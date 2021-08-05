Track cycling, Tokyo Olympics 2020 live: Katy Marchant crashes out of keirin before Jason Kenny salvages sprint hopes – live updates

Katy Marchant crashes out of keirin - REUTERS

Team GB's Katy Marchant crashes out of keirin competition

Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny progress to sprint quarters

Women's keirin gold medal race at 9.45am; bronze 9.37am

Fourth and final race of men's omnium to start at 9.55am

Elsewhere: Liam Heath claims bronze in canoe sprint and Dina Asher-Smith looks back to her best in 4x100m relay heats

07:43 AM

Walls gains a lap on the field

Matthew Walls, Benjamin Thomas, Elia Viviani and Niklas Larsen have gained a lap on the field, but a handful of others have also advanced.

07:39 AM

Team GB rider Walls looking strong in omnium

Matthew Walls (Great Britain) is doing well in the tempo race having already earned three points, as has Benjamin Thomas (France) at the midway point in the race.

07:31 AM

Men's omnium: The tempo race . . .

Not to be confuse with the points race, the tempo race is an even where riders earn points during the 10km event for being the first over the line at the end of every fifth lap, while 20 points are gained if a rider manages to lap the filed. Conversely, any rider who is lapped loses 20 points. Although the tempo race sounds very much like the points race it is not, only a fool would confuse the two.

07:28 AM

Kenny sets up quarter-final match with world champion

Jason Kenny keeps his sprint campaign alive after beating Azizulhasni Awang and Yuta Wakimoto, the Team GB rider being the only one to progress to the quarter-finals where he will face world champion Harrie Lavreysen. Sébastien Vigier won the other repechage race to set up a meeting with Jeffrey Hoogland.

07:26 AM

Kobayashi is out

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) wins third and final quarter-final heat, but it is heartbreak for Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) who is out of the keirin.

07:22 AM

Dutch bounce back to win second quarter-final heat

Shanne Braspennincx left it late before overhauling a strong looking Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand), but it is a bit of a surprise to see Mathilde Gros (France) and Lea Friedrich (Germany) eliminated.

07:14 AM

Heartbreak for Marchant . . .

. . . whose dream of Olympic keirin gold is over after she goes down in a high-speed crash. The Briton went down after it appeared that Dutchwoman Laurine van Riessen veered into her line leaving here with nowhere to go. Despite the disappointment for Marchant, she wasted little time in getting back up and after licking any wounds she has picked up will, hopefully, be back in action in the women's sprint competition tomorrow.

07:07 AM

Time for the women's keirin quarter-finals . . .

The keirin is an eight-lap track race that today will feature six riders in each quarter-final heat and any subsequent round, however there will be seven bikes out on the cedar wood boards of the Izu Velodrome. The seventh, though, is not pedal-powered but instead an electric bike, otherwise known as a derny bike (illustrated below).

Derny bike leads the way - SWPIX.COM

Favoured by strong sprinters, competitors require cunning and bravery once the fast-paced race reaches its climatic conclusion.

The derny starts the race with riders sitting in its slipstream as it gradually winds up the pace. Starting at 30kph, the vehicle gradually speeds up to 50kph before, after reaching the pursuit line on the home straight and with three laps remaining, it peels off the track.

No rider must pass the derny until it has left the track at which point they are free to duel it out with the first four riders from each heat progressing to the semi-finals, while it will be sayonara for those who roll over the line off the pace and in fifth and sixth spot.

Katy Marchant - AP

Katy Marchant (above), Great Britain's sole representative in the competition, endured a worrying few minutes of Wednesday when she was relegated having won her first heat after straying off course. The Rio bronze medallist, however, easily won her repechage to progress to today's quarter-finals and sounded positive on Wednesday. "I just had a mishap coming in to turn three but that's another opportunity to practice and I'd rather learn that lesson in the first round than in the semis or finals tomorrow," she said.

07:06 AM

Levy powers into quarters

In the sixth and final heat, the veteran German sprinter Maximilian Levy uses all of his experience to beat Sam Webster of New Zealand and go through to the quarter-finals.

07:04 AM

Kenny loses out to Dmitriev

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) will get another shot in the repechages after he was held off by Denis Dmitriev (Russian Olympic Committee). Must say, this is not the Kenny most observers have become used to watching over the last decade. Without question, he would have won that race a few years ago.

07:01 AM

Paul beats Wakimoto to reach quarter-finals

Nicholas Paul, the rider from Trinidad and Tobago, beat local rider Yuta Wakimoto to upset the locals. There was a slight touching of elbows going into the final bend, but nothing that should give Paul too mush to worry about. Into the quarter-finals goes Paul, while the Japanese will get another chance in the repechages.

06:57 AM

Men's sprint: Team GB rider Carlin reaches quarter-finals

After a slow start with Sébastien Vigier leading the way while peering over his right shoulder starring into the eyes of Jack Carlin, the 24-year-old Scot overhauled the Frenchman with apparent ease. As Jason Kenny said yesterday, he is looking very good and, possibly, Team GB's best chance of a medal in this enent.

06:53 AM

Lavreysen strolls through to next round

In the second match-up between Dutch and Malaysian riders, world champion Harrie Lavreysen got the better of Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom to join Jeffrey Hoogland in the quarter-finals.

06:51 AM

Hoogland into the quarter-finals

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) progresses to the quarter-finals after beating Azizulhasni Awang, the Malaysian is through to the repechages.

06:48 AM

Now let's move over to the men's sprint

The winner of each heat will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the losers go through to the repechages where they will get get a second bite of the cherry. Once the quarter-final line-ups are decided the format reverts to a best-of-three race between each pair, while the semi-final races and the all-important medal races are tomorrow.

Dutchmen Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen, who set the fastest two time in qualifying on Wednesday – both completed their flying 200 metre laps in 9.215sec – are looking to be in imperious form, while Jack Carlin (below) may be Britain's strongest sprinter.

Jack Carlin - REUTERS

Speaking after the opening day of competition in the men's sprint, Jason Kenny, the defending Olympic champion, backed Carlin, saying he stood the best chance of the two to win a medal on Friday.

"Jack is really strong and is in a really good position," Kenny said of the 24-year-old Scot. "He's definitely our best chance. The Dutch boys are fast, a little bit quicker but Jack's got the edge in racing. He's a good racer and if he keeps it together he's in a really good position."

06:45 AM

Scratch race | Team GB rider Walls takes early lead

Having gained a lap on the field as part of that five-man breakaway, Matthew Walls (Great Britain) wins the opening event after rolling over the line in third place. A very good start for the 23-year-old who plies his trade for Bora-Hansgrohe during the road season. Walls was third in this event at the 2020 world championships and so, one suspects, Elia Viviani will be very concerned about that.

06:42 AM

Scratch race | 10 laps to go

Benjamin Thomas (France), Jan-Willem van Schip (Netherlands), Matthew Walls (Great Britain) and Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) bridge over to Niklas Larsen with the quintet gaining half a lap on the field.

06:40 AM

Scratch race | 15 laps to go

Niklas Larsen (Denmark) puts in a dig off the front, but he has his work cut out – he has only gained around a quarter of a lap thus far.

06:37 AM

Scratch race | 25 laps to go

David Maree and Szymon Sajnok are reeled back in. Elia Viviani (Italy) briefly sits on the front, the reigning omnium champion from five years ago has a look around the field to monitor what's what.

06:35 AM

And they're off . . .

Straight from the gun

Kenny De Ketele, the Belgian six-day specialist, moves to the front of the field, but there are plenty of rotations in the group. Five laps into the race David Maree (South Africa) clips off the front taking with him Szymon Sajnok (Poland).

06:30 AM

Men's omnium: The scratch race . . .

All 20 riders are lined up on the track, half of the field along the inner sprinter's rail while the others are next to the outer railing near the seated stands inside this 3,600 capacity velodrome that has a reduced number of spectators (900) inside it during the Games.

Of all of the events in the omnium, the 10km scratch race is possibly the most straightforward with it pretty much being the first rider over the line that wins. No extra points are earned for lapping the field and there are no mid-race sprints where bonuses can be earned. However, riders can gain laps on the field to ensure they cannot be beaten by any of their rivals in the bunch, while anybody who is lapped twice may be withdrawn leading to a points deduction.

05:40 AM

Morning

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from the fourth day of the Olympics track cycling at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan.

Following yesterday's quite extraordinary men's team pursuit final in which Italy beat world champions Denmark to win their first gold medal in the discipline in the event since 1960, all eyes will be an another Italian this morning. Five years after winning Olympic gold in the men's omnium, Elia Viviani gets his title defence under way at 7.30am (BST) in the new-look four-format of the multi-discipline event. No longer contested over two days, the men's omnium now comprises the scratch, tempo, elimination and points races.

Elia Viviani - AP

Viviani cannot expect a cakewalk today, however, and will face 19 opponents who will have woken up today in Japan dreaming of gold. In order for Viviani to take home the title he must first beat Kenny De Ketele (Belgium), Niklas Larsen (Denmark), Roger Kluge (Germany), Mark Downey (Ireland), Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan), Jan-Willem van Schip (Netherlands), Aaron Gate (New Zealand), Théry Schir (Switzerland), Gavin Hoover (United States), Sam Welsford (Australia), Andreas Müller (Austria), Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus), Albert Torres (Spain), Benjamin Thomas (France), Matthew Walls (Great Britain), Christos Volikakis (Greece), Eiya Hashimoto (Japan), Szymon Sajnok (Poland) and David Maree (South Africa). It may not have as many big names as were in Rio – and we are thinking about Mark Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria here – but there will be an awful lot of talent and experience on show today.

Aside from the omnium, the men's sprint competition concludes with Team GB riders Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny both in action, as is reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen and fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland. The women's keirin quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal races also take place today with British hopes resting on shoulders of Katy Marchant, who took home a bronze medal from Rio in the event. Strap yourselves in folks, it's going to be hectic.