Track Champions League: Britain's Katie Archibald reclaims women's endurance title

Katie Archibald won the women's elimination race on Friday before just missing out on a clean sweep for this year's series

Britain's Katie Archibald hopes a triumphant end to this year's Track Champions League series will propel her to Olympic glory at Paris 2024.

The series concluded with two rounds in London this weekend and Archibald, 29, reclaimed the women's endurance title.

She now aims to add to the Olympic gold medals she won in team pursuit (Rio 2016) and madison (Tokyo 2020).

"I'm really glad I left with the jersey and some good morale to go forward with," Archibald said on Eurosport.

"I think it's important to have good morale as we go through this next phase of building foundational work to try to take it to the next level in August.

"That was always going to be the risk of coming to an event like this. If you put yourself on a low note everybody can pull themselves up and say 'this is a sign you need to work harder'. I really take a lot of momentum from success."

Britain's Dannielle Khan, 28, secured her first Champions League win in the women's 20-lap scratch race on Friday while Archibald won the elimination at London's Lee Valley VeloPark.

On Saturday, Archibald came fourth in the scratch race and then third in the elimination as she aimed to make it five out of five from this year's series.

That was enough for the two-time Olympic champion to regain the endurance title having won the inaugural series in 2021 before missing out by three points to American Jennifer Valente last year.

The Scot, who was presented with the trophy by former Great Britain team-mate Joanna Rowsell, said: "The Olympic Games define our careers - Joanna has taught me a huge amount about that.

"I was her team-mate through to 2016. We are actually closer now that she has retired and I have grown up and understand the experience a bit better."

Archibald added: "It's a shame not to win the final races as this was the night my sister came to watch, but I'm really happy to win the overall title again.

"It's been incredible. It makes me so happy to see track cycling on this big stage."

More British success at Lee Valley

Fellow Scot Neah Evans, 33, capped her Champions League debut by winning the women's scratch race before coming third in the elimination, which was won by Ireland's Lara Gillespie, 22.

"[The support] was mega," said Evans. "It's a cliche about the home crowd cheering you on, but it really does help.

"I knew I didn't have the sharpest legs for the sprint, but then the crowd started roaring and I had to give it everything."

On Friday, Will Tidball won the men's elimination race in a photo-finish before the world scratch champion, 23, came fourth in that event.

Fellow Britons Mark Stewart and Will Perrett were first and second in the men's scratch race on Saturday, meaning Tidball finished second to Canada's Dylan Bibic in the men's endurance standings, with Stewart fourth.

Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen won back the men's sprint title from his Australian rival Matt Richardson, while New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews won the women's sprint title.