TRACK: BHS wins Ripley County track meet titles

May 3—BATESVILLE — Batesville was the host of the 2024 Ripley County Track and Field Meet. Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs ran away with the team titles.

The Lady Bulldogs won 14 of the 16 events to score a dominating 125.5 points. South Ripley was a distant second with 61. Milan finished third with 35 and Jac-Cen-Del was fourth with 9.5.

For the boys, the Bulldogs won 10 events en route to scoring 119 points. Milan finished runner-up with 81.5. South Ripley took third with 18, just a half of a point ahead of JCD's 17.5.

Batesville's Ayden Eckstein broke both the high jump and long jump meet record with his 6-8 completion in high jump and his 20-3.75 in long jump, securing first place finishes. The girls 4x800 relay team with their first place finish at 10:06.73 also set a meet record. The 110 hurdles record went down with Gage Pohlman's run at 15.97 and he also broke the 300 hurdles meet record with a time of 41.69. The boys 4x400 actually broke the meet record, but so did Milan who was just in front at the finish line.

The meet MVP awards went to Batesville's Brock Mahon for the boys and South Ripley's Alexa Yeomans for the girls.

Batesville honored 11 seniors following the meet.

Batesville county champs

* Brock Mahon-100 (11.68), shot put (44-10), discus (126-7), 4x100 (46.00)

* Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles (15.97), 300 hurdles (41.69), 4x400 (3:30.53)

* Katie Lipps-100 (13.16), 200 (28.3), 4x100 (54.07)

* Nora Weideman-Pole Vault (8-0), Long Jump (15-3.5), 4x100 relay

* Megan Allgeier-1600 (5:52.06), 4x800 (10:06.73), 4x400 (4:31.08)

* Kaylie Raver-800 (2:30.9), 4x800, 4x400

* Cannon Clark-800 (2:00.24), 4x800 (8:16.93), 4x400

* Kaylynn Bedel-3200 (12:24.59), 4x800

* Paige Allgeier-high jump (5-1), 4x400

* Bayleigh Demaree-4x800, 4x400

* Ayden Eckstein-long jump (20-3.75), high jump (6-8)

* Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (7-0)

* Ella King-shot put (37-8)

* Veronica King-discus (94-5)

* Addison Luers-400 (1:02.75)

* Ethan Lacey-4x800

* Griffin Koester-4x800

* Deev Ranka-4x800

* Talan Rowlett-4x400

* Blake Hornberer-4x400

Second place

* Ella King-shot put

* Ella Moster-100 and 300 hurdles

* Charlotte Trossman-1600

* Bayleigh Demaree-400

* Paige Allgeier-800

* Lexiyne Harris-3200

* Hudson Kohlman-high jump

* Cole Rudolf-pole vault

* Ethan Lacey-long jump

* Christian Stenger-100

* Jake Chapman-1600

* Blake Hornberger-400 and 200

* Isaac Trossman-3200

* Boys 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams

Third place

* Sam Adams-high jump

* Sydney Gilland-100 hurdles

* Savannah Pohlman-100

* Jade Martin-300 hurdles

* Liam Stutz-100 and 300 hurdles

* Griffin Koester-1600

* Talan Rowlett-400

* Deev Ranka-800

* Benjamin Adams-3200

Personal bests

* Shot Put-Carson Meyer

* Long Jump-Ehtan Lacey

* High Jump-Paige Allgeier, Sam Adams

* Pole Vault-Nora Weideman

* 110 hurdles-Gage Pohlman

* 300 hurdles-Gage Pohlman

* 400-Blake Horberger, Talan Rowlett

* 800-Cannon Clark

* 1600-Jake Chapman

* 200-Blake Hornberger, Matt Kuntz

* The boys 4x800 and 4x400 relay

* The 4x800 splits of Deev Ranka, Cannon Clark, Griffin Koester, Ethan Lacey

* The 4x400 splits of Gage Pohlman, Cannon Clark

The EIAC meet will be Tuesday at Connersville.

