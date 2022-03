Gold and Black

Purdue's only returning would-be senior — has entered the transfer portal. Thompson started 20 games this season for the Boilermakers was a significant contributor to Purdue's unbeaten non-conference season, shooting nearly 50 percent from three in non-conference play and making 4-of-5 in Purdue's Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship game win over Villanova. Presumably looking for an expanded role elsewhere, Thompson leaves Purdue when he was slated to be the only returnee among the Boilermakers' primary ball-handlers this season — Hunter graduates and Jaden Ivey's expected to leave for the NBA — and at a time when shooting assets now come into question for the first time in quite a while for Purdue.