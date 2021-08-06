Track cycling, Tokyo Olympics 2020 live: Team GB riders Jack Carlin, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald eye medals – live updates

Track cycling - REUTERS

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from the fifth day of the Olympics track cycling at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan.

Another day, another packed morning of racing on the 250-metre cycling track around 150 kilometres outside of Tokyo where two more gold medals be won. Kicking off proceedings at 7.30am (BST) is the women's sprint qualifying, followed by the first two semi-finals races in the men's sprint. Before the women's Madison final takes place at 10am, we will know who has progressed to the men's spring final and the line-up of the women's sprint 1/16 finals, which will be concluded shortly after 11am – in theory at about 11.03am.

For those of a Team GB persuasion, Katy Marchant who crashed out of the keirin yesterday leaving her "Just a bit battered and bruised", will be back on the boards today in the women's sprint, while Jack Carlin is the the men's sprint semi-finals and so may win a medal.

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny line-up alongside each other in the women's Madison final, though must beat some strong pairings if they are to take the gold. The Dutch world champions Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild are in action, as are the runners-up from the 2020 Track Cycling World Championships Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net (France), bronze medallists Elisa Balsamo and Letizia Paternoster (Italy). The nations that also finished fourth and fifth – Belgium and Denmark – are also competing today with exactly the same pairings (Lotte Kopecky / Jolien D'Hoore and

Amalie Dideriksen / Julie Leth) and so the British women will have to do pretty special ride if they are to win the first ever women's Madison title at the Olympics.