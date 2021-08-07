Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls land Madison silver on mixed day for Team GB in track cycling at Tokyo Olympics

Track Cycling, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls land Madison silver, Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin progress in sprint, but Katy Marchant loses 2-0 – live update - GETTY IMAGES

Britain's Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls win Madison silver medal

Jason Kenny wins keirin repechage to keep Olympic dream alive

Jack Carlin wins restarted keirin heat to qualify for next round

British sprinter Katy Marchant loses quarter-final match 2-0

Bicycle golf, beating the boys and surviving a collapsed lung – the making of Laura Kenny, a British sporting great

Housemates Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter lit up the Izu Velodrome with an inspired final few laps to snatch silver in the men’s Madison behind favourites Denmark – then lit up the airwaves with some choice language.

Heading into the final few laps of the 200-lap race, it looked as if a medal might be slipping away from the British pairing. Walls and Hayter had started strongly, forging an early lead. But as the lactic started to build, and the crashes started to pile up – Team GB were given a warning for causing one with Germany – the duo began to slip back.

“We set out on the front to try to get a bit of a headstart,” Hayter explained afterwards, live on the TV. “My legs started to go first because it was so f------, I mean flipping hard.”

Heading into the final few laps, the British pair was in bronze medal position, six points behind France and only four clear of Belgium who were streaking away in an effort to gain a lap.

Hayter, 22, and Walls, 23, proceeded to turn on the afterburners, rocketing through the field, passing the Belgians, and then winning the final sprint to claim the maximum 10pts available. That gave them 40 points in total, which was exactly what France finished on thanks to their placing in the final sprint. Britain won on countback.

Ethan Hayter (left to right), Matt Walls, Lasse Norman Hansen, Michael Morkov, Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin - Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls land Madison silver on mixed day for Team GB in track cycling at Tokyo Olympics - REUTERS

It was a dramatic finale and could not have been more different to Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald’s comprehensive victory in the women’s Madison on Friday. Kenny and Archibald dominated that race from start to finish, winning 10 out of 12 sprints.

This was a chaotic, nail-biting affair which any of five or six teams might have. But the final result was just as satisfying in its own way for a pair who live together in Gatley but who have not had a lot of practice together in the last year.

Story continues

Hayter, one of Telegraph Sport’s Tokyo8 whose progress we charted in the build-up to these Games, suffered numerous injury problems in 2020, developing tendonitis last spring, then breaking his back in the summer and finally his leg in the autumn.

When he did finally return this year, Walls contracted Covid and missed Gent GP, one of the few races which did actually take place.

Hayter revealed after that race that he had joined in with some of the sessions that Kenny and Archibald did with the Great Britain academy riders earlier this year, just to get some Madison practice in.

The British duo, who admitted that “technically” they were not one of the best pairs, tired in the middle part of the race but managed to hide in the wheels for a bit and then came on strong in the final. “We played it quite clever in the middle,” Hayter said. “It was a bit of a gamble. We knew we were behind the Danes, the Belgians, the Germans. If you get a nice few wheels, you can almost recover, a 60km and on black line.

“We both went through a bit of a rough patch. [But] I saw 35 laps to go and I think I said to Matt: 'I'm actually starting to come around a bit here, we can go for these last few sprints and go for something.”

In the end they only finished three points behind Danish world champions Michael Morkov – Mark Cavendish’s leadout man at the recent Tour de France – and Lasse Norman Hansen.

“There were definitely some points in there we could have improved on but we haven't raced together in a Madison in a long time, so obviously there were going to be some mistakes,” Hayter added. “We rode well, we were feeling good and came away with a silver so I'm pretty happy with it.

“I think the Danes came in as favourites anyway. We knew it would be hard to beat them. We were closer than we thought we would be.”

It was the best ever result from a British pairing in a men’s Madison at an Olympics, beating the bronze that Bradley Wiggins and Rob Hayles won in Athens in 2004.

Kenny scrapes through to join Carlin in keirin quater-finals

Jason Kenny lived to fight another day in defence of his Olympic men's keirin title but admitted his form is not where he hoped it would be. The 33-year-old had to go through the first-round repechages after finishing fourth in his opening heat, but followed Jack Carlin through to Sunday's quarter-finals as he won his second race of the day.

Jason Kenny - GETTY IMAGES

Kenny has already bid farewell to his team sprint and individual sprint titles this week, finishing eighth in the latter on Thursday, and said on Saturday he was not where he needed to be physically.

"I want to be the fastest basically, but blatantly I'm obviously not the fastest," he said. "It doesn't mean I can't come away with something from the Olympics.

"The keirin is all about being in the right place at the right time and scrapping for every inch.

"That's what I'll do now, that's what I did today and I'll keep that mentality going forward and hopefully get something out of it."

Asked why he was not at his best, Kenny added: "That'll be for the debrief afterwards. For whatever reason the tapering just hasn't worked.

"We'll have to sit down and work out why that was. Hopefully it's not that I'm just too old now and getting slower.

"It's not really one to worry about for now. For the minute we've got the form we've got and we'll try to make the most of it."

Carlin, who took bronze in the individual sprint on Friday, advanced after a crash-strewn heat of his own.

The Scot struck Malaysia's Muhammad Sahrom in the first running of their heat, seemingly after getting a nudge himself from Dutchman Matthijs Buchli, forcing a rerun as Sahrom hit the deck and took out Kazakhstan's Sergey Ponomaryov.

"Keirin's like that, look at today," Carlin said. "There have been a lot of crashes and a lot of close calls. I think everyone's basically doing whatever it takes to get through and it's dangerous.

"It's been absolutely manic. I just hope it calms down tomorrow to be honest with you." PA

Marchant's medal hopes end in 2-0 defeat in women's sprint

Katy Marchant's hopes of a women's sprint medal at these Games were ended in the quarter-finals as she was beaten 2-0 by Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze.

Marchant, who took Olympic bronze in 2016, tried to go on the attack in both heats but could not then hold off the fast-finishing Lee down the straight.

It means Marchant will leave the Games empty-handed after her keirin hopes were ended by a crash on Thursday. PA

Day six of seven in the track cycling, as it happened . . .

09:49 AM

Madison silver medallist Hayter the latest Briton to drop F-bomb on air

By Tom Morgan

Ethan Hayter became the latest British medal-winner to turn the BBC One airwaves blue after securing a silver medal in the Madison.

"It was so f-----, [corrects himself] flipping, hard," was his reaction after a thrilling finish with Matt Walls after Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny on Friday took gold in the women's event.

Drops the F bomb on live TV! - gets that from his mum! #prouddad #Tokyo2020 — tim hayter (@Willowman66) August 7, 2021

The BBC had repeatedly apologised last week after Adam Peaty's repeated "F-bombs" after striking gold on live morning television. However, this time corporation executives saw no need for a show of contrition over Hayter's colourful language.

The silver medal was Team GB's 61st medal of the Tokyo Games. Peaty, who was one of the early medal-winners, had turned swore twice on air to prompt repeated apologies.

The BBC has had bigger worries than swearing in Tokyo, however, with ongoing frustrations at only being able to screen two live events at any one time. The broadcaster has daily viewer anger over sports being missed due to pay-TV giant Discovery striking a deal to take over the primary rights.

Ofcom's chief executive, Dame Melanie Dawes, is calling for a review. In a letter this week to Damian Green MP, she states that the Discovery deal does not need Ofcom consent as the pay-TV operator lacks the exclusive rights. However, the letter adds that the Olympics "are unlikely to be available on public service channels without regulatory intervention. We recommended that the government consider whether it was now time to update the rules, including whether to change the regime in ways that could strengthen public service media benefits."

09:44 AM

Starikova rounds off session with 2-1 victory

Olena Starikova of Ukraine wins the final race of the day after she beat German rider Lea Friedrich, who was the fastest qualifier in the women's sprint, after yet another late surge to win her best-of-three quarter-final match 2-1. Starikova joins Kelsey Mitchell (Canada), Emma Hinze (Germany) and Lee Wai-sze (Hong Kong) in the semi-finals which will start tomorrow morning at 2.18am (BST).

Olena Starikova - REUTERS

09:38 AM

Hayter: We both suffered, but bounced back

Speaking shortly after winning silver in the men's Madison, Ethan Hayter said they had suffered midway through the race, before recovering with a late surge that propelled them into second spot.

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter - REUTERS

"We sat out on the front to try and get a head start but I just felt my legs go first because the first 100 laps were so hard." Hayter said. "I started to suffer, then [team-mate] Matt [Walls] started to suffer. [We] recovered and finished with a flourish."

Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls - REUTERS

Walls, the 23-year-old from Oldham who won omnium gold earlier in the week, conceded that he was, indeed, felling a little 'cooked' midway through the race. "I was just cooked half-way in at least," he said. "We had a bit of gas at the end just to finish it off."

Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls.

22 and 23 years old.

Olympic Madison silver medallists. 🥈🥈



Brilliant racing when it all mattered from the British duo 🇬🇧#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4nKbi56V98 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 7, 2021

09:21 AM

Team GB rider Marchant loses quarter-final sprint match 2-0

With barely a moment to catch a breath, it was back to the action for the second races of the women's sprint quarter-finals. After losing her first match to Lee Wai-sze of Hong Kong, Team GB rider Katy Marchant rode an aggressive race, attacking from some distance, but in the end ran out of legs in the final straight. The Briton will race again tomorrow, but sadly for her not for a medal.

Lee Wai-sze and Katy Marchant - GETTY IMAGES

Prior to Marchant's match, German rider Lea Friedrich bounced back from her earlier defeat to go level with Olena Starikova of Ukraine; Kelsey Mitchell of Canada sealed her progress to the semi-finals after getting the better of compatriot Lauriane Genest and world champion Emma Hinze of Germany Shanne Braspennincx to progess with 2-0 win over the Dutchwoman.

Shanne Braspennincx and Emma Hinze - SWPIX.COM

09:03 AM

Denmark win Madison gold!

Team GB duo Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls hold on for silver following a late surge ahead of the final sprint where there were double points up for grabs. Frenchmen

Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin took bronze after, in the end, Belgium missed out on a medal despite their brave and thoroughly thrilling late efforts.

09:00 AM

Belgium gain half a lap | 10 laps to go

The six-day specialists are on the charge and within a point of Team GB. The rest of the field cannot afford them to carry on at this pace.

08:59 AM

Team GB holding on to bronze | 20 laps to go

Belgium go within six points of Team GB and are off in pursuit of a lap which would propel them into the lead. Just two more sprints to go and the riders are running out of track on which to gain a lap.

08:57 AM

Spain are on the march . . .

. . . and the lapping specialists are off in pursuit of some points – the 20 up for grabs for gaining a lap would move them into contention.

08:54 AM

Denmark extend lead

08:52 AM

Denmark back into the lead | 50 laps to go

The world champions Denmark who have never lost an international meeting with this pairing of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov are looking good for the gold medal, but will there be late twist and can anybody take a crucial lap on the rest of the field?

08:49 AM

Team GB in bronze medal position

Team GB gain a single point, but the Belgians are closing in on them while the Germans look to have woken up. France still lead the race, while Denmark are in second spot with Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls currently on course for a bronze medal – but there's a long way to go.

08:47 AM

France into the lead

And they are scooping up the intermediate points as they ride out in front of their rivals. Team GB, meanwhile, look to be tiring.

08:44 AM

France leapfrog Team GB | 80 laps to go

Having shifted to the front of the field, still chasing that elusive lap, France win the next sprint to go ahead of Team GB who are sat third.

08:41 AM

Denmark inch ahead of Britain | 90 laps to go

France win the 11th sprint while Denmark pip Team GB to go level with Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls on 22 points apiece. World champions Denmark lead due to their higher placings in the respective sprints. France are pushing on in an attempt to gain a lap which would propel them into the lead and the boxseat for gold.

08:39 AM

USA down. . . . and quite possibly out

A crash sees both of riders – Adrian Hegyvary and Gavin Hoover – hit the deck. Not sure what happened, but their race may be over.

08:38 AM

Denmark close in on Britain | 100 laps to go

But Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls still lead at the halfway point by a single point.

08:35 AM

Team GB extend lead | 110 laps to go

Nine sprints down and Great Britain lead the men's Madison final. No team has managed to gain a lap yet, although a few laps back Team GB appeared to have a go at doing so. Nobody will be giving them an inch here today though, every move mark closely.

08:31 AM

Danes close in on Team GB

Just one point separates race leaders Britain and Denmark, while France are third four points behind Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls.

08:26 AM

Team GB take the lead | 150 laps to go

Having missed out on winning any points in the previous sprint, Team GB cross the line in second spot to gain three and go top.

08:25 AM

Netherlands claw back some ground

Netherlands win the next sprint while Team GB fail to pick up a single point for the first time in this 200-lap race. Belgium are looking lively. Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls will have to keep an eye on any teams that may attempt to gain a lap which can a earn a pairing 20 points – the equivalent of four sprint wins.

08:22 AM

Team GB win third sprint. . .

. . . to add another five points to their tally.

08:20 AM

Team GB holding on to second spot after second sprint

08:15 AM

France take early lead, Team GB is second

France win the opening sprint to take an early lead after just 10 laps of this 50km race, while Team GB are second with the Dutch in third and Italy taking a single point. There will be another 19 sprints which offer plenty of opportunities to gain further points.

08:09 AM

Hey! Ho! Let's go | Over to the men's Madison final . . .

Featuring 16 teams of two riders, the Madison is a relay-style race that is contested over 50 kilometres, or 200 laps, for the men, while the women's that was won by Team GB riders Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny on Friday, took place over 30km (120 laps).

A little chaotic, especially while watching it on the television – it is easier following the action sat in the velodrome – the aim of the game is to take a lap on your rivals with 20 points earned by those that gain on the field. Further points are earned at each sprint in the race – every 10 laps. Five, three, two and one point are won, with double the number up for grabs in the final sprint of the endurance race.

Only one rider can be 'racing' at any time while their team-mate rolls around the upper part of the velodrome. Switches between team-mates are made via hand-slings, or even pushes, but the former is a far more efficient way to operate in this fast and very technical race.

08:07 AM

Team GB rider Marchant loses race one of sprint quarter-final

Advantage Lee Wai-sze of Hong Kong who has won the first race of their women's sprint quarter-final against Team GB rider Katy Marchant. A very close race.

Elsewhere in the women's sprint Olena Starikova of Ukraine beat German rider Lea Friedrich in the first race of her quarter-final, before Kelsey Mitchell won the battle of the Canadians by getting the better of compatriot Lauriane Genest. Moments later Emma Hinze of Germany beat Dutchwoman Shanne Braspennincx.

07:56 AM

Glaetzer rounds of keirin action with win

The vastly experienced track rider Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) wins the final keirin race of the day, the heat four repechage, as will be joined in the next round by Kevin Quintero (Colombia) who finishes in second spot.

07:52 AM

Suriname rider Jair Tjon En Fa through to next round!

It will surprise nobody to learn that world keirin champion Harrie Lavreysen won his repechage at a canter, but few may have predicted that he would be joined in the next round by Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname

07:46 AM

Kenny keeps Olympic dream alive!

Jason Kenny wins his repechage.

07:44 AM

Browne wins opening keirin repechage

Following a brief lull in the action, the men's keirin competition is back under way with Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) winning the opening repechage, while Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) who crashed earlier bounced back to take second spot and keep his campaign alive. Next up is the defending Olympic champion.

07:32 AM

Back to the women's sprint . . .

. . . and

Lauriane Genest of Canada wins her repechage to go through to the quarter-finals and is joined by Olena Starikova of Ukraine who won her race.

07:23 AM

Carlin wins crash-marred keirin heat

It was another feisty heat which featured just four riders after Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) did not make the start line. Hugo Barrette of Canada crashed heavily and did not finish the race which was won by Team GB rider Jack Carlin ahead of Dutchman Matthijs Büchli who progresses to the next round along with the 24-year-old Scot.

07:18 AM

Wakimoto doubles down for Japan!

And the crowd is finding its voice as Yuta Wakimoto goes through to the next round as a qualifier, as does Kiwi Callum Saunders.

07:15 AM

Nitta wins Japan's first race!

Yudai Nitta wins his keirin heat which, I think, is the first race a Japanese rider has won at the Games. The reduced crowd inside the velodrome goes .... well, they politely applaud their man. Denis Dmitriev (Russian Olympic Committee) looked really strong too and joins Nitta in the next round, while Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands), perhaps not so fresh after winning men's sprint gold on Friday, crawled over the line in fifth but goes into the repechages.

07:10 AM

Awang wins heat three, Paul also qualifies

Crowd favourite Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia rolls back the years to win his first keirin race of the day, while Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul is second with both progressing to the next round. Frenchman

Sébastien Vigier had looked strung, but faded towards the end – some suggesting he may have had a slow puncture.

07:04 AM

Carlin's heat to be re-run following dramatic crash

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom crashed quite heavily after Team GB rider Jack Carlin slightly veered into his line of sight before Kazakhstan rider Sergey Ponomaryov rode into the Malaysian causing him, too, to hit the deck. The race will be re-run shortly, it looks as if the race commissaires will be having a look at a few replays to see if any rider was guilty of any illegal moves.

06:58 AM

Kenny off the pace and into keirin repechages

Jason Kenny, the defending in this discipline, started aggressively but was overhauled first by his old adversary

Maximilian Levy (Germany) and then Rayan Helal, the Frenchman who won the opening heat to go through. Kenny looked off the pace and crossed the line in fourth place and will have another crack in the repechages.

06:50 AM

And now to the one with the extra bike. . . the men's keirin

The keirin is an eight-lap track race that today will feature six riders in each first-round heat and five in the subsequent repechages, however there will be seven bikes on the cedar wood boards of the velodrome. The seventh, though, is not pedal-powered but instead an electric bike, otherwise known as a derny bike (see below).

Derny bike leads the way - SWPIX.COM

The derny starts the race with riders sitting in its slipstream as it gradually winds up the pace. Starting at 30kph, the vehicle gradually speeds up to 50kph before, after reaching the pursuit line on the home straight and with three laps remaining, it peels off the track.

No rider must pass the derny until it has left the track at which point they are free to duel it out with the first two riders from each heat progressing to the quarter-finals, while the remaining four go through to one of the four repechages later this morning.

06:49 AM

Team GB rider Marchant through to the quarter-finals

Some brave and canny racing from Katy Marchant who saw a gap before darting below Lauriane Genest of Canada and powering away towards the line and into the quarter-finals. A great start for the 28-year-old from Leeds who just two days ago crashed out of the keirin.

In the other two races – heats four and six – Lee Wai-sze's race with Mathilde Gros required a restart before the rider from Hong Kong pipped the Frenchwoman on the line in a closely fought race. Dutchwoman Shanne Braspennincx, meanwhile, beat Ukraine rider Olena Starikova to go through.

06:36 AM

Three heats down, three to go . . .

Lea Friedrich of Germany won the first heat of the session ahead of Russian Olympic Committee rider Anastasiia Voinova, before Kelsey Mitchell of Canada got the better of Kiwi rider Ellesse Andrews. In the third race of the morning it was another German rider who was celebrating after Emma Hinze brushed aside Chinese rider Zhong Tianshi following a late surge in the final lap of the 750-metre race.

06:30 AM

Here we go | Time for the women's 1/8 finals

Now down to the last 12 riders, the winners of the six heats qualify for the quarter-finals that will also be contested today while the losers will get another opportunity to advance through the repechages. Raced over three laps, these are one-off tie as opposed to the best-of-three matches that will decide the quarter-finals and subsequent rounds of the competition that will carry over to Sunday.

06:00 AM

Morning

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from the penultimate day of the track cycling at the Olympic Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan.

Following what was a quite extraordinary performance from Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny on Friday when the Team GB riders won the first ever women's Olympic Madison title, Scottish sprinter Jack Carlin won a bronze medal and Briton Katy Marchant progressed to the sprint 1/8 finals, today should be another interesting morning of track cycling action from a British perspective, if that's your thing.

The aforementioned Marchant faces Lauriane Genest of Canada at 7.42am (BST) in their one-off race to reach the quarter-finals, though whoever loses will get a second bite of the cherry and go through through the repechages. Marchant, however, will be hoping to avoid the repechages and any added pressure of having to do an additional race and rest up in preparation for the quarter-finals later today.

Jason Kenny, whose wife Laura on Friday moved up to fourth overall in the table of most decorated British Olympians, opens the defence of his keirin title at 7.48am. With Laura looking to be one of the favourites to win Sunday's omnium the keirin represents Jason's last chance for the sprinter from Bolton to ensure he has the bragging rights in their marital home – although one suspects he is not that kind of bloke. Jack Carlin, who won silver in the team sprint and bronze in Friday's sprint is also in action in the keirin and while much of the focus will, understandably, be on Kenny, the Scot may in fact represent Team GB's best chance of a medal in the competition.

The only medal race of the day in the men's Madison which sees Ethan Hayter partner Matt Walls, the newly-crowned Olympic omnium champion, in the 200-lap race that gets under way at 8.55am and should take around an hour to complete. The Team GB lads, though, face some tough opponents including Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov who have never lost an international meeting while riding together and are the reigning world champions in the event, having prevailed in Berlin in 2020.