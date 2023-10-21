Track Champions League: Katie Archibald wins the women's elimination race at the opening round

Katie Archibald clinched the inaugural women's endurance title in London in 2021

Great Britain's Katie Archibald won the women's elimination race at the opening round of the UCI Track Champions League in Majorca.

The Scot, who finished second overall in last season's endurance standings, broke clear in the final sprint to win.

In the men's elimination race, Will Tidball came second while Archibald and Mark Stewart were both second in their scratch races.

Emma Finucane was second in the women's sprint.

Archibald tops the endurance standings after the first round, with Finucane fourth in the sprint.

Stewart is fifth in the men's endurance standings, with Tidball sixth.

In the Champions League format, endurance riders compete in scratch and elimination races and sprint riders go up against each other in keirin and sprints.

The men's and women's sprint and endurance champions will be crowned at final leg of the five-round series, held in London on 11 November.

Archibald won the women's endurance title in 2021's inaugural series.