AM

Now Laura Kenny is down in the pack

There is less chance here rivals such as Kirsten Wild (currently in fifth spot) are less likely to target her - so, in some sense, that crash may be a tiiiinnny blessing in disguise...

Laura Kenny looks fine after that crash.

01:52 AM

It's now time for the tempo race

In the omnium.

To recap...

Tempo race - After four laps riders sprint for points every lap, and a rider who laps the field gets 20 points. Riders who are dropped and lapped by the field lose 20 points.

01:50 AM

In the women's sprint

The Ukraine's Olena Starikova is into the final and guaranteed at least a silver medal.

In the other semi final Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and Germany's Emma Hinze will face off one last time with both having one one race so far.

01:48 AM

Here are more crash pics

Makes you think twice about getting on a bike...

The moment Laura Kenny is brought down - REUTERS

Kenny is about to hit the track - REUTERS

Crash - GETTY IMAGES

01:44 AM

Heat three of the Keirin

Sees Japan's Wakimoto Yuta, MA Awang of Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago's Kwesi Browne and Australia's Matthew Glaetzer all make it to the semis.

01:41 AM

Jack Carlin in the next Keirin heat

He does what Jason Kenny did in the first - making it through to the semi finals by dint of finishing in second place.

It wasn't easy though, he nearly came down on the penultimate lap - BUT he stayed upright and moves on to the next round.

Nicholas Paul Jack Carlin Jair Tjon En Fa Maximillian Levy

Callum Saunders and MSF Sahrom are out

01:35 AM

No problems for Jason Kenny

The defending champion didn't leave it to chance, he was aggressive and came in second, easily into the semis.

Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Jason Kenny (GB) Rayan Helal (France) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Matt Richardson of Australia and Nitta Yudai fail to make it.

01:32 AM

The men's Keirin is under way

First four to make it through to the semi-finals.

How will Jason Kenny fare?

01:30 AM

Good news for Laura Kenny

What the officials have decided to do is award all the riders who crashed in the scratch race 16 points, so not as bad as first feared.

Laura Kenny has 16 points then with the winner Jennifer Valente taking 42 points, so the defending champion isn't as far back as she might have been.

01:27 AM

In the first women's sprint semi final

The Ukraine's Olena Starikova beats Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee.

01:22 AM

We're still waiting for the official results

After the dramatic crash...

Chris Hoy is on the BBC saying it's far from over for Kenny due to the number of points available in the other three races that comprise the omnium.

Crash

01:20 AM

Here's that crash - ouch

Oh my days 😱



A huge crash which involves Great Britain's Laura Kenny.



We hope everybody is OK.https://t.co/owVvRf0Ot7 #tokyo2020 #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/e2hg5QsXL2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 8, 2021

01:19 AM

Not the start Laura Kenny wanted

She'll score just a solitary point after that crash which took out virtually half the field.

The Italian Balsamo caused the crash.

Kenny looks as though she's walking ok BUT she's got her work cut out now.

01:17 AM

Laura Kenny was one of the fallers

She's back up and is on her bike, which is me trying to take the positive out of the early negative.

The sprint finished like this...

Jennifer Valente (USA) Yumi Kajihara (Japan) Annette Edmondson (Australia) Anita Yvonne Stenburg (Norway) Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

01:12 AM

Drama in the opening event

I am trying to work out who went down in that crash...

01:11 AM

Kirsten Wild goes to the front

Can Kenny respond?

There's a big crash...

01:10 AM

Laura Kenny at the front

Trying to keep out of potential trouble behind her.

01:09 AM

Mad dash to the line

Here we come...

01:09 AM

No attacks launched yet

Sprint finish is more than likely the way this Scratch Race is going. It's a steady, but swift procession around the track.

Nine laps to go...

01:08 AM

A reminder (I'll give you a few throughout the morning)

That Laura Kenny has the chance to become Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian, while her partner Jason Kenny could become GB's most decorated male Olympian.

The Kennys

01:06 AM

Twenty laps to go

And the race is yet to really start. They're happy to roll through with everyone happy to take turns at the front.

That means we're heading to a sprint finish...

01:04 AM

Three laps down

And Kenny is safe in the middle of the bunch, they're going at a decent, if not sensational pace.

01:03 AM

They're under way on the track

Kenny's defence of the omnium title has begun.

Thirty laps to go

01:02 AM

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands

Is a rival for Kenny in the battle for gold...It's likely to be her last Olympics so she'll desperately want this.

12:59 AM

Laura Kenny's problem is that...

She'll be a heavily marked woman. She's used to that though...She's on the TV screen at the moment looking happy and relaxed.

Laura Kenny

12:57 AM

Basically...

The omnium tests both speed and endurance.

The men's gold medal winner was none other than Team GB's Matt Walls.

Read up on how he went form having Covid-19 to grabbing gold here...

READ: Matt Walls wins omnium to land Britain's first Olympic gold in velodrome track cycling

12:53 AM

The omnium scratch race is...

...30 laps of the track. First past the post wins.

This is the easiest of the four races to understand, as in I can understand it.

12:50 AM

The omnium is Laura Kenny's last chance for yet another gold

Laura Kenny will be looking to wrap up her Games with a second gold in Tokyo when she goes in the women's omnium.

Kenny already has a Tokyo gold medal to her name, having won the women's Madison with Katie Archibald, as well as a silver medal in the women's team pursuit.

Now she will be aiming for what would be her sixth Olympic gold medal, the five she already has making her Britain's most successful female Olympian.

Laura Kenny

12:45 AM

What's the Omnium?

Don't worry, it's a fair question as track cycling has a fair few races that can sometimes be as easy to understand as particle physics...

Here's an easy (ish) to understand guide...

The Omnium is a points-based competition that is made up of four different races all of which award points toward a final ranking. The four bunch races are...

1. Scratch Race (7.5km for women) where the first rider across the line wins.

2. Tempo Race (same distances), where after four laps riders sprint for points every lap, and a rider who laps the field gets 20 points. Riders who are dropped and lapped by the field lose 20 points.

3. Elimination Race, features sprints every two laps, and after each sprint the last rider across the line is eliminated. The race goes until just one rider is left.

4. Points Race (20km) with points every 10 laps to the first four riders across the line (5, 3, 2, and 1 point) and those points are doubled for the final sprint. If you lap the field you earn 20 points, and teams that are lapped lose 20 points.

After these four events, the accumulated points of the riders determine who walks off with bronze, silver and gold...

12:12 AM

Jason Kenny: 'Hopefully it's not I'm too old now and getting slower'

Jason Kenny lived to fight another day in defence of his Olympic men's keirin title but admitted his form is not where he hoped it would be. The 33-year-old had to go through the first-round repechages after finishing fourth in his opening heat, but followed Jack Carlin through to Sunday's quarter-finals as he won his second race of the day.

Kenny has already bid farewell to his team sprint and individual sprint titles this week, finishing eighth in the latter on Thursday, and said on Saturday he was not where he needed to be physically.

"I want to be the fastest basically, but blatantly I'm obviously not the fastest," he said. "It doesn't mean I can't come away with something from the Olympics.

"The keirin is all about being in the right place at the right time and scrapping for every inch.

"That's what I'll do now, that's what I did today and I'll keep that mentality going forward and hopefully get something out of it."

Jason Kenny goes in the Keirin today - GETTY IMAGES

Asked why he was not at his best, Kenny added: "That'll be for the debrief afterwards. For whatever reason the tapering just hasn't worked.

"We'll have to sit down and work out why that was. Hopefully it's not that I'm just too old now and getting slower.

"It's not really one to worry about for now. For the minute we've got the form we've got and we'll try to make the most of it."

Carlin, who took bronze in the individual sprint on Friday, advanced after a crash-strewn heat of his own. The Scot struck Malaysia's Muhammad Sahrom in the first running of their heat, seemingly after getting a nudge himself from Dutchman Matthijs Buchli, forcing a rerun as Sahrom hit the deck and took out Kazakhstan's Sergey Ponomaryov.

"Keirin's like that, look at today," Carlin said. "There have been a lot of crashes and a lot of close calls. I think everyone's basically doing whatever it takes to get through and it's dangerous.

"It's been absolutely manic. I just hope it calms down tomorrow to be honest with you."

